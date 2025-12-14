BREAKING: Two Found Dead at Rob Reiner's Residence
BREAKING UPDATE: Rob Reiner And His Wife Are Confirmed Dead

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 11:24 PM on December 14, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

This one hurts this author’s heart. Earlier tonight, we reported that two were found dead at Rob Reiner’s residence. As ‘Gordon K’ wrote:

We truly hope this doesn't turn out to be the case, but it appears that Rob Reiner and his spouse may have been murdered in their Brentwood home according to the New York Post.

We shared his hope, but unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, are in fact the persons who have been found dead. The first we saw was TMZ:

So far, they are the only outlet reporting it, but we feel that their reputation is such that this is likely to be true. From the article:

As we told you ... two dead bodies were found in Rob and Michele's Brentwood home Sunday afternoon -- and law enforcement sources tell us it is the Reiners.

Our sources say the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife. The LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division is still investigating.

Naturally, with this being Los Angeles, the possibilities in terms of suspects and motives are nearly infinite. If there is a murderer out there, we hope that person is caught. We would hope that the Reiners would get justice, but since California doesn’t have the death penalty that doesn’t seem to be in the cards. The best we can hope for is something near justice.

Mr. Reiner started as an actor and continued to act throughout his life, but we think frankly his greatest impact has been as a director:

In any case, we will pray for Rob and Michele Reiner's souls and for comfort for everyone who loved them. Of course, he was a frequent flyer here at Twitchy, and not because we agreed with him all the time, but that isn’t important right now.

Exactly.

Incidentally, there is a sequel to ‘This is Spinal Tap,’ called ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ which is on HBO Max (or whatever that streaming service is called this week). The ‘two’ is shaped like Stonehenge stones, in a nice touch. And reportedly, there is a final movie called ‘Spinal Tap at Stonehenge: The Final Finale’ set to release next year but… we have to wonder if it was fully ready to go yet, and if this death might disrupt those plans.

In any case, Rob Reiner was a staggering talent and his loss was a great one. And politics aside, he will be missed.

