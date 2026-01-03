Let's Check in With How Lefties on Bluesky Are Dealing With Trump Announcing the Capture of Maduro

Here at Twitchy we often focus on posts from X users, including from Democrats and others, but every once in a while it's fun to check in with what's being posted at the liberal utopian safe space called Bluesky.

Advertisement

Whenever something that's guaranteed to trigger the Left happens, those who follow politics for hobby or career can't help but ask themselves this question:

Wonder what the mood on BlueSky is right now? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 3, 2026

But it takes some preparation first:

Me, preparing to checkout BlueSky for your entertainment. https://t.co/5GknEDgh4o pic.twitter.com/V4xKrd34jz — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 3, 2026

LOL! And yes, Bluesky isn't experiencing smooth sailing at the moment.

Someone needs to do a wellness check on our friends over at BlueSky. This morning is gonna be a little rough for them. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@GregoryEck) January 3, 2026

That's where the great account @BlueskyLibs comes in handy.

We're seeing calls for immediate Trump impeachment, which almost never happens (wait, it happens every day):

It's worth noting that even if Trump had done nothing about Maduro the Left would still be calling for his impeachment. I

Are there wars of non-aggression? pic.twitter.com/N5CnMqvU66 — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 3, 2026

REEEEEEEE:

It's cute when Dems pretend they wouldn't impeach Trump for any reason whatsoever if they regain control of the House after the midterms.

Barack Obama waged war in Libya long after the 90-day grace period set forth in the War Powers Resolution for congressionally unauthorized military actions. He is the only president, to this day, to have done so. pic.twitter.com/HwFZ3hJKJq — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) January 3, 2026

On the basis of nothing? These charges don't sound like nothing.

Only one president violated the War Powers Resolution, and that was Barack Obama. He told Congress he did not need congressional authorization because his military campaign was not a war—it was a kinetic military action. https://t.co/5R9oduWVQo — John Wayne Scalito (@ScalitoMas) January 3, 2026

Oh yes, we remember "kinetic military action" well! Congressional Dems applauded it.

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military, all while the Dems have meltdowns.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!