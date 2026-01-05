We Looked! Eric Holder Says ‘Authentic Guy’ Tim Walz Was Thoroughly Vetted and Nothing Bad Was Found

Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her vice presidential running mate on August 6, 2024. The legacy media were ecstatic over her pick, of course. Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in October 2024 that Walz was thoroughly vetted before Harris made him her choice. Posters on X are split as to whether Holder is lying or telling the truth. We’ll explain in a bit.

But first, the clip. (WATCH)

Oct 2024. Eric Holder explains that his vetting of Tim Walz for Kamala’s VP didn’t miss “anything of substance."



"Authentic guy with a great record."



They knew about Walz.



Everything they said about this guy in the 2024 campaign was a lie. pic.twitter.com/mRrOMBfSri — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2026

"nothing of substance."

You can't believe a word they say. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 5, 2026

So says Obama's "Wingman." Got it. 😂 — Mickey (@MickeyTAM11) January 5, 2026

Eric would never lie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2026

Love the sarcasm.

Many commenters say Walz was vetted, alright. Just like the hordes of illegal aliens former President Joe Biden flooded into our country.

They vetted Tim Walz the same way they vetted the millions of illegal immigrants coming across Biden's open border, as in not at all. All the Democrats do is lie. — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) January 5, 2026

I think they vetted him, they just didn’t care about what they found. They thought they could cover all that up and sell him as the white guy code talker and that’s all that mattered — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2026

We’re sure they did, but under pressure to name a VP candidate quickly, they figured no one would uncover even more fraud and connect it to Walz.

The Democrats who selected Harris knew Walz was a warm body to fill a slot and wouldn’t be making any decisions in the White House. The problem is they didn’t think they would lose to Trump.

He plays the game and they knew they could keep the puppet presidents going with Kamala/Walz — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) January 5, 2026

The ‘harmless, folksy dad in camo hat’ brand they tried to sell on Walz is just absolutely insane when you put it in current context. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2026

It was all bunk.

Others say Walz was chosen BECAUSE of the fraud he was overseeing in Minnesota.

You can’t spend $1.5B on a campaign for a corrupt politician without choosing someone with at least as much corruption in their resume.



The DC machine requires that the establishment be able to pull strings with blackmail. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 5, 2026

Walz was perpetuating the dirty democrat money laundering operation. It’s everywhere & it keeps democrats in power despite their anti American policies. — Victoria O'Kane (@Victoriaokane) January 5, 2026

The vetting:



"You've got enough dirt on everyone in our party to put us all in jail for decades?



Congratulations, you're hired." — Senator John Blutarsky (@dumbestic) January 5, 2026

We can see the Democrat Party rewarding Walz with the plum VP slot to keep him quiet. That’s a possibility.

So Walz was vetted, but his negatives were actually positives from the party’s perspective. Yep, could be.

True, They didn’t missing anything, because Dems are complicit with the Minnesota industrial fraud complex. Huge Fed taxpayer $ into State hands fraudulently run by Dems. — george flavious (@GeorgeFlavious) January 5, 2026

Maybe Holder didn't think aiding, abetting, ignoring, or possibly participating in massive fraud as a bad thing. — Ronda Hall (@ronda44946) January 5, 2026

Great record of skimming fraud funds for the party. He was ‘salesman of the year’ — C~ (@OnHole91794) January 5, 2026

The whole Minnesota Somali scandal really suggests a vast political and criminal operation with several top Democrats knowing and participating in it. Time will tell. The real vetting is currently underway.

