Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement

Man oh man, Minnesota cannot go a day without being in the news, it seems. Guess that's what happens when a bunch of mouth-breathing, chest-thumping, proglodytes knee-deep in fraud allegations run your state.

We're not entirely sure why Hilton Hotels thought they could actively discriminate against Department of Homeland Security law enforcement, but here we are:

NO ROOM AT THE INN!@HiltonHotels has launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to REFUSE service to DHS law enforcement.



When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.



This is… pic.twitter.com/qKMKypGtzi — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 5, 2026

Post continues:

... UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?

Are the Somalis running the hotels, too? OK, OK, we're only kidding. Settle down.

Can you imagine if a major hotel chain hadn't allowed one of Obama's agencies to stay there? It would have been front-page news for MONTHS about how racist these hotels are but since it's the Trump administration? Barely a whisper.

Until now when this crossed Harmeet K. Dhillon's radar:

Surely there is something discriminatory about this, yes?

Harmett going all caps is never a good thing for bad actors, folks.

Just canceled my Hilton Honors credit card... BYE! pic.twitter.com/sO7brnYAtH — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) January 5, 2026

Great to know. I travel a good amount so I will avoid Hilton and affiliated hotel chains. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller) January 5, 2026

Is there something Hilton Hotels doesn't want to tell us? Are they employing illegals? Hrm.

Not looking good for them ... at all.

@HiltonHotels I guess we boycott you, eh? — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 5, 2026

Should be illegal.



Public shaming and boycotts for starters — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) January 5, 2026

Isn't it discrimination at the very least?

Wonder how long before Hilton backpedals on this one? We shall see.

