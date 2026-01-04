The EU's Official Statement on De-Maduroing Venezuela Is as Useless as You'd Expect

Leo Terrell: 'Democrats Are Lying to Americans'
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 10:20 PM on January 04, 2026
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Kaja Kallas, the 'EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission' (yes, the EU loves to use a lot of words, as you'll soon see), issued the following statement regarding the U.S.'s action against Maduro in Venezuela.

To summarize: 'Maduro is a bad dude. He shouldn't be in charge, and we really don't like that drug trafficking stuff, but the U.N. … blah … blah … blah.

It's always all talk and no action from the EU.

We're hearing Alison Krauss in our heads (or Keith Whitley or Ronan Keating, if you prefer):

You say it best, when you say nothing at all.

They certainly said very little. The part that the EU and its 26 member states didn't add to the statement from Kallas was any condemnation of President Trump's actions. They know better.

It's all bark and no bite from that little doggy.

As Twitchy readers know, Kaja's first message was the classic 'monitoring the situation' trope.

Nothing has changed. She just used a lot more words this time.

Maduro's crimes affect Americans. It's easy for Europe to sit on its hands and issue statements while Americans pay the price.

Imagine what the U.S. could accomplish while the EU wrote a two-page memo?

The concern over the EU's position from many (most?) in the U.S. was similar: We don't care.

Many outside the U.S. expected more from them.

Don't get us excited.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

DONALD TRUMP EUROPEAN UNION FOREIGN POLICY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

