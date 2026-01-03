That’s Not Reich! Legacy Media Ignores Mamdani Doing the Same ‘Nazi Salute’ They...
Call to Activism's Claim About Jack Smith Footage Proves NOBODY Grifts Better Than...
Babylon Bee Editor Thanks Snopes for Debunking This Believable Story About Tim Walz's...

BREAKING: The US Strikes Venezuela Following Orders by President Trump (WATCH)

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 3:30 AM on January 03, 2026
Townhall Media

The United States launched airstrikes against Venezuela in the early hours of January 3 on orders from President Trump, according to reporting from CBS News and others.

Jennifer Jacobs and Jim LaPorta from CBS News initially reported that the Trump administration was aware of the explosions in Caracas and quickly followed with confirmation that the strikes were ordered by President Trump.

This follows a ratcheting up of tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela in recent weeks.

In addition to the confirmation that Trump greenlighted the operation, other sources on social media posted videos purporting to be the strikes being carried out by U.S. forces in the region.

(NOTE: There is no confirmation of 'full-scale' military operations. Reporting has confirmed targeted strikes, but the U.S. has not provided details on the targets and goals of the operation.)

Initial reports also indicate that Maduro has responded to the strikes, saying the country will defend itself against the 'imperialist aggression'.

Venezuelan officials claim the goal of the U.S. is to take the country's oil and minerals.

We would expect an official statement from the Trump administration soon.

Stay tuned to Twitchy for the political fallout from this escalation.

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY MILITARY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

