Too Good to Check? Twitter/X Reacts to Reports That We Bombed Hugo Chávez’s Mausoleum

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 12:45 PM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File

The news broke this morning that we struck Venezuela and eventually captured Nicolás Maduro. And now we are seeing reports and even alleged video that in the same bombing campaign, we also struck Hugo Chávez’s mausoleum.

Advertisement

Now, first, let us be clear. We have not seen any solid verification that the mausoleum was struck.

But at the same time, to be blunt, this author doesn’t speak Spanish and doesn’t have a solid knowledge of the geography of Venezuela. It is quite possible that if we did have that knowledge and those language skills it would be easy for us to verify or debunk.

For instance, we have seen this post:

All translations in this post is by computer unless otherwise indicated. This translation says:

🚨 IRREFUTABLE PROOF! 🚨 For those who still doubt and ask for evidence: here is the VIDEO that the regime doesn't want you to see. 📹🔥

The Mausoleum of Hugo Chávez on 4F, reduced to rubble. The image that marks the end of an era and the total collapse of the cult to tyranny. 🏛️💨

So, he feels like the video is so obviously of the mausoleum that nothing more needs to be said. As in, it’s a bit like blowing up the White House in the ads for Independence Day: You don’t have to be told what it is, you just know it on sight.

And maybe if this author knew more about Venezuela, we would agree. But we don’t so we can’t.

On the other hand, we are reliably told there is a proposed community note on one of the copies of the video of the strike which claims it is not the mausoleum, and it links to this thread:

Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing the Capture of Maduro
Doug P.
Translation:

⚠️ This video does not show an attack on the Cuartel de la Montaña 4F, but on the Comando General de la Milicia Bolivariana, the former Observatorio Cagigal, 500 m away

We confirm the impacted structure through geolocation. There are also social media users who confirm that the former Observatorio Cagigal was the impacted building.

Of course, we don’t even know for sure what the 'Cuartel de la Montaña 4F' or the 'Comando General de la Milicia Bolivariana, the former Observatorio Cagigal' is. But some Googling turns up a 2022 article from El Ciudadano:

The Cuartel de la Montaña 4 de Febrero is an iconic military fort installed in one of the largest popular areas of Caracas, which functions as a historical museum and since 2013, houses the Mausoleum of Commander Hugo Chávez.

We never heard about the El Ciudadano as a publication before, but how can we say this? This is treated as such a mundane point that it is likely to be true. Meanwhile, the 'Observatorio Cagigal' is the name of a national astronomical observatory, which seems to have been repurposed for military uses.

Translation:

Details of the structure of the old Cagigal Observatory match frames from one of the videos that were disseminated.

The General Command of the Bolivarian Militia is located almost 500 m from the Cuartel de la Montaña.

Translation:

In sources close to the Maduro regime such as Correo del Orinoco and Ciudad CCS, the former Cagigal Observatory has been identified as the headquarters of the General Command of the Bolivarian Militia

And incidentally, we also found this old post showing the mausoleum location last year:

The translation:

For those who are not from Venezuela: 

While Caracas woke up without power, the 'Cuartel de la Montaña', (the site where the mortal remains of Hugo Chávez rest) did have power. 

I wish the leftists who love to talk about 'equality' could see this photo.

Looking at the video shared by 'Luis Devconnect' it looks like it might be the same building, but we really don’t feel very sure about it and we are open to being persuaded one way or the other.

So, there is a dispute. One person thinks it is really obviously Chávez’s Mausoleum, and one person makes a detailed case that it is not. And this non-Spanish speaking gringo has no idea who is right.

Thus, we don’t know if the underlying claim is accurate. But accurate or not, many people are spreading the news that that we bombed Chávez’s Mausoleum and reacting to that—even if it turns out later to be wrong—and that is what we are going to focus on from here:

That is an episode of Thomas and Friends we were not ready for.

More than a few people were upset about it:

And naturally some people thought it was awesome:

We are not sure how we feel. First off, if it turns out that we bombed Chávez’s Mausoleum, it doesn’t appear to just be a mausoleum. It also appears to be a fort. Is it just a mothballed fort, or possibly just a museum or is it in operation as a military site?

Well, as one of the posts indicated above, somehow when the power goes out for most of the city, the power stays on for that place. So, it seems like it is more than just a building to Venezuelan authorities. Thus, it is possible that this was not just a symbolic target, but a valid military target—or that our forces reasonably believed it was.

But if it was just bombing the place to destroy a man’s grave, we won’t get mad about it, but we probably would have made a different decision if we were in Trump’s shoes—although we might be persuaded to go the other way. But our default is to let the dead rest. Still, if we were in Congress, we wouldn’t have exactly been drafting articles of impeachment over it.

However, any leftist who gleefully tore down American statues needs to sit all the way down. They have not shown respect for the dead.

More reactions to this shaky story:

The cut off text:

Chavez, who died from cancer in 2013, was initially buried at the mausoleum (built in 99 days) at the now Revolution Museum at the Mountain Barracks. Last night, his remains were cremated.

Finally:

Heh. Communism took a step forward with the swearing in of Mamdani as mayor of New York City. But it took a huge step back with Maduro’s capture. It couldn’t happen to a nicer ideology.

As for the mausoleum, we would be uniquely curious as to what our commenters think. Did we strike Chávez’s Mausoleum or not? And if we did, were we justified in doing so?

