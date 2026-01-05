Democrat Voter TROUNCES TDS-Crazed Champagne Socialists and FAKE Revolutionaries for RUINING Her Party

Mayor Jacob Frey Claims Minnesotans Have MORE Rights Than Other States Because of...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:50 PM on January 05, 2026
Elon Musk has long said he did not leave the Democratic Party; they left him. We've seen that meme all over X, where the little guy is standing in one place as the Left goes further and further Left ... until the guy in the middle fits in more with the Right.

That's what is happening to Jenny Guzmân, who has voted for Democrats for her entire voting life.

She's getting sick of some of their shiznit.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... to think critically or rely on fact-based reasoning, driven purely by disdain for one person, is deeply disturbing. It shows how ignorant and detached from reality some people are.

If Democrats want to keep pushing people like me to question our continued commitment, middle-of-the-road, tax-paying, contributing members of society, and yes, the bar is embarrassingly low these days, in favor of champagne socialists and fake revolutionaries who flirt with domestic extremism, they will do so at their own demise.

She's right.

Ironically, the people red-pilling Guzmán are not on the Right. Then again, this seems to happen more and more.

