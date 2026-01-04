The EU's Official Statement on De-Maduroing Venezuela Is as Useless as You'd Expect

Kaja Kallas, the 'EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the European Commission' (yes, the EU loves to use a lot of words, as you'll soon see), issued the following statement regarding the U.S.'s action against Maduro in Venezuela.
My statement supported by 26 EU Member States on the aftermath of the U.S. intervention in Venezuela ↓ pic.twitter.com/CsgKXvvjUw— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 4, 2026
To summarize: 'Maduro is a bad dude. He shouldn't be in charge, and we really don't like that drug trafficking stuff, but the U.N. … blah … blah … blah.
January 4, 2026
It's always all talk and no action from the EU.
Nothing says “European elite” like spending the day on endless conference calls about a situation they have no say in, no influence over, and which, in any case, ended yesterday. https://t.co/3rk8wu0nqD— Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 4, 2026
We're hearing Alison Krauss in our heads (or Keith Whitley or Ronan Keating, if you prefer):
You say it best, when you say nothing at all.
They certainly said very little. The part that the EU and its 26 member states didn't add to the statement from Kallas was any condemnation of President Trump's actions. They know better.
https://t.co/77oWef581y pic.twitter.com/Aw3YgXUuAz— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 5, 2026
Nothing upsets the European more than the threat of having to do something.— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 5, 2026
It's all bark and no bite from that little doggy.
As Twitchy readers know, Kaja's first message was the classic 'monitoring the situation' trope.
She's doing the "monitoring the situation" meme again. https://t.co/188aZVtYcN pic.twitter.com/VM6ra70Jol— Prometheus (@PrometheusNRx) January 4, 2026
Nothing has changed. She just used a lot more words this time.
European leaders are really good at issuing meaningless statements that take “strong” moral stands.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 4, 2026
Then they do absolutely nothing.
No wonder (most of) Europe is so weak. https://t.co/MVf92Cueit
Maduro's crimes affect Americans. It's easy for Europe to sit on its hands and issue statements while Americans pay the price.
Writing this wall of text took longer than nabbing the president of Venezuela from his house, flying him to the US, and dropping him off in Sunset Park— by like 28 hours. https://t.co/ew3LY5wPOb— Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) January 5, 2026
Imagine what the U.S. could accomplish while the EU wrote a two-page memo?
omg 😂😂😂😂 The EU is pretending they're in charge of the entire world again (let alone a voice of reason)!— Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) January 5, 2026
Stop trying to make the EU as the world government happen. It's not going to happen.
Oh, who the hell cares?— DelilahM (@delilahmused) January 5, 2026
The concern over the EU's position from many (most?) in the U.S. was similar: We don't care.
Many outside the U.S. expected more from them.
The international law died yesterday and the Europe helped to kill it. The U.S. now comes to conquer its NATO allies territory of Greenland, good luck to you guys!— Shen Shiwei 沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) January 4, 2026
Don't get us excited.
