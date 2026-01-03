BREAKING: The US Strikes Venezuela Following Orders by President Trump (WATCH)

The United States launched airstrikes against Venezuela in the early hours of January 3 on orders from President Trump, according to reporting from CBS News and others.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Trump administration officials are aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Venezuela's capital Caracas early this morning, sources tell @CBSNews. No official comment yet. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

Jennifer Jacobs and Jim LaPorta from CBS News initially reported that the Trump administration was aware of the explosions in Caracas and quickly followed with confirmation that the strikes were ordered by President Trump.

President Trump ordered strikes on sites inside Venezuela, including military facilities, U.S. officials told CBS News, as the administration early Saturday ratcheted up its campaign against the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) January 3, 2026

This follows a ratcheting up of tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela in recent weeks.

Scoop: Trump gave the U.S. military the green light to conduct land strikes in Venezuela days ago, U.S. officials told @CBSNews. U.S. was ready on Christmas day but airstrikes in Nigeria against ISIS targets took precedence, sources said. The days following Christmas opened more… — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 3, 2026

In addition to the confirmation that Trump greenlighted the operation, other sources on social media posted videos purporting to be the strikes being carried out by U.S. forces in the region.

BREAKING:



Massive secondary explosions after U.S. airstrikes against Higuerote Airport.



Looks like the Americans hit a Venezuelan weapons shipment there. pic.twitter.com/lmw84bTbdS — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

Full-scale military operations appear to be underway against Venezuela, with dozens of helicopters with the U.S. Army spotted over the capital of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/kIqfbGjOK4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 3, 2026

(NOTE: There is no confirmation of 'full-scale' military operations. Reporting has confirmed targeted strikes, but the U.S. has not provided details on the targets and goals of the operation.)

Caracas is under fire. Multiple U.S. strikes have hit key military sites: Fuerte Tiuna, La Carlota airbase, and a communications center in El Hatillo, all under Maduro’s control. Explosions echo through the capital, the power is out in parts of the city, and U.S. helicopters are… pic.twitter.com/GAtW2NWVy7 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 3, 2026

Initial reports also indicate that Maduro has responded to the strikes, saying the country will defend itself against the 'imperialist aggression'.

USA 🇺🇸 has officially confirmed that they have invaded Venezuela 🇻🇪



Venezuelan Government Statement:



Maduro has ordered all national defense plans to be put in place for implementation at the appropriate time and under the appropriate circumstances. https://t.co/3QhnJrskBr — IntelHub (@hubofintel) January 3, 2026

Advertisement

A statement from Nicolás Maduro's regime has been issued: https://t.co/OaX413TAo3 pic.twitter.com/IYuEoIhxHM — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) January 3, 2026

Venezuelan officials claim the goal of the U.S. is to take the country's oil and minerals.

BREAKING:



Venezuela’s foreign minister Yván Gil:



— Venezuela has been subjected to military aggression by the United States.



— Nicolás Maduro has signed a decree imposing a state of emergency nationwide.



— The goal of the U.S. attack is to seize Venezuela’s strategic… pic.twitter.com/Yy7JLENE9P — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 3, 2026

We would expect an official statement from the Trump administration soon.

Stay tuned to Twitchy for the political fallout from this escalation.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.