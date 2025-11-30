CNN Dragged For Using Sarah Beckstrom's Ex-Boyfriend to Attack Trump

Yikes. There is scummy and then there is whatever the heck this is:

CNN is the scum of the earth.



They found Specialist Sarah Backstrom’s “former boyfriend” and aired him criticizing her deployment to Washington, D.C.



Who tf does this? pic.twitter.com/vKfEDv2S1e — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 29, 2025

Let the dragging commence:

FORMER BOYFRIEND.



An ex is always a reliable source of information.



CNN is trying to trying shift blame AWAY from the AFGHAN MAN THAT SHOT HER.



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/EooOUjXcqm — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) November 29, 2025

Exactly. She decided she no longer wanted him in her life. So what right does he have to speak for her?

Evergreen meme.

Sarah Backstrom's former boyfriend was just fine with CNN's agenda

Of trivializing her sacrifice and murd@r

That's a Democrat for you

They want us ded

They want us harmed

They follow The Party's thinking from Orwell's "1984" pic.twitter.com/cPEJ3SqZBF — The Tyrannists’ Plan (@ElTiranistas) November 29, 2025

I served in Vietnam and front line troops often felt our deployment was useless but we did our duty.

Her boyfriend should honor her and keep his mouth shut — Gary Pond (@Gjpvista) November 29, 2025

And with respect to her, if that is how she actually felt, she might have missed the point. You might think the guard are standing around and doing nothing, or stuff unrelated to crime… but in fact, they are deterring crime just by being there.

It's unfortunate this young man, who was a boyfriend and not a husband, is being used to call into question her character and diminish her sacrifice. The media is despicable. — HammerStone (@VincentMazo) November 29, 2025

Seriously, if they are family? Sure, let them talk. A husband? Let him talk. Maybe even a boyfriend at the time of her death. But an ex?

If you died, would you want an ex to speak for you? Heck, for all we know, Beckstrom broke up with him because she felt like he didn’t understand how she felt on anything! She might have thought he was the worst possible person to speak for her on anything!

Oy vey.

Wow. CNN is scum. They will make mockery out of anything. They will do anything to make trump look bad. CNN should change their name to TDS. Seriously. https://t.co/aiSq72qKUK — Bryce Beilman (@Brycer_B) November 29, 2025

And I remember talking to the pizza delivery boy of the news paper boy for the hair stylist of her second cousin “removed” said something totally different, so when’s CNN going to interview the pizza dude! https://t.co/mdtfYmY5EE — Preston (@preston46555646) November 29, 2025

And of course if you know how to read a post on Twitter/X you know that the video originated with Brian Krassenstein, who is still angry at Peter Dinklage for costing him a job in the remake of Snow White, and he got a good chunk of dragging, too:

You really are just a ghoul, aren’t you?

She volunteered to be on duty so her fellow soldiers could be with family.

Her former boyfriend said this also, that she had grown to love being there.



Here. Here’s a reply so you get your engagement $$. pic.twitter.com/PXWKMdbqRU — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) November 29, 2025

Oh look Brian trying to rage bait again pic.twitter.com/JvL0nsTtB6 — Cale Dunleavy 🇺🇲 (@51marine1) November 29, 2025

I am sure the paper is fake, but it is also pretty funny,

Burn in hell, shill. pic.twitter.com/MLoMNBqNCO — Close The Border (@mayhem_meet) November 29, 2025

She volunteered for the assignment. She thought her being unable to do anything but sit there was pointless, you absolute chode.



Even still, the guard presence there cut citywide murders in half. She just wanted to do MORE. https://t.co/Wct9xskhG5 — Awl 'D' Best (@Demoncoww) November 29, 2025

All deployments/mobilizations are “pointless” to civilians. None of you will ever understand. https://t.co/XhMDogkcGm — Frank (@justinfrank1984) November 29, 2025

Hey… we think we understand.

Finally, a user who goes by ‘Ava- I Love My USA!’ and goes by the handle @WEdwarda wrote a pretty epic response, but she used naughty, naughty words, so we can only quote her, with censorship. But it is glorious:

In trying to attack Trump, you made yourself look like an even bigger a*****e Brian. F**k all the way off you vile midget..

That’s gonna leave a mark.

