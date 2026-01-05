‘The Shadow Says It All, Bro!’ Man Caught in Womens' Room at Planet Fitness Being ‘Master of His Domain’

Just to start this off, there is a pretty graphic video at the heart of this story. We have seen it, but we will not be sharing it here because it goes against our content guidelines. Still, even then, we are going to give you a hefty GRAPHIC CONTENT warning on this story because we will talk about what is in the video.

Let’s break this down. According to a viral TikTok video that has been brought over to Twitter/X, a woman was in the women’s bathroom in a Planet Fitness last May when she saw a man coming out of the shower. She described him as pretty much 100% presenting as a man, doing pretty much nothing to suggest he self-identified as a woman. And then he went into a bathroom stall and, um… allegedly became ‘master of his own domain,’ as they put it on Seinfeld:

The New York Post covers this:

Trans gymgoer caught ‘masturbating’ in women’s bathroom at California Planet Fitness https://t.co/2tigaLWpmW pic.twitter.com/2xdkkilb8V — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2026

From the article:

Disturbing viral video shows the moment a transgender gymgoer appears to be masturbating in a stall inside the women’s bathroom at a Planet Fitness in California. Planet Fitness patron Grace Hutson claims she encountered the ordeal while she was using the female restroom at the gym’s Concord location, just outside San Francisco, last May — but the footage only exploded online over the weekend. The clip, which she originally posted on TikTok, showed the shadow of an unidentified person appearing to perform the sex act on themselves. ‘At the end of the day, whether you’re transgender or not, you should not be stroking your s–t in the women’s bathroom,’ Huston said in a TikTok video posted late Sunday after the footage started going viral. The young woman alerted the front desk staff at the time, but the employees didn’t know how to handle the situation, she said. Her boyfriend eventually stepped in to confront the trans gymgoer. Addressing the saga, the young woman said she now regrets not doing more at the time. ‘I was just really uncomfortable and, honestly, I kind of just wanted to say my piece and get the f–k out of there. Looking back, I do have regrets, like I should have done more. I should have called the cops,’ she said.

Frankly, we have seen the two videos showing the alleged um… 'mastering of his domain'… but as we said, we are not posting it here because it violates our content guidelines. However, they are not hard to find but we will warn you that it can’t be unseen. The videos don’t actually show him doing it directly, but you can see under the stall, and the light is placed just right (or arguably, just wrong) so you could see his shadow. And what you see in the shadow sure as heck makes it look like he was being ‘master of his domain.’ It is honestly implausible to believe he was doing anything else, unless this was a prank or this whole thing is a hoax or something out of left field like that.

In the first video we saw, the woman said that the man claimed to be transgender, but in this case, so what? That is not directly relevant. This would be just as much a problem if a woman was caught doing this in a woman’s restroom or the same man went and did this in the men’s room. Even in Crazy California, being ‘master of your domain’ in public is still a crime. California Penal (heh) Code § 647(a) specifically calls it disorderly conduct if a person ‘engages in lewd … conduct in a public place or in a place open to the public or exposed to public view.’ A public bathroom—although prohibited to approximately half the population—is considered a public place.

We’re sure that Senator Scott Wiener will get right to work repealing this law. *eye roll*

But the transgender issue is relevant in this sense. To be blunt, women don’t do this sort of thing as often as men, and so by letting men into women’s restrooms, you are forcing women to be exposed to this kind of behavior much more often than they would otherwise.

In the first video we saw, she also says that people have asked her if the bathrooms were clearly labeled and says they were—although it would be just as much a crime to do this in the men’s restroom. She also says that part of the reason why she was reluctant to call the police and escalate this is because she didn’t want to be labeled ‘transphobic.’ Sigh.

The first video we saw started with a snippet of the video of the man being ‘master of his domain’ and then about 90% of the rest of it was the woman who claimed to take that video, Hutson, telling her narrative into the camera of what else happened and it is mainly where this story comes from—both this author’s writing and the Post’s report. The raw footage from the bathroom was from back in May, according to her, but the rest of the video was plainly made recently—almost certainly in 2026. The video did add that ‘the owner’ (probably meaning the owner of the local franchise) called her to apologize for what happened. She misused the word ‘condemned’ when we are pretty sure she meant something more like ‘commended’ because if you listen to everything she says, he goes on to call her ‘brave’ and to apologize, according to her. But if she is telling the truth that he was apologizing to her and praising her, that is not enough. In that case, the ‘master of his domain’ should be banned from Planet Fitness and the police should be contacted.

That is the first video we saw. There was a second one that was mainly raw footage from the incident. You see the man ‘mastering his domain’ for much longer. Much, much longer. The things we do for this job, guys. And you see Planet Fitness employees confronting him. You also see and hear a man who is apparently her boyfriend, calling the (allegedly) ‘wacky’ guy out. It’s where we got the frankly hilarious line ‘the shadow says it all, bro!’—from this apparent boyfriend. And yes, it really does say it all. We are not going to unsee this for a while. And the ‘wacky’ guy? The man implausibly claimed he was drying himself off. He also constantly claimed he had a right to be in there, according to the manager, who he called a woman—although as we said, that is not directly relevant. Additionally, he complained that somehow that Hutson did something wrong by recording him. That’s what the left often says when they are caught on video doing something wrong—you’re invading my privacy! You’re harassing me! That's when you know you caught them red handed.

