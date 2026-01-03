While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's...
Too Good to Check? Twitter/X Reacts to Reports That We Bombed Hugo Chávez’s...
Joe Biden's 2020 Slam on Trump About Maduro Is Aging Worse by the...
Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American...
Scott Jennings Shares a Meme That PERFECTLY Captures the Dems' Latest 'Priorities' Pivot
AG Pam Bondi Lists Charges Against Maduro As Dems Fume (Jonathan Turley With...
BREAKING: President Trump Announces That We Have Captured Nicolás Maduro (and His Wife)
BREAKING: The US Strikes Venezuela Following Orders by President Trump (WATCH)
That’s Not Reich! Legacy Media Ignores Mamdani Doing the Same ‘Nazi Salute’ They...
Mamdami's Non-Photo Op Photo Op
Locked and Loaded: President Trump Threatens Military Action Against Iran
On Today’s Episode of 'That’s Not How Money Works', The Left Discovers Finance,...
MTV Was the Channel That Raised a Generation - Until the Music Stopped
Need a Mirror? Larry Sabato Smears Americans as 'Village Idiots,' Showing Why Credentialis...

Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing the Capture of Maduro

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on January 03, 2026
Twitchy

Here at Twitchy we often focus on posts from X users, including from Democrats and others, but every once in a while it's fun to check in with what's being posted at the liberal utopian safe space called Bluesky.

Advertisement

Whenever something that's guaranteed to trigger the Left happens, those who follow politics for hobby or career can't help but ask themselves this question: 

But it takes some preparation first:

LOL! And yes, Bluesky isn't experiencing smooth sailing at the moment.

That's where the great account @BlueskyLibs comes in handy.

We're seeing calls for immediate Trump impeachment, which almost never happens (wait, it happens every day):

It's worth noting that even if Trump had done nothing about Maduro the Left would still be calling for his impeachment. I

REEEEEEEE:

Recommended

While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's Capture
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's cute when Dems pretend they wouldn't impeach Trump for any reason whatsoever if they regain control of the House after the midterms. 

On the basis of nothing? These charges don't sound like nothing.

Oh yes, we remember "kinetic military action" well! Congressional Dems applauded it. 

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Dems have meltdowns. 

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's Capture
Grateful Calvin
Too Good to Check? Twitter/X Reacts to Reports That We Bombed Hugo Chávez’s Mausoleum
Aaron Walker
Joe Biden's 2020 Slam on Trump About Maduro Is Aging Worse by the Minute
Doug P.
AG Pam Bondi Lists Charges Against Maduro As Dems Fume (Jonathan Turley With the Reality Check)
Doug P.
Kathy Hochul Disgraces Herself and the Skylines of New York For Fictional 'Muslim-American Heritage'
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Shares a Meme That PERFECTLY Captures the Dems' Latest 'Priorities' Pivot
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

While the Left Cries, Actual Venezuelans Take to the Streets to Cheer Maduro's Capture Grateful Calvin
Advertisement