Never Fear: The EU Is Closely Monitoring the Situation in Venezuela

We've heard that the liberal utopia that is Bluesky is in a tizzy following the announcement that the United States had captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and was bringing him to the United States to stand trial. Democrats in Congress are upset that they weren't consulted on the strikes, which is probably why there were no leaks about the operation. Foreign leaders like U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer are saying they weren't informed either. In any case, the removal of Maduro is a shock to the rest of the world, but rest assured, the European Union is monitoring the situation closely.

I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela.



The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles… — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 3, 2026

And you are? — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) January 3, 2026

She's the vice president of the European Commission.

Oh phew the EU is monitoring the situation https://t.co/ouN7qZMSEa — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 3, 2026

I always sleep better knowing the EU is monitoring the situation… — Jack Scarizzy (@JackScarizzy) January 3, 2026

No one cares what you think. The EU is a joke. — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) January 3, 2026

What you saw WAS restraint. — Jay (@OneFineJay) January 3, 2026

Did the EU get a license for this so called “monitoring”? — gfodor.id (@gfodor) January 3, 2026

When you say you're monitoring the situation, do you mean that you found out about it on @x like Starmer did? — Melindi Scott (@melindiscott) January 3, 2026

You did the meme.



Important work thank you. — Tom Osman 🐦‍⬛ (@tomosman) January 3, 2026

The most important thing is the transition must respect GDPR and all bottle caps must be attached to bottles. — Climate Warrior🐬 #ClimateJustice🇵🇸🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@ClimateWarrior7) January 3, 2026

Bottle caps have been attached to single-use bottles in the EU for a year now to reduce plastic litter and encourage recycling.

They only monitor because they can't regulate it, yet — Quest4Grok (@365_Solved) January 3, 2026

Monitoring. As in, reading the after action report. — Fagan 🇺🇸 (@thejustinfagan) January 3, 2026

The EU has become completely irrelevant, and many of its governments are on the same path, especially the one currently in power in the UK. — News Crow (@NewsCrowApp) January 3, 2026

They're going to have SO many meetings and SO many photo ops for this. — Adam Hintz (@SojuConnoisseur) January 3, 2026

That means they're looking at X like the rest of us — BrenHeath (@heath_bren) January 3, 2026

Hey, Kaja, you can stop monitoring. It’s over. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) January 3, 2026

A lot of people are flaming the European Commission for not already imposing sanctions on the U.S. for this illegal strike. For now, though, they'll continue to closely monitor.

***