Now, to be clear, so far we haven’t heard anyone else’s perspective on this. We haven’t heard from the alleged ‘master of his domain’ outside of his weak defenses heard in the second video—although we are very skeptical that he could ever rebut what we can plainly see in those videos. (Seriously, folks this author really ‘took one for the team’ by watching them.) And more importantly, we haven’t heard Planet Fitness’ side of the story. For all we know, this entire thing is a hoax—although that seems really unlikely. And more mundanely, they could have banned the ‘wacky’ guy from their businesses and called the police, and that isn’t reflected in the information we have.

And Planet Fitness absolutely should be throwing people like this off their premises (and out of their membership) for this kind of behavior and should be calling the police. To fail to do so risks creating a hostile environment for its customers and possibly its employees, which is likely to violate state and federal civil rights laws. That is the general principles they should be following, but because we haven’t heard their side of this story, we can’t say for sure that they didn’t in this case. The Post did reach out to them for comment, but according to the Post they didn’t respond ‘immediately.’ And, frankly, it would be hard for a company to respond immediately if this was the first they were hearing about it—except we think we would almost automatically issue this response if we were in their shoes: ‘Planet Fitness takes allegations like this seriously, and we are investigating the alleged incident.’ It’s a failure on their part that they didn’t even say that much.

On to reactions—at least the ones fit to print on this site:

I can’t image Planet Fitness doing something like that pic.twitter.com/nTrnaikZmG — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) January 5, 2026

To be fair to Planet Fitness, those hats were probably just given out at random. It’s not like they were making sure they would approve of everything done by people wearing those hats.

Ofcourse they did nothing. It’s the policy of @PlanetFitness to not give a flying fk about females and back the invading predators.



Time to bankrupt Planet Fitness. — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) January 5, 2026

Go woke, go broke.

So isn't this another thing that Democrats say never happens? When are they going to get tired of being wrong? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) January 5, 2026

Why in the hell did the workers do nothing?



Truly we can’t be serious — Teal (@TealMetaX) January 5, 2026

How anyone goes to Planet WOKENESS anymore is truly baffling to me. — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) January 5, 2026

I still don’t know how their stock isn’t in the Pennie’s. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 5, 2026

Well, we aren’t making pennies anymore.

Cancelled today! @PlanetFitness doesn’t support woman spaces or woman’s safety. They are the Netflix of gyms. If you have sisters, daughters or any woman you love you’d cancel your membership. pic.twitter.com/iKHPyeWvJy — Ron (@IncredbleHark) January 5, 2026

The planet fitness I used in Australia had female and male designated bathrooms. I was surprised to see it. So maybe it’s a US thing? — 🟥Hackney Dr. of Terfery (@NoShirleyNo) January 5, 2026

No, it's just these people are not obeying the traditional rules. And we doubt that they enforce sex separation in bathrooms down in Australia.

I don’t know what it’s like at planet fitness. But at my gym, the workers are just high school kids. They simply wouldn’t be equipped for a situation like this. However, I’m pretty sure masturbating in a public place is illegal. They could call the police and let them

Handle… — Brad Range (@RangeBrad) January 5, 2026

The cut off word is ‘it.’ As in he is saying they should have called the police and let them handle it. Which seems like the least they can do.

I imagine the girl who filmed...will lose her membership. That's how Planet Fitness has reacted in recent years to people complaining and documenting dudes in the girls/women's locker room. — HawkNFLFan12 (@Hawk_SB_48_49) January 5, 2026

It’s bad when you start to lose the nose ring crowd. — Nottodayfay. (@fullofsighs33) January 5, 2026

For the record, Hutson does wear a nose ring in the videos. We don't know her politics in general but we wouldn't be surprised if she isn't very conservative. On the other hand, we wouldn't be surprised if this whole pushes her to the right.

It's not too late to press charges for lude acts... if charged, he would have to register as a sex offender. — AZchilly (@AZchilly) January 5, 2026

We haven’t checked, but we would be very surprised if the statute of limitations has passed. And, hey, local cops? You don’t need a citizen to ‘press charges’ in order for you to get involved. In fact, technically the desires of the victim are irrelevant to whether or not you go forward with a investigation or prosecution.

Planet Fitness is the Long John Silver's of gyms. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) January 5, 2026

We’re not sure what they mean by that. Also, we like Long John Silver’s. But given how fatty they are, we can understand if other people don’t.

No one should feel unsafe just trying to work out, and if a gym can’t protect its members in the most private spaces, that’s a huge problem. — Elina Vibes (@elina_vibes) January 5, 2026

Finally:

poor guy was just trying out his shake weight in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/4bTYKAsuuE — FLAHUSTLA (@FLAHUSTLA) January 5, 2026

Okay, sorry, WE TAKE THIS ENTIRE ARTICLE BACK!!! *Stifles laughter*

(No, we don’t.)

