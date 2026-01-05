We Looked! Eric Holder Says ‘Authentic Guy’ Tim Walz Was Thoroughly Vetted and Nothing Bad Was Found

The Curious Case of Seth Harp
Eric Holder Says 'Authentic Guy' Tim Walz Was Thoroughly Vetted and Nothing Bad Was Found

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/Bill Haber

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her vice presidential running mate on August 6, 2024. The legacy media were ecstatic over her pick, of course. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in October 2024 that Walz was thoroughly vetted before Harris made him her choice. Posters on X are split as to whether Holder is lying or telling the truth. We’ll explain in a bit.

But first, the clip. (WATCH)

Love the sarcasm.

Many commenters say Walz was vetted, alright. Just like the hordes of illegal aliens former President Joe Biden flooded into our country.

We’re sure they did, but under pressure to name a VP candidate quickly, they figured no one would uncover even more fraud and connect it to Walz.

The Democrats who selected Harris knew Walz was a warm body to fill a slot and wouldn’t be making any decisions in the White House. The problem is they didn’t think they would lose to Trump.

It was all bunk.

Others say Walz was chosen BECAUSE of the fraud he was overseeing in Minnesota.

We can see the Democrat Party rewarding Walz with the plum VP slot to keep him quiet. That’s a possibility.

So Walz was vetted, but his negatives were actually positives from the party’s perspective. Yep, could be.

The whole Minnesota Somali scandal really suggests a vast political and criminal operation with several top Democrats knowing and participating in it. Time will tell. The real vetting is currently underway.

