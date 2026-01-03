Too Good to Check? Twitter/X Reacts to Reports That We Bombed Hugo Chávez’s Mausoleum

The news broke this morning that we struck Venezuela and eventually captured Nicolás Maduro. And now we are seeing reports and even alleged video that in the same bombing campaign, we also struck Hugo Chávez’s mausoleum.

Advertisement

Now, first, let us be clear. We have not seen any solid verification that the mausoleum was struck.

But at the same time, to be blunt, this author doesn’t speak Spanish and doesn’t have a solid knowledge of the geography of Venezuela. It is quite possible that if we did have that knowledge and those language skills it would be easy for us to verify or debunk.

For instance, we have seen this post:

🚨 ¡PRUEBA IRREFUTABLE! 🚨 Para los que todavía dudan y piden pruebas: aquí está el VIDEO que el régimen no quiere que veas. 📹🔥



El Mausoleo de Hugo Chávez en el 4F, reducido a escombros. La imagen que marca el fin de una era y el colapso total del culto a la tiranía. 🏛️💨 pic.twitter.com/dp70Ay5HTo — Luis📍Devconnect 🇦🇷 (@luissambrano_ux) January 3, 2026

All translations in this post is by computer unless otherwise indicated. This translation says:

🚨 IRREFUTABLE PROOF! 🚨 For those who still doubt and ask for evidence: here is the VIDEO that the regime doesn't want you to see. 📹🔥 The Mausoleum of Hugo Chávez on 4F, reduced to rubble. The image that marks the end of an era and the total collapse of the cult to tyranny. 🏛️💨

So, he feels like the video is so obviously of the mausoleum that nothing more needs to be said. As in, it’s a bit like blowing up the White House in the ads for Independence Day: You don’t have to be told what it is, you just know it on sight.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And maybe if this author knew more about Venezuela, we would agree. But we don’t so we can’t.

On the other hand, we are reliably told there is a proposed community note on one of the copies of the video of the strike which claims it is not the mausoleum, and it links to this thread:

⚠️ Este video no muestra un ataque al Cuartel de la Montaña 4F, sino al Comando General de la Milicia Bolivariana, antiguo Observatorio Gagigal, a 500 m



Confirmamos la estructura impactada mediante geolocalización. También hay usuarios de redes sociales que confirman que el… pic.twitter.com/se7Gm0rAWZ — Cazadores de Fake News (@cazamosfakenews) January 3, 2026

Translation:

⚠️ This video does not show an attack on the Cuartel de la Montaña 4F, but on the Comando General de la Milicia Bolivariana, the former Observatorio Cagigal, 500 m away We confirm the impacted structure through geolocation. There are also social media users who confirm that the former Observatorio Cagigal was the impacted building.

Of course, we don’t even know for sure what the 'Cuartel de la Montaña 4F' or the 'Comando General de la Milicia Bolivariana, the former Observatorio Cagigal' is. But some Googling turns up a 2022 article from El Ciudadano:

The Cuartel de la Montaña 4 de Febrero is an iconic military fort installed in one of the largest popular areas of Caracas, which functions as a historical museum and since 2013, houses the Mausoleum of Commander Hugo Chávez.

We never heard about the El Ciudadano as a publication before, but how can we say this? This is treated as such a mundane point that it is likely to be true. Meanwhile, the 'Observatorio Cagigal' is the name of a national astronomical observatory, which seems to have been repurposed for military uses.

Detalles de la estructura del antiguo Observatorio Cagigal coinciden con fotogramas de uno de los videos difundidos.



El Comando General de la Milicia Bolivariana se encuentra casi a 500 m del Cuartel de la Montaña.



🧵2/3 pic.twitter.com/3UEianAEww — Cazadores de Fake News (@cazamosfakenews) January 3, 2026

Translation:

Details of the structure of the old Cagigal Observatory match frames from one of the videos that were disseminated. The General Command of the Bolivarian Militia is located almost 500 m from the Cuartel de la Montaña.

