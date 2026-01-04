Leo Terrell: 'Democrats Are Lying to Americans'

"35 years as a lawyer," Leo Terrell, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights and head of the DOJ Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, tweets. "Democrats are lying to Americans. Maduro and wife were arrested pursuant to criminal indictments! WE ARE NOT AT WAR WITH VENEZUELA! STOP LYING, DEMOCRATS, CNN, MSNOW! Shameful!"

Advertisement

35 years as a lawyer. Democrats are lying to Americans. Maduro and wife were arrested pursuant to criminal indictments! WE ARE NOT AT WAR WITH VENEZUELA! STOP LYING DEMOCRATS, CNN, MSNOW! Shameful! — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 4, 2026

"I expect Democrats to lie, however, RINOS joining forces with the left?" Terrell continues. "Downright embarrassing!"

I expect Democrats to lie, however, RINOS joining forces with the left? Downright embarrassing! https://t.co/SB2ECIp7s6 — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 4, 2026

It is worth wondering whether some prominent political talkers escape to a fantasy world where their perspective is the only reality, regardless of its foundation in reality. And that, as Counsel Terrell points out, can move across party lines.