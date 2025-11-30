CNN Dragged For Using Sarah Beckstrom's Ex-Boyfriend to Attack Trump
Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 10:41 PM on November 30, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Regular readers have seen in the last in the last few days a push to declare that Trump’s policy of blowing narco-terrorists out of the water and allegedly ‘double tapping’ them was somehow illegal. And we are just immature enough to enjoy the fact that Secretary of Defense War Pete Hegseth has decided to troll the heck out of them:

Heh. Data Republican decided to turn it into a video:

Man, we thought turtles were only good at being ninjas…

Cry more.

They’ll make room for Stephen King’s ‘IT’—the special edition where the underage orgy is accompanied by illustrations.

Good lord.

Okay, now I want this as a real CGI cartoon. Or could you imagine it? 'Metal Gear Solid: Turtle Edition.'

The reaction sure is.

Yes, this is fake, but can we convince Trump to a second name change?

As we often say, maturity is overrated.

Imagine thinking that they have jurisdiction over us.

David, if killing narco-terrorists is wrong, we don’t want to be right.

Finally:

*actual laughing out loud*

