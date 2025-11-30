Pete Hegseth Posts a Fake Children's Book to Troll the Leftists Crying Over Dead Narco-Terrorists and LOL

Regular readers have seen in the last in the last few days a push to declare that Trump’s policy of blowing narco-terrorists out of the water and allegedly ‘double tapping’ them was somehow illegal. And we are just immature enough to enjoy the fact that Secretary of Defense War Pete Hegseth has decided to troll the heck out of them:

Advertisement

For your Christmas wish list… pic.twitter.com/pLXzg20SaL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 1, 2025

Heh. Data Republican decided to turn it into a video:

Man, we thought turtles were only good at being ninjas…

You’re breaking the oath your swore to the Constitutoon by waging an undeclared war, and you’re committing war crimes as you do it. That’s remarkably lawless an immoral behavior to connect to the birth of Jesus Christ, Secretary. — Patrick Jaicomo (@pjaicomo) December 1, 2025

Cry more.

Public School Boards finally found a book too inappropriate for their elementary libraries. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) December 1, 2025

They’ll make room for Stephen King’s ‘IT’—the special edition where the underage orgy is accompanied by illustrations.

Cheating on your wife and kids multiple times was probably evidence enough but you have mental issues dude — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 1, 2025

Good lord.

Awesome troll! 🤣🤣🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 1, 2025

Fascinating, isnt it, how much Democrats simp for drug terrorists?



If theyd ever so much as seen a kill web, theyd know that point 6 is 're-attack recommendations.' pic.twitter.com/6hTMeO3wIa — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 1, 2025

Okay, now I want this as a real CGI cartoon. Or could you imagine it? 'Metal Gear Solid: Turtle Edition.'

Gotta teach them young. Secretary Hegseth gets it. pic.twitter.com/H2XjdsnCMG — Kelly (@_kjjmini) December 1, 2025

this really isnt funny. — TJ Cooney 🚀 (@TJ_Cooney) December 1, 2025

The reaction sure is.

True story. pic.twitter.com/zYR5OgQxwg — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) December 1, 2025

Yes, this is fake, but can we convince Trump to a second name change?

the reason why this admin chooses to communicateto its base via childish memes is because they literally know the test scores https://t.co/7VZe3nQlLq pic.twitter.com/vWsQdNg8ho — 𝐉𝐗 (@JxOnTheKeyz) December 1, 2025

As we often say, maturity is overrated.

Imagine thinking that they have jurisdiction over us.

“Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.”



Isaiah 5:20 https://t.co/T7kNlldNEW — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 1, 2025

Advertisement

David, if killing narco-terrorists is wrong, we don’t want to be right.

I fixed it for you https://t.co/dy9cWyXbRa pic.twitter.com/d4KymRXopH — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) December 1, 2025

Finally:

*actual laughing out loud*

RELATED: Can Donald Trump Refuse to Follow an Unconstitutional Judicial Order? (A Deep Dive)

Bill Kristol is Dragged for an Old Post Comparing Afghan Refugees to Charlie Kirk and We’re Here for It

WATCH: Trump Reacts to the Shooting of Two Members of the National Guard

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)