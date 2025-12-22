Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From Her Christmas Message



If there's one thing we associate with Ireland, it is probably leprechauns or St. Patrick's Day. However, once we get past all of that green, the other thing we associate most with Ireland is that it is an overwhelmingly Catholic nation. While the percentage has been dropping over the last decade (thanks, mass migration), Ireland is still a 70 percent Catholic country.

Advertisement

Given such overwhelming numbers, you would think that the country's new President, Catherine Connolly, would show some respect to her Christian citizenry at Christmas, of all times.

Aah, but you would be wrong.

In her first Christmas address to Ireland as President, see if you can spot what is missing from her message:

In this, my first Christmas message as President of Ireland I would like to wish each of you, here in Ireland and abroad, a very happy and joyful Christmas and a peaceful New Year. pic.twitter.com/V1Tbt6fIyH — Catherine Connolly (@catherinegalway) December 22, 2025

Okay, that wasn't a fair challenge, since her remarks are delivered in both English and Irish. So, we'll give you the spoiler alert after the fact.

Not one mention of the birth of Jesus Christ, not one mention of the reason we celebrate Christmas, and very little mention of the Irish people themselves. Instead, Connelly's Christmas message is a paean to climate change, Palestine, and 'diversity.'

Oh, and the winter solstice, of course.

How in the world did Ireland elect this horrid woman less than two months ago?

Christmas is about the incarnation.. God becoming man and born as a baby... pic.twitter.com/J21ZaqckKX — John003 (@john003) December 22, 2025

Connelly was raised Catholic, but describes herself as 'irreligious.'

That's not true, however. She is a devoted acolyte of a very specific religion: leftism.

Though we would call it more of a cult than a religion.

What in the fresh hell is this?



Who gives a s*** about climate change or palestine etc. this globalist tool never mentioned the birth of Christ and barely mentioned the Irish people.



How do people line this win elections? — howard beale (@no_serfs) December 22, 2025

Ireland is cooked.

Why is Britain's atheist PM, Keir Starmer, able to mention Christianity in his Christmas message but our new president can't? Seems highly deliberate. https://t.co/Eko7rA2YdU — David Quinn (@DavQuinn) December 22, 2025

Whew. If you can't even rise above the low bar set by Two-Tier Kier, that's pretty awful.

And yes, it is deliberate.

No mention of what we celebrate at Christmas, or why the festivities are marked. Pretty soulless stuff. Ireland’s political elite really are a poor and unreflective lot. https://t.co/n1hxQdjYdI — Michael Kelly ن (@MichaelPTKelly) December 22, 2025

It would be one thing if she had just sent out a tweet. But this was a FIVE-MINUTE address. And she couldn't even pay lip service for half a second to the beliefs of 70 percent of the country.

No Christ in Christmas. Expect to hear much about Diversity from new Irish President & abject silence about Jesus even at Christmas, even next to Christian symbolism, even despite the words of Christ. The secular Deity is Diversity, the unspoken is 21st century abolitio nominis pic.twitter.com/BbFLJafHtJ — Eddie Hobbs 1215 (@RealEddieHobbs) December 22, 2025

Advertisement

Ironically, Connelly used a good chunk of her remarks to address people who are struggling across the world.

Call us crazy, but we're pretty sure that someone was born on December 25 a very long time ago who talked about those very same things. And His message has helped billions overcome their tribulations for two millennia.

Connelly should probably learn His name.

The word Jesus seems to be missing here👇 along with the 1,200 Assassinated Innocent Israeli victims?🤷‍♂️ Wouldn’t it be nice for once for political leaders to give a Christmas Message from the ♥️ rather than a written one read from a Lectern? Many can read a script much better… https://t.co/qJ0hVta9im — Norman Brennan (@NormanBrennan) December 22, 2025

She has to have a heart to be able to deliver a message from there.

I've never been able to understand the reluctance of some people to mention the centrality of Christianity to Christmas. It's a rather important component, after all. https://t.co/5g465JlJI7 — Ian O'Doherty (@OdohertyI64991) December 22, 2025

It's pretty easy to understand. They ignore God because they have an entirely different god they worship. The secular god of self.

Pagans are in control of Ireland again.

St. Patrick, pray for Ireland. pic.twitter.com/iY293AUqxo — EXΛNXC 🇻🇦 (@exanxc) December 22, 2025

We will be praying for Ireland.

Mostly, we'll be praying that its citizens wake up to who they are electing before it is too late.

Advertisement

Except it may already be too late.

But at least Connelly has not declared that the 70 percent of her country who worship Jesus Christ and celebrate Christmas for the right reasons are not guilty of hate crimes.

Ahem ... yet.





============================================

Related:

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange

No, Seth Moulton, You Are Not God; You Don't Get to Define What Our 'Rights' Are

Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest

Maria Shriver Gets a Lesson on 'Dignity' After Whining About the Trump-Kennedy Center

This Is the Way! Erika Kirk Rises Above the Hate, Trolls Joy Reid About Ridiculous, Baseless Rumors

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.