Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper What Trump’s ‘Negative’ Polling on Maduro’s Capture Really Means

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:38 PM on January 05, 2026
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper revealed a poll showing 42% of Americans are not happy about President Donald Trump’s recent military operation that extracted dictator Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says the percentage really represents the people who would find fault with Trump, no matter what he did.

Here’s more. (READ)

Tapper: This WAPO poll finds 42% of Americans disapprove of Trump's Maduro operation.

@ScottJenningsKY: "Well, also it's Trump. I mean, 42% of the American people would oppose it if he cured cancer personally in the Oval Office tonight."

"I mean, there is a reflexive opposition to Trump. It is the entire platform of the Democratic Party."

“You see Democrats today who long came on this network and others and called for Maduro's ouster, demanded it, now saying they oppose the fact that Donald Trump just arrested Maduro."

True.

And those receipts are all over X.

Jennings has a point. (WATCH)

Correct. There’s a section of Americans who will never move, no matter what positive things Trump does. That has to be considered in every poll.

It’s not hyperbole to say those Trump haters would stay in the negative column if the man cured cancer.

Commenters say that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. TDS makes Democrats side with narco-terrorists, dangerous illegal aliens, and other groups and things that are bad for America.

That’s the message their knee-jerk opposition to Maduro’s capture and trial is relaying to most of America right now.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