Advertisement

En fuentes cercanas al régimen de Maduro como el Correo del Orinoco y Ciudad CCS, se ha identificado al antiguo Observatorio Cagigal como la sede de la Comandancia General de la Milicia Bolivariana



🧵3/3 pic.twitter.com/0Wz3LHrL6p — Cazadores de Fake News (@cazamosfakenews) January 3, 2026

Translation:

In sources close to the Maduro regime such as Correo del Orinoco and Ciudad CCS, the former Cagigal Observatory has been identified as the headquarters of the General Command of the Bolivarian Militia

And incidentally, we also found this old post showing the mausoleum location last year:

Para los que no son de Venezuela:



Mientras Caracas amaneció sin luz, el 'Cuartel de la Montaña', (el sitio donde reposan los restos mortales de Hugo Chávez) sí tenía luz.



Ojalá los zurdos que les encanta hablar de 'igualdad' pudieran ver esta foto. pic.twitter.com/w3JrYvjhiZ — Guillo (@codiguillos) August 30, 2024

The translation:

For those who are not from Venezuela: While Caracas woke up without power, the 'Cuartel de la Montaña', (the site where the mortal remains of Hugo Chávez rest) did have power. I wish the leftists who love to talk about 'equality' could see this photo.

Looking at the video shared by 'Luis Devconnect' it looks like it might be the same building, but we really don’t feel very sure about it and we are open to being persuaded one way or the other.

So, there is a dispute. One person thinks it is really obviously Chávez’s Mausoleum, and one person makes a detailed case that it is not. And this non-Spanish speaking gringo has no idea who is right.

Thus, we don’t know if the underlying claim is accurate. But accurate or not, many people are spreading the news that that we bombed Chávez’s Mausoleum and reacting to that—even if it turns out later to be wrong—and that is what we are going to focus on from here:

Advertisement

🚨 JUST IN: The US military seems to have launched a strike on the mausoleum of former anti-US Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez



America just turned his shrine into a pit of ash.



Huge middle finger to the socialists. pic.twitter.com/4e9nRT4Aeh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 3, 2026

That is an episode of Thomas and Friends we were not ready for.

The symbolism is enormous but striking a mausoleum shifts this from a military action to a political message. Does that harden domestic support in Venezuela, or risk escalating the conflict beyond its original objectives? — T.M (@tmofficially) January 3, 2026

they should enjoy the warmth of collectivism 🔥



or repent and turn from their ways totally and completely — JC (@JCtheVictor) January 3, 2026

If you’ve ever worked in New York City construction like Trump has. Sending messages is very very important — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) January 3, 2026

Let the man rest in peace 😭 — Jobba (@JobbaTrades) January 3, 2026

More than a few people were upset about it:

This guy is just like Hitler.



Hitler 2.0



Many American Politicians have been warning since 2016, that he is a VERY DANGEROUS, terrible individual.



To show you how shallow and Petty this man is, last Night, he ordered US Army to Bomb the Mausoleum of Hugo Chavez !!!!

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/33KgYVTOjx — victor ILAYA (@vixsonics) January 3, 2026

In a show of peak pettiness, they blew up Hugo Chavez's mausoleum. pic.twitter.com/Wq8SG7lPCE — J.J McGunn (@MisterCutttsss) January 3, 2026

And naturally some people thought it was awesome:

Destroying Hugo Chavez’s mausoleum & striking while Chinese diplomats were in Caracas was just for the plot. — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) January 3, 2026

- zero media leaks

- successful strikes completely level primary airbase

- bomb the corpse of Hugo Chavez for fun

- capture Maduro like batman or something pic.twitter.com/NRYFylJh3B — Rev says I love my wife (@Rev_says_desu) January 3, 2026

Advertisement

We are not sure how we feel. First off, if it turns out that we bombed Chávez’s Mausoleum, it doesn’t appear to just be a mausoleum. It also appears to be a fort. Is it just a mothballed fort, or possibly just a museum or is it in operation as a military site?

