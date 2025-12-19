This Is the Way! Erika Kirk Rises Above the Hate, Trolls Joy Reid About Ridiculous, Baseless Rumors



Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference kicked off last night in Phoenix, and attendees didn't have to wait very long before there were some major fireworks.

Ben Shapiro lit the room up -- the same way a stick of dynamite does -- when he delivered a fiery speech condemning some alleged 'conservatives' as cowards for not denouncing Candace Owens' insane conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

There was very little question to whom Shapiro was referring. He noted that some of those cowards were in attendance and speaking at AmericaFest, directly implicating Tucker Carlson. For his part, Carlson shocked the mostly silent and speechless audience with his usual anti-Israel rhetoric, but also by not-so-subtly denouncing not Owens, but the family of Kirk's assassin for turning him in.

Yikes.

But the star of any TPUSA event, clearly, is Erika Kirk. When she gave her address, she was quick to turn the conversation back to the real enemy: the unhinged left in America. As much as there may be infighting on the right regarding Kirk, it pales in comparison to some of the repugnant things leftists like Joy Reid have said about the widow Kirk.

For instance, here was Reid back in November claiming that Kirk and JD Vance were involved in an illicit affair ... all because Kirk hugged the Vice President:

Joy Reid pushes the deranged conspiracy theory that JD Vance is going to leave his wife for Erika Kirk:



“Rubbin on his head? Babyyyy… you in leatha pants?… Wouldn’t it be the most perfect MAGA fairy-tail if he finally sees the light that he needs a White Queen instead of this… pic.twitter.com/BFj4vmcsYT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 25, 2025

Just like she handles everything, however (even Owens), last night Kirk rose above the mudslinging sludge on the left to hilariously troll Reid and other leftists about who REALLY needs a hug. Watch:

Erika Kirk from the stage at AmFest just now:



"Joy Reid probably needs a really really good hug. And I'm here for it if she needs it. I've got a good hug for you... and I'll even touch the back of your head."pic.twitter.com/oYpwpW9fY1 https://t.co/H8S5N2MIUd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 19, 2025

This is the way. (Also, LOL.)

But we're not surprised. Kirk, of course, has more class in a single strand of her hair than Reid has in her entire unemployed body.

🚨 BOOM! ERIKA KIRK: Joy Reid probably needs a really, really good hug, and honestly, I'm here for it if she needs it. I've got a good hug for you. I will even touch the back of you head!



🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UxeaFiTIMn — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

Kirk is also a better person than we are, because we can't think of too many things more revolting than hugging Reid.

And volunteering to do it, no less.

Erika offering hugs to haters is pure gold! — harparr (@harparr1) December 19, 2025

It's what her late husband did, even if his 'hugs' came in the form of polite, respectful conversation and debate. With anyone and everyone.

That was so damn perfect!! I burst out laughing. Scared the hell out of my dog. — suzazq (@suzazq) December 19, 2025

Obviously, she was having some fun at Reid's expense -- and doing a very good job of it.

Erika Kirk just delivered the ultimate "bless your heart" to Joy Reid. By offering a patronizing hug and a pat on the head, she’s treating Reid like a hysterical child rather than a serious commentator. It’s a brutal way to show that Reid’s unhinged race-baiting and obsession… — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) December 19, 2025

... obsession with Kirk’s marriage have made her a total laughingstock. Kirk didn't just win; she made Reid look completely pathetic.

If there is one thing Reid doesn't need any assistance with, it is looking pathetic.

But here's the thing. While she was trolling here, if Kirk had the chance, we're sure she WOULD hug Reid. That's another reason she's on a level that Reid and most others on the left could never reach.

Joy Reid needs a hug from a straight jacket... you cant fix her crazy — TM3 (@TM3pro) December 19, 2025

Well, yeah. That too.

Classy response to whatever vile comments Joy made. Frankly, “Joy” is an interesting name for that human. She appears to be an evil racist fueled by rage and hate. Like most Demonrat laws, an opposite: joy, affordable care, inflation reduction. Nothing of the sort in reality. — Insearchoftruth (@Insearchof_0823) December 19, 2025

There's a reason many people call her 'Joyless Reid.'

Lean into it Erika. We’re behind you!!! https://t.co/YcGMjRiTqO — Mallorie (@Mallorie671349) December 19, 2025

That's another way the left and right are completely different.

When President Trump laughs at Democrats, they go completely apoplectic with rage. Just ask Hakeem Jeffries and Harry Sisson.

But when Reid hurls vile, hateful, baseless accusations at Kirk, she smiles, pats her on the head, and trolls her right back in epic fashion.

Vance is a master at this. So is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who just took a deliberately and insultingly bad photo of himself from Vanity Fair and made it his profile picture on X.

LOL.

As our own managing editor, Sam Janney, likes to say, 'Smile at the people who hate you.'

Last night, Erika Kirk demonstrated that credo to perfection.





