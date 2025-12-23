Hunter Biden Does His Best Tiffany Gomas Impression By Declaring, 'That MF Laptop Is Not Real!'



It's been a little while since we heard from The Smartest Man Joe Biden KnowsTM. While we were grateful for the respite from the batpoop crazy, we kind of missed the entertainment.

Advertisement

But thanks to the Shawn Ryan podcast this week, we now have a whole new batch of Hunter Biden rantings to try to wrap our heads around.

Just in time for Christmas.

To start off, the Biden scion tried to play Tiny Tim for the holidays, lamenting to America that even though he is a Ukraine energy authority who got paid hundreds of thousands of dollars a month for his 'expertise,' not to mention a world-renowned painter, he is now $15 million in debt.

🚨 NEW: Hunter Biden Reveals He’s Nearly $15 Million in Debt



“I’ve got $15 Million in debt that I have no idea that I'm going to be able to pay off … We have no generational wealth.” pic.twitter.com/MICyagej7A — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 22, 2025

Aww. Poor little guy. We should break out our orchestra of tiny violins.

We're not sure why Biden can't sell any more of his 'art' at $500,000 a pop to cover some of that debt. It might have something to do with no one needing access to his corrupt, senile father anymore.

But as heart-wrenching as Biden's financial woes may be, that was nothing compared to what he had to say about his infamous 'Laptop From Hell.'

According to Tiffany Gomas ... err, we mean Hunter Biden, that MF laptop is NOT REAL. Watch:

🚨 NEW: Hunter Biden Now Says His ‘Laptop From Hell’ Was Fabricated



“There is no laptop … What they did is they cobbled together a stolen, concocted, fabricated, mishmash of digital information, largely, which is thousands and thousands and thousands of emails from 25 years. No… pic.twitter.com/llBbSBl7Cd — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 23, 2025

... No laptop could have held all of that.

Fabricated? Not real? LOL.

Was the computer repair shop he visited in a drugged-out stupor -- and then later sued -- fabricated as well?

As George Costanza said to Jerry Seinfeld, 'It's not a lie ... if you believe it.'

Hunter gives you his word as a Biden. https://t.co/KxDxdx3hS9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 23, 2025

HA!

And we all know what that's worth.

Who wants to tell him where emails are located and stored? https://t.co/7oIDOC3eJQ — Raised on Liberty Av (@mijoinBaja) December 23, 2025

That might have been our favorite part of the whole clip, Biden claiming that it must be fake because there's no way a tiny little laptop could fit all those emails inside of it.

Pure Zoolander gold!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

If Ryan really wanted to make everyone laugh, he would have played Also Sprach Zarathustra by Strauss while Biden was speaking.

Crack head thinks he has so much email it can’t fit in a laptop. 🤡 https://t.co/hTt21a0deC — Dennis Watkins (@dwatkinsics) December 23, 2025

We couldn't make up this level of stupid if we tried.

If the files don’t fit, you must acquit https://t.co/BDRQsM51qa — Meme Gene (@ofreacharound) December 23, 2025

LOL.

If Johnny Cochran were still with us, we have no doubt that he would sign up to lead Biden's defense team.

Advertisement

Still free basing crack it seems — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 23, 2025

If anyone believes that Biden is 'clean and sober,' we've got some prime beachfront property in Omaha, Nebraska, for sale.

He’s a terrible liar. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) December 23, 2025

But a hilariously dumb one.

LOL.

Where is the 'creep on my brother's widow' entry on that list?

And there’s several million of you out there who will believe this https://t.co/JCao9h6lgN — Mr Gibstack (@yetiglass25) December 23, 2025

OOF. Now, that is a scary thought.

But it's true. Many 'blue no matter who' voters will believe every word. Or at least pretend to.

"There is NO laptop." Hunter Biden



What about those 51 Former Intelligence officials who penned the letter saying the laptop was Russian Disinformation?



Now the laptop does not even exist.



hmmmm.... https://t.co/mmpyXDwQAW — Biologist & Thought Criminal Mike Kelley (@avalanchecom) December 23, 2025

Someone should track down John Brennan to show him this clip and ask for a response.

Except, knowing Brennan, he's liable to fly off the handle and get violent.

Advertisement

HAHA. The shadowy, mysterious 'they.'

Paranoia is a well-known side effect of drug abuse, after all.

Oh, snap!

OK, we just spit up our drink laughing, so let's wrap this one up.

We're not sure why Shawn Ryan gave this degenerate, corrupt, drug-addicted liar a platform to spout such ridiculous lies, but we kind of want to send him a thank-you letter.

If nothing else, Hunter Biden is always good for some hilarious laughs.





============================================

Related:

Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them With Answers

Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From Her Christmas Message

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange

No, Seth Moulton, You Are Not God; You Don't Get to Define What Our 'Rights' Are

Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like everyone in the Biden Crime Family.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.