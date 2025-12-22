Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From Her Christmas Message

Glenn Greenwald's Anti-Israel Stance Sounds Increasingly Like Candace Owens' Brainrot
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 12:00 PM on December 22, 2025
Twitchy


If there's one thing we associate with Ireland, it is probably leprechauns or St. Patrick's Day. However, once we get past all of that green, the other thing we associate most with Ireland is that it is an overwhelmingly Catholic nation. While the percentage has been dropping over the last decade (thanks, mass migration), Ireland is still a 70 percent Catholic country. 

Given such overwhelming numbers, you would think that the country's new President, Catherine Connolly, would show some respect to her Christian citizenry at Christmas, of all times. 

Aah, but you would be wrong. 

In her first Christmas address to Ireland as President, see if you can spot what is missing from her message: 

Okay, that wasn't a fair challenge, since her remarks are delivered in both English and Irish. So, we'll give you the spoiler alert after the fact. 

Not one mention of the birth of Jesus Christ, not one mention of the reason we celebrate Christmas, and very little mention of the Irish people themselves. Instead, Connelly's Christmas message is a paean to climate change, Palestine, and 'diversity.' 

Oh, and the winter solstice, of course. 

How in the world did Ireland elect this horrid woman less than two months ago? 

Connelly was raised Catholic, but describes herself as 'irreligious.' 

That's not true, however. She is a devoted acolyte of a very specific religion: leftism. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Though we would call it more of a cult than a religion. 

Ireland is cooked. 

Whew. If you can't even rise above the low bar set by Two-Tier Kier, that's pretty awful. 

And yes, it is deliberate. 

It would be one thing if she had just sent out a tweet. But this was a FIVE-MINUTE address. And she couldn't even pay lip service for half a second to the beliefs of 70 percent of the country. 

Ironically, Connelly used a good chunk of her remarks to address people who are struggling across the world. 

Call us crazy, but we're pretty sure that someone was born on December 25 a very long time ago who talked about those very same things. And His message has helped billions overcome their tribulations for two millennia. 

Connelly should probably learn His name. 

She has to have a heart to be able to deliver a message from there. 

It's pretty easy to understand. They ignore God because they have an entirely different god they worship. The secular god of self. 

We will be praying for Ireland. 

Mostly, we'll be praying that its citizens wake up to who they are electing before it is too late. 

Except it may already be too late. 

But at least Connelly has not declared that the 70 percent of her country who worship Jesus Christ and celebrate Christmas for the right reasons are not guilty of hate crimes. 

Ahem ... yet. 

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange

No, Seth Moulton, You Are Not God; You Don't Get to Define What Our 'Rights' Are

Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest

Maria Shriver Gets a Lesson on 'Dignity' After Whining About the Trump-Kennedy Center

This Is the Way! Erika Kirk Rises Above the Hate, Trolls Joy Reid About Ridiculous, Baseless Rumors

CATHOLIC CHURCH CATHOLICISM CHRISTIANITY CLIMATE CHANGE UNITED KINGDOM

