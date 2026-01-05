Hoods in the Neighborhood: Mamdani’s Tenant Director Says Private Homeownership is 'White...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on January 05, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Well, this is gonna be a rough one. It's the first Monday of 2026, and many of you are likely returning to work after a nice break. You've splurged on treats and cookies like you're Congress, and you've just finally settled into the freedom of not being at work, just to see it ripped away again. Yep, this one's going to hurt.

Fear not, however, for we bring you good tidings of great memes! Even the worst Mondays are better when we start them off with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

There is no way, short of being a taste tester in a manure plant, to prepare for this one.

Yep, that's exactly how we feel. LOL.

We would feel bad for those kids, but we're too busy cry-laughing right now. 😂

That's what everything you try to do on the first Monday back to work after a long holiday break looks like.

HA! Fraklin 'leared' how to make the big bucks. 😂

Bwahaha!

LOL. That's the perfect description!

That's how it's done! 😂

HAHA!

As you might have guessed, there were lots of memes and jokes about Venezuela.

We love it!

'Frankly, it's one of the best birds ever … possibly one of the greatest birds in history. That's what people are saying.'

Marco has a pretty full plate. 😂

We don't know for sure, but this is likely AI.

Only in America!

The crossover memes were stupendous! 😂

LOLOLOL!

Sorry, Vlad. You're just not very good at this. 😂

The Maduro memes just kept rolling in!

And we're officially dead! 💀💀💀

'Not that way! NOT THAT WAY!'

Ok, 'Norwegia' got us. 😂

That took a dark turn! 😂

If you've ever used these, you're probably getting a bit long in the tooth. LOL.

Dogs, man. 😂

You knew there'd be dad jokes.

Sorry, ladies. We never grow out of the songs. That kid can sing though! 😂

HAHA!

(Language Warning)

Who wouldn't want Pinky? 😂😂😂

We knew it!

Well played, young man. Well played. 😂

This is a fair point. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Seriously, what series of life choices leads a person to order Chuck E. Cheese takeout??? 😂

Most women don't realize before they marry how many conversations will end with 'I'm going to crap myself'.

Did you ever notice that there aren't any Lord of the Rings and cat crossover memes … wait a minute …

Nailed it. 😂

Good one!

This is exactly how we feel at the dentist. 😂

You won't do that too many times, fellas.

Nicely done! 😂

This next clip is from a 1972 British comedy film named Carry On Abroad.

The Brits really did do some funny stuff back in the day, including losing America to a bunch of farmers. 😂

Well, if you'd done that, you might be retired now instead of gearing up to drag yourself back into work … but you didn't. So buckle up!

At least we got a fresh dose of laughter to get the engine running. Now let's get this Monday over with!

Until we meme again …

