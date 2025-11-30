Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL

Regular readers have seen in the last in the last few days a push to declare that Trump’s policy of blowing narco-terrorists out of the water and allegedly ‘double tapping’ them was somehow illegal. And we are just immature enough to enjoy the fact that Secretary of
Defense War Pete Hegseth has decided to troll the heck out of them:
For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025
Heh. Data Republican decided to turn it into a video:
December 1, 2025
Man, we thought turtles were only good at being ninjas…
You’re breaking the oath your swore to the Constitutoon by waging an undeclared war, and you’re committing war crimes as you do it. That’s remarkably lawless an immoral behavior to connect to the birth of Jesus Christ, Secretary.— Patrick Jaicomo (@pjaicomo) December 1, 2025
Cry more.
Public School Boards finally found a book too inappropriate for their elementary libraries.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 1, 2025
They’ll make room for Stephen King’s ‘IT’—the special edition where the underage orgy is accompanied by illustrations.
Cheating on your wife and kids multiple times was probably evidence enough but you have mental issues dude— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 1, 2025
Good lord.
Awesome troll! 🤣🤣🤣— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 1, 2025
Fascinating, isnt it, how much Democrats simp for drug terrorists?— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 1, 2025
If theyd ever so much as seen a kill web, theyd know that point 6 is 're-attack recommendations.' pic.twitter.com/6hTMeO3wIa
Recommended
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WRrfZEFSOS— Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) December 1, 2025
Okay, now I want this as a real CGI cartoon. Or could you imagine it? 'Metal Gear Solid: Turtle Edition.'
Gotta teach them young. Secretary Hegseth gets it. pic.twitter.com/H2XjdsnCMG— Kelly (@_kjjmini) December 1, 2025
this really isnt funny.— TJ Cooney 🚀 (@TJ_Cooney) December 1, 2025
The reaction sure is.
True story. pic.twitter.com/zYR5OgQxwg— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 1, 2025
Yes, this is fake, but can we convince Trump to a second name change?
Rename the gulf! pic.twitter.com/6X4iNwcFLk— 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) December 1, 2025
December 1, 2025
the reason why this admin chooses to communicateto its base via childish memes is because they literally know the test scores https://t.co/7VZe3nQlLq pic.twitter.com/vWsQdNg8ho— 𝐉𝐗 (@JxOnTheKeyz) December 1, 2025
As we often say, maturity is overrated.
Don’t forget the sequel! https://t.co/ULsxre1i5K pic.twitter.com/0cqjxpctL2— Voter Protection Project (@voterprotectpac) December 1, 2025
Imagine thinking that they have jurisdiction over us.
“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”— David French (@DavidAFrench) December 1, 2025
Isaiah 5:20 https://t.co/T7kNlldNEW
David, if killing narco-terrorists is wrong, we don’t want to be right.
I fixed it for you https://t.co/dy9cWyXbRa pic.twitter.com/d4KymRXopH— Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) December 1, 2025
Finally:
December 1, 2025
*actual laughing out loud*
