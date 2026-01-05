Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, this is gonna be a rough one. It's the first Monday of 2026, and many of you are likely returning to work after a nice break. You've splurged on treats and cookies like you're Congress, and you've just finally settled into the freedom of not being at work, just to see it ripped away again. Yep, this one's going to hurt.

Fear not, however, for we bring you good tidings of great memes! Even the worst Mondays are better when we start them off with some of the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

Hell no. GM pic.twitter.com/2sDZuuN6oz — 🥂 Duchess of Auld Lang Syne 🥂 (@AnnaDsays) January 4, 2026

There is no way, short of being a taste tester in a manure plant, to prepare for this one.

Going into the office tomorrow after a long Christmas brake. pic.twitter.com/7W5UHOYP6G — memetic_sisyphus (@memeticsisyphus) January 4, 2026

Yep, that's exactly how we feel. LOL.

This is a video of life. pic.twitter.com/Azz7F6Mvnt — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) January 1, 2026

We would feel bad for those kids, but we're too busy cry-laughing right now. 😂

That's what everything you try to do on the first Monday back to work after a long holiday break looks like.

Franklin becomes a millionaire pic.twitter.com/15oSTFPtzY — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 30, 2025

HA! Fraklin 'leared' how to make the big bucks. 😂

Soon to be spotted on cars all around Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/A0axTFxShv — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) January 2, 2026

Bwahaha!

LOL. That's the perfect description!

I saved $498.25 tonight by picking up the toilet paper myself at Costco instead of letting my girlfriend go in to get it. pic.twitter.com/LmNLjvxVIb — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) January 3, 2026

That's how it's done! 😂

Hunter Biden rn realizing his Dad could’ve just taken over all the cocaine pic.twitter.com/3eVnQJ6AtS — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 3, 2026

HAHA!

As you might have guessed, there were lots of memes and jokes about Venezuela.

We love it!

'Frankly, it's one of the best birds ever … possibly one of the greatest birds in history. That's what people are saying.'

Rubio realizing he’s going to be president of Venezuela, governor of Cuba, and the Shah of Iran. pic.twitter.com/wh5S2gpIi9 — Antonio García Martínez (agm.eth) (@antoniogm) January 3, 2026

Marco has a pretty full plate. 😂

This is absolutely how it went down and you can’t convince me otherwise. pic.twitter.com/v8jje6L6PI — 🥀 🖤𝔏𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥🖤🥀 (@LibertarianG0th) January 3, 2026

We don't know for sure, but this is likely AI.

A former garbage truck driver just liberated Venezuela.. pic.twitter.com/mb8wDEWlRB — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) January 4, 2026

Only in America!

Sometimes things just don’t go your way. pic.twitter.com/EMQ1YhttJp — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) January 3, 2026

The crossover memes were stupendous! 😂

One downside of jailing Maduro in NYC is that he is at risk of becoming radicalized — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) January 4, 2026

LOLOLOL!

Sorry, Vlad. You're just not very good at this. 😂

The Maduro memes just kept rolling in!

And we're officially dead! 💀💀💀

You'd think leftists would love that Venezuela's government is transitioning — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) January 3, 2026

'Not that way! NOT THAT WAY!'

Oh no, we forgot to get permission from Norwegia 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eiYulrBYr6 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 5, 2026

Ok, 'Norwegia' got us. 😂

That took a dark turn! 😂

When dinner was served on paper plates, but Mom wanted to class it up a bit. pic.twitter.com/YF6npdvEkA — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) January 4, 2026

If you've ever used these, you're probably getting a bit long in the tooth. LOL.

Golden Retrievers are the stupidest geniuses in the Animal Kingdom 🐶 pic.twitter.com/8CSGkmhHDG — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) January 3, 2026

Dogs, man. 😂

Where do bad rainbows go?



To prism.



It's a light sentence, but it gives them time to reflect. — Klara (@klara_sjo) January 4, 2026

You knew there'd be dad jokes.

“My weeners in da Rain” Lololol (boys life) pic.twitter.com/sTBp2TqCqd — Jonathan Slater (@slater57649) January 4, 2026

Sorry, ladies. We never grow out of the songs. That kid can sing though! 😂

HAHA!

(Language Warning)

This is such a classic 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jfcRDz2zKO — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 4, 2026

Who wouldn't want Pinky? 😂😂😂

We knew it!

Well played, young man. Well played. 😂

This is a fair point. LOL.

LOLOLOL!

Chuck E. Cheese is on Uber Eats. I want you to consider for a moment what kind of human being would order in from Chuck E. Cheese. This pizza only even exists so that a rat can maintain a chain of child casinos. Nobody wants to eat that s*** at home. pic.twitter.com/Y3BoNuuNvV — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 3, 2026

Seriously, what series of life choices leads a person to order Chuck E. Cheese takeout??? 😂

Have you ever seen a genuine antique fartbox before? pic.twitter.com/HXWk87uUTW — Klara (@klara_sjo) January 5, 2026

Most women don't realize before they marry how many conversations will end with 'I'm going to crap myself'.

Did you ever notice that there aren't any Lord of the Rings and cat crossover memes … wait a minute …

Nailed it. 😂

Good one!

This is exactly how we feel at the dentist. 😂

Told my wife to calm down and stop acting like her mother pic.twitter.com/7qNTrg4vDW — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) January 3, 2026

You won't do that too many times, fellas.

Nicely done! 😂

This next clip is from a 1972 British comedy film named Carry On Abroad.

The husband’s reaction really makes it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QedJRbJNTo — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) January 3, 2026

The Brits really did do some funny stuff back in the day, including losing America to a bunch of farmers. 😂

I hate myself for not uploading a 10 hour video of a fireplace or rain to YouTube a decade ago — Dan Carney (@DanManCarney) January 3, 2026

Well, if you'd done that, you might be retired now instead of gearing up to drag yourself back into work … but you didn't. So buckle up!

At least we got a fresh dose of laughter to get the engine running. Now let's get this Monday over with!

Until we meme again …

