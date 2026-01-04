The EU's Official Statement on De-Maduroing Venezuela Is as Useless as You'd Expect

Kaja Kallas, the 'EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission' (yes, the EU loves to use a lot of words, as you'll soon see), issued the following statement regarding the U.S.'s action against Maduro in Venezuela.

My statement supported by 26 EU Member States on the aftermath of the U.S. intervention in Venezuela ↓ pic.twitter.com/CsgKXvvjUw — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 4, 2026

To summarize: 'Maduro is a bad dude. He shouldn't be in charge, and we really don't like that drug trafficking stuff, but the U.N. … blah … blah … blah.

It's always all talk and no action from the EU.

Nothing says “European elite” like spending the day on endless conference calls about a situation they have no say in, no influence over, and which, in any case, ended yesterday. https://t.co/3rk8wu0nqD — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 4, 2026

We're hearing Alison Krauss in our heads (or Keith Whitley or Ronan Keating, if you prefer):

You say it best, when you say nothing at all.

They certainly said very little. The part that the EU and its 26 member states didn't add to the statement from Kallas was any condemnation of President Trump's actions. They know better.

Nothing upsets the European more than the threat of having to do something. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 5, 2026

It's all bark and no bite from that little doggy.

As Twitchy readers know, Kaja's first message was the classic 'monitoring the situation' trope.

Nothing has changed. She just used a lot more words this time.

European leaders are really good at issuing meaningless statements that take “strong” moral stands.



Then they do absolutely nothing.



No wonder (most of) Europe is so weak. https://t.co/MVf92Cueit — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 4, 2026

Maduro's crimes affect Americans. It's easy for Europe to sit on its hands and issue statements while Americans pay the price.

Writing this wall of text took longer than nabbing the president of Venezuela from his house, flying him to the US, and dropping him off in Sunset Park— by like 28 hours. https://t.co/ew3LY5wPOb — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 5, 2026

Imagine what the U.S. could accomplish while the EU wrote a two-page memo?

omg 😂😂😂😂 The EU is pretending they're in charge of the entire world again (let alone a voice of reason)!



Stop trying to make the EU as the world government happen. It's not going to happen. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) January 5, 2026

Oh, who the hell cares? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 5, 2026

The concern over the EU's position from many (most?) in the U.S. was similar: We don't care.

Many outside the U.S. expected more from them.

The international law died yesterday and the Europe helped to kill it. The U.S. now comes to conquer its NATO allies territory of Greenland, good luck to you guys! — Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) January 4, 2026

Don't get us excited.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

