BREAKING: Two Found Dead at Rob Reiner's Residence

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:53 PM on December 14, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

We truly hope this doesn't turn out to be the case, but it appears that Rob Reiner and his spouse may have been murdered in their Brentwood home according to the New York Post.

In an incident that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, two people have been found dead inside the Brentwood home of director Rob Reiner, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Post.

Officers were called to the home Sunday afternoon. It’s currently unclear who the victims are, but a spokesperson for the department noted that detectives from LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division were also at the scene.

Reiner has been an annoying far-left Hollywood celebrity going back to his 'All in the Family' days, but this supersedes politics.

This is a developing story, but we'll keep you informed.

CRIME ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD LOS ANGELES

