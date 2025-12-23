Hunter Biden Does His Best Tiffany Gomas Impression By Declaring, 'That MF Laptop Is Not Real!'

Ben Sasse Announces His Terminal Cancer in Touching Letter
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on December 23, 2025
Twitchy


It's been a little while since we heard from The Smartest Man Joe Biden KnowsTM. While we were grateful for the respite from the batpoop crazy, we kind of missed the entertainment. 

But thanks to the Shawn Ryan podcast this week, we now have a whole new batch of Hunter Biden rantings to try to wrap our heads around. 

Just in time for Christmas. 

To start off, the Biden scion tried to play Tiny Tim for the holidays, lamenting to America that even though he is a Ukraine energy authority who got paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a month for his 'expertise,' not to mention a world-renowned painter, he is now $15 million in debt. 

Aww. Poor little guy. We should break out our orchestra of tiny violins. 

We're not sure why Biden can't sell any more of his 'art' at $500,000 a pop to cover some of that debt. It might have something to do with no one needing access to his corrupt, senile father anymore. 

But as heart-wrenching as Biden's financial woes may be, that was nothing compared to what he had to say about his infamous 'Laptop From Hell.'

According to Tiffany Gomas ... err, we mean Hunter Biden, that MF laptop is NOT REAL. Watch: 

... No laptop could have held all of that.

Fabricated? Not real? LOL. 

Was the computer repair shop he visited in a drugged-out stupor -- and then later sued -- fabricated as well? 

As George Costanza said to Jerry Seinfeld, 'It's not a lie ... if you believe it.'

HA! 

And we all know what that's worth. 

That might have been our favorite part of the whole clip, Biden claiming that it must be fake because there's no way a tiny little laptop could fit all those emails inside of it. 

Pure Zoolander gold! 

If Ryan really wanted to make everyone laugh, he would have played Also Sprach Zarathustra by Strauss while Biden was speaking. 

We couldn't make up this level of stupid if we tried. 

LOL. 

If Johnny Cochran were still with us, we have no doubt that he would sign up to lead Biden's defense team. 

If anyone believes that Biden is 'clean and sober,' we've got some prime beachfront property in Omaha, Nebraska, for sale. 

But a hilariously dumb one. 

LOL. 

Where is the 'creep on my brother's widow' entry on that list? 

OOF. Now, that is a scary thought. 

But it's true. Many 'blue no matter who' voters will believe every word. Or at least pretend to. 

Someone should track down John Brennan to show him this clip and ask for a response. 

Except, knowing Brennan, he's liable to fly off the handle and get violent. 

HAHA. The shadowy, mysterious 'they.'

Paranoia is a well-known side effect of drug abuse, after all. 

Oh, snap! 

OK, we just spit up our drink laughing, so let's wrap this one up. 

We're not sure why Shawn Ryan gave this degenerate, corrupt, drug-addicted liar a platform to spout such ridiculous lies, but we kind of want to send him a thank-you letter. 

If nothing else, Hunter Biden is always good for some hilarious laughs. 

============================================

