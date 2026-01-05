Scott Jennings Tells CNN’s Jake Tapper What Trump’s ‘Negative’ Polling on Maduro’s Capture Really Means

On Monday, CNN’s Jake Tapper revealed a poll showing 42% of Americans are not happy about President Donald Trump’s recent military operation that extracted dictator Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says the percentage really represents the people who would find fault with Trump, no matter what he did.

Here’s more. (READ)

Tapper: This WAPO poll finds 42% of Americans disapprove of Trump's Maduro operation. @ScottJenningsKY : "Well, also it's Trump. I mean, 42% of the American people would oppose it if he cured cancer personally in the Oval Office tonight." "I mean, there is a reflexive opposition to Trump. It is the entire platform of the Democratic Party." “You see Democrats today who long came on this network and others and called for Maduro's ouster, demanded it, now saying they oppose the fact that Donald Trump just arrested Maduro." True. And those receipts are all over X.

Jennings has a point. (WATCH)

"I mean, there is a reflexive opposition… pic.twitter.com/StuYbstzYv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 5, 2026

I think this is an outstanding result for the reasons Scott mentions…. — Ken Redacted (@Bandaidken) January 6, 2026

Correct. There’s a section of Americans who will never move, no matter what positive things Trump does. That has to be considered in every poll.

It’s not hyperbole to say those Trump haters would stay in the negative column if the man cured cancer.

It’s a cliche and it’s true. It doesn’t matter what President Trump ever does. And that’s fine. He’s the president for all Americans, regardless of whether they like him or not.



And they’ll benefit from his positive policies just like everyone else. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 6, 2026

They prove it every time, too! Trump could quite literally cause global world peace and these people would still hate him, lol — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) January 5, 2026

Every single time. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 6, 2026

Yep.

Commenters say that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. TDS makes Democrats side with narco-terrorists, dangerous illegal aliens, and other groups and things that are bad for America.

It literally doesn't matter what the man does there are some people with such TDS they will oppose it. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 5, 2026

So the people who disapprove of Trump's actions think it's okay for Maduro to continue to kill innocent people who speak up against him, have 90%+ Venezuelans live in poverty, transport drugs to the US and let the cartel traffic young Venezuelan girls all over the world — Jeffersons (@Jeffersons006) January 6, 2026

That’s the message their knee-jerk opposition to Maduro’s capture and trial is relaying to most of America right now.

