Hilton Hotels About to Learn the HARD WAY What Happens When You Discriminate Against DHS Law Enforcement

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on January 05, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Man oh man, Minnesota cannot go a day without being in the news, it seems. Guess that's what happens when a bunch of mouth-breathing, chest-thumping, proglodytes knee-deep in fraud allegations run your state.

We're not entirely sure why Hilton Hotels thought they could actively discriminate against Department of Homeland Security law enforcement, but here we are:

Post continues:

... UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?

Are the Somalis running the hotels, too? OK, OK, we're only kidding. Settle down.

Can you imagine if a major hotel chain hadn't allowed one of Obama's agencies to stay there? It would have been front-page news for MONTHS about how racist these hotels are but since it's the Trump administration? Barely a whisper.

Until now when this crossed Harmeet K. Dhillon's radar:

Surely there is something discriminatory about this, yes?

Harmett going all caps is never a good thing for bad actors, folks.

Is there something Hilton Hotels doesn't want to tell us? Are they employing illegals? Hrm.

Not looking good for them ... at all.

Isn't it discrimination at the very least?

Wonder how long before Hilton backpedals on this one? We shall see.

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

