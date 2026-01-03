AG Pam Bondi Lists Charges Against Maduro As Dems Fume (Jonathan Turley With the Reality Check)

BREAKING: President Trump Announces That We Have Captured Nicolás Maduro (and His Wife)
Doug P. | 9:24 AM on January 03, 2026
AP Photo/John McDonnell

As we told you earlier today, President Trump announced that U.S. forces had gone into Venezuela and taken Nicolas Maduro and his wife in custody. The two are now reportedly in New York to be indicted. 

Trump had this to say about the operation:

Attorney General Pam Bondi listed the charges against Maduro: 

Here's the full post from @AGBondi:

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.  Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.  They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers.

Meanwhile, as you probably would have guessed, Democrats are beside themselves, and are basically saying that U.S. servicemembers followed "illegal orders" (what ever happened to that rhetoric, anyway?): 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is big mad that he and other congressional leaders weren't informed in advance: 

Well, perhaps Trump and Hegseth didn't want the Democrats leaking it and giving Maduro a heads-up. 

Vice President JD Vance added this:

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley agreed:

Here's the full buzzkill for the Democrats:

Democratic members quickly denounced the operation as unlawful. They may want to review past cases, particularly the decision related to the Noriega prosecution. Rep. Jim McGovern (D., Mass) declared: 

"Without authorization from Congress, and with the vast majority of Americans opposed to military action, Trump just launched an unjustified, illegal strike on Venezuela. He says we don’t have enough money for healthcare for Americans—but somehow we have unlimited funds for war??" 

Trump does not need congressional approval for this type of operation. Presidents, including Democratic presidents, have launched lethal attacks regularly against individuals. President Barack Obama killed an American citizen under this "kill list" policy. If Obama can vaporize an American citizen without even a criminal charge, Trump can capture a foreign citizen with a pending criminal indictment without prior congressional approval.

Sorry, Dems.

*****

