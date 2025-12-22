Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them With Answers



Whenever the dead legacy media writes about conservatives, one thing we can be sure of is that they will never report the facts as they are, just the 'facts' as they fantasize about being the truth.

It's pure wishcasting, and we can see it every time a lefty journo talks or writes about 'rifts' on the right. This is not to say that there aren't disputes on the right; of course, there are. We saw some of them at Turning Point USA's AmFest last weekend.

But that's not what the media generally focuses on. Instead, they imitate Adam Savage from Mythbusters by declaring, 'I reject your reality and substitute my own.'

This was the case yesterday with Ezra Klein and The New York Times, which asked perhaps one of the stupidest questions we've seen from the mainstream media in some time.

In @nytopinion



“A year ago, we kept hearing that Trump was cool. Is anyone saying that now?” the columnist Ezra Klein writes. https://t.co/EAs6zjLKwt — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 21, 2025

The larger gist of the article is that the vibe shift in America from the 2024 election is 'dead':

'In January, I made a prediction: 'I suspect we are at or near the peak of Trump vibes.” Now, as this long year grinds to its end, I think it can be said more declaratively: The Trump vibe shift is dead. And there are already glimmers of what will follow it.



A year ago, we kept hearing that Trump was cool now. Is anyone saying that now?

LOL. See? It MUST be dead. He predicted it. Klein cites elections in deep blue states like New York and New Jersey (as well as blue-ish Virginia), along with fringe groypers, to justify his claim. Hilariously, he also cites Elon Musk's criticisms. The same Elon Musk who was just welcomed back into the White House, and who has begun heavy fundraising for Republicans in 2026.

As usual, Klein misses the forest for his TDS trees. The vibe shift in America is much bigger than Trump. And it started long before the election, such as with the rejection of the LGBTQ+ cult and terms like 'toxic masculinity.' Trump 2.0 is the RESULT, not the cause, of the vibe shift.

But Klein can't admit that because it would force him to examine why Democrats are so unpopular.

So, it ends up just being all about Trump for him ... like pretty much everything else is.

However, since Klein asked the dumb question, Twitter was more than happy to answer it for him.

Nope. Now we're saying Trump is President! pic.twitter.com/T0PvDnJGQs — R T (@RDog861) December 21, 2025

HA.

Some people are even saying he's a king.

From “The Epstein files will prove Trump is a pedophile!” …



To “Are people still calling Trump cool?”…



Is quite the goal post shift in a couple of weeks.



You all sure got him this time. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 21, 2025

The Epstein Files might be one of the all-time biggest backfires on Democrats in modern political history. At least, Bill Clinton probably thinks so this week.



It is matched only by their selection of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as their 2024 candidates.

Here is the guy that wrote the article about being “cool”

🤡🤡😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nvfMEpJQUb — ColBen Bannister (@ColBannister) December 21, 2025

OOF.

Yeah, America ain't taking our cues on cool from him. Just like we didn't take our cues on masculinity from the 'White Dudes for Harris.'

President Trump is not just cool. He is the coolest. pic.twitter.com/OSN78HvdPY — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) December 21, 2025

Yes. Trump is still pretty fookin cool💯 pic.twitter.com/PtnNYpkoe4 — Paul Robertson 🇺🇸 (@ShadeSalvo) December 21, 2025

We're sure NYT readers don't think so. But they never did, which is why Klein's premise is so disingenuous and fatally flawed.

What Klein fails to realize is that it's not about being 'cool' (and certainly not his definition of that word).

The left is so out of touch … https://t.co/XBnriqWNOY — Make L.A. Great Again 🇺🇸 (@lalovestrump) December 22, 2025

Leftist media, doubly so.

I mainly care he's not Joe Biden, and that the Southern Border is closed. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 21, 2025

Bingo.

Could calling Trump uncool be political bias disguised as cultural commentary? — Pukerainbow 🤮🌈 (@pukerrainbrow) December 21, 2025

Gee, ya think?

Cool isn’t the point anymore. — A79 🀄️ (@a79degen) December 21, 2025

The point is that he is getting the job done and making the phrase 'I voted for this' trend on X pretty much every week.

I appreciate all our President is doing for our Country. — Butey (@Butey452265) December 22, 2025

If that isn't cool, then we don't want to be cool.

By the way, deporting illegal criminals, closing the borders, inflation rate at 2.6%, gasoline at $2.40, bringing all 10/6 hostages back home...



yeah, that is f*****g COOL in my world.

Keep bringing more! — Carol Lamas (@LamasCarol1) December 21, 2025

Ours too.

We voted for all of this. If any of the find out he's delivering bothers you then you're part of the problem. 🇺🇸 — K to Da C (@Its_K_To_Da_C) December 21, 2025

Klein has always been the problem.

The fact is that neither Ezra Klein nor anyone at The New York Times EVER called Trump cool. So, it hardly means anything that they don't think he is cool anymore.

More fatally for the left, if they think the vibe shift is just about Trump's current approval rating numbers (which are always low because the legacy media does nothing but smear him 24/7/365), and not about a genuine cultural pendulum swing in America, they are sorely mistaken.

Hopefully, President Vance and Vice President Rubio will sit down and tell them all about it in January 2029.