Well, as one of the posts indicated above, somehow when the power goes out for most of the city, the power stays on for that place. So, it seems like it is more than just a building to Venezuelan authorities. Thus, it is possible that this was not just a symbolic target, but a valid military target—or that our forces reasonably believed it was.

But if it was just bombing the place to destroy a man’s grave, we won’t get mad about it, but we probably would have made a different decision if we were in Trump’s shoes—although we might be persuaded to go the other way. But our default is to let the dead rest. Still, if we were in Congress, we wouldn’t have exactly been drafting articles of impeachment over it.

However, any leftist who gleefully tore down American statues needs to sit all the way down. They have not shown respect for the dead.

More reactions to this shaky story:

Finally, it appears that the Cuartel de la Montaña complex, housing the remains of former President Hugo Chávez in Caracas will be closed for repairs until further notice. Chavez, who died from cancer in 2013, was initially buried at the mausoleum (built in 99 days) at the now… pic.twitter.com/qYHUCQRuAz — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 3, 2026

The cut off text:

Chavez, who died from cancer in 2013, was initially buried at the mausoleum (built in 99 days) at the now Revolution Museum at the Mountain Barracks. Last night, his remains were cremated.

BREAKING: We have just DECIMATED the mausoleum of Hugo Chavez.



Rest. In. Ashes.



The message is being sent. Not even in death will you escape the might of our military. pic.twitter.com/WR8OKATCl0 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 3, 2026

Advertisement

BREAKING:



Venezuelan media report that the United States also struck the Cuartel de la Montaña complex in Caracas, a former military museum that was converted into Hugo Chávez’s mausoleum after his death.



The remains of the former Venezuelan leader are kept there. pic.twitter.com/5A3gkg5RSA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

Imagining some Apache pilot on a fire support mission in Caracas going "man isn't Hugo Chávez's Mausoleum around here? We should take a little detour and deal with that. We're already in the neighborhood." — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) January 3, 2026

HUGO CHÁVEZ FLEEING THE BOMBINGS TO HIS MAUSOLEUM AT THIS MOMENT pic.twitter.com/MGsMmvzLTD — Bear J. Trump (@IntenseTrump) January 3, 2026

Trump was so based to destroy Hugo Chavez’s mausoleum — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) January 3, 2026

"The bombing of the mausoleum of former Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez - the Cuartel de la Montaña building in Caracas, is an affront to all communists who are known for their deep respect and consecration of human remains of their enemies." pic.twitter.com/K2YG6M103j — DosXXMachina (@TheDosXXMachina) January 3, 2026

Hugo Chavez's corpse seeing a bomb about to drop on his mausoleum. https://t.co/65qOolBiOM pic.twitter.com/ObfDr2p5sK — Comrade Stump (@GranTorinoDSA) January 3, 2026

Me when I’m in a having an intact Mausoleum competition and my opponent is Hugo Chavez pic.twitter.com/W2wyRU0RvA — John Doyle (@JohnDoyle) January 3, 2026

I wonder how Sean Penn feels about his buddy Chavez’s mausoleum getting smoked… pic.twitter.com/Qfl3z0sz9O — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) January 3, 2026

Finally:

Zohran Mamdani right now pic.twitter.com/r3Utn9nStG — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 3, 2026

Heh. Communism took a step forward with the swearing in of Mamdani as mayor of New York City. But it took a huge step back with Maduro’s capture. It couldn’t happen to a nicer ideology.

Advertisement

As for the mausoleum, we would be uniquely curious as to what our commenters think. Did we strike Chávez’s Mausoleum or not? And if we did, were we justified in doing so?

RELATED: BREAKING: President Trump Announces That We Have Captured Nicolás Maduro (and His Wife)

BREAKING UPDATE: Rob Reiner And His Wife Are Confirmed Dead (UPDATE: Murdered by Their Son?)

Dem. Congresspersons Argue in a Brief That the Supreme Court Should End Women’s Sports (A Deep Dive)

Can Donald Trump Refuse to Follow an Unconstitutional Judicial Order? (A Deep Dive)

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)