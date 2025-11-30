Governor Tim Walz Laughably Claims Trump Is Normalizing Hateful Language - Has He...
CNN Dragged For Using Sarah Beckstrom's Ex-Boyfriend to Attack Trump

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 11:58 PM on November 30, 2025
AP Photo/Kathleen Batten

Yikes. There is scummy and then there is whatever the heck this is:

Let the dragging commence:

Exactly. She decided she no longer wanted him in her life. So what right does he have to speak for her?

Evergreen meme.

And with respect to her, if that is how she actually felt, she might have missed the point. You might think the guard are standing around and doing nothing, or stuff unrelated to crime… but in fact, they are deterring crime just by being there.

Seriously, if they are family? Sure, let them talk. A husband? Let him talk. Maybe even a boyfriend at the time of her death. But an ex? 

If you died, would you want an ex to speak for you? Heck, for all we know, Beckstrom broke up with him because she felt like he didn’t understand how she felt on anything! She might have thought he was the worst possible person to speak for her on anything!

Oy vey.

And of course if you know how to read a post on Twitter/X you know that the video originated with Brian Krassenstein, who is still angry at Peter Dinklage for costing him a job in the remake of Snow White, and he got a good chunk of dragging, too:

I am sure the paper is fake, but it is also pretty funny,

Hey… we think we understand.

Finally, a user who goes by ‘Ava- I Love My USA!’ and goes by the handle @WEdwarda wrote a pretty epic response, but she used naughty, naughty words, so we can only quote her, with censorship. But it is glorious:

In trying to attack Trump,  you made yourself look like an even bigger a*****e Brian. F**k all the way off  you vile midget..

That’s gonna leave a mark.

RELATED: An Adjunct Professor at Cornell Law and Army Veteran, Defends Pete Hegseth’s (Alleged) ‘Double Taps’

Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL

Can Donald Trump Refuse to Follow an Unconstitutional Judicial Order? (A Deep Dive)

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

