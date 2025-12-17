OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her



If you missed the story from Twitchy's Doug Powers earlier today, disgraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day of testimony before the Georgia state Senate. The legislators grilled her about her improper conduct, including exorbitant payments to her lover ... err ... 'special' prosecutor Nathan Wade, and all Willis could do in response was scream at them.

We're not sure how she could have performed so poorly, given how 'prepared' she seemed to be when she showed up to the hearing.

Fani Willis makes her grand entrance at the Georgia Senate committee hearing



I’m no Farmer’s Almanac, but I am in Fulton County and it’s not that cold today pic.twitter.com/4ZvP6ctydV — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 17, 2025

Good Lord! Nothing says 'servant of the people' like arriving at your Senate hearing in a luxurious fur coat.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs would be proud of her.

But there was an even more hilarious moment in the hearing, which came courtesy of Willis's attorney (and former Georgia governor), Roy Barnes.

Or, more precisely, the body language of Willis's attorney.

Fani Willis is not happy, nor is she really answering the questions



She is filibustering in her rambling, non-responsive answers pic.twitter.com/hnicpoIWLx — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) December 17, 2025

Sweet Jebus. That man looks more beaten down, more defeated, and more tired of living in general than Willy Loman in the third act of Death of a Salesman, right before he gets into his car

Not a great look for Willis when even her lawyer finds her to be insufferable.

One woman who knows about body language in the courtroom is Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who quickly picked up on Barnes' non-verbal cues that demonstrated his desire to be anywhere in the world other than where he was sitting.

The body language of her lawyer is NOT what you want in any situation where you need a lawyer. Yikes! https://t.co/OogB4BPL0q — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 17, 2025

Yikes, indeed!

He's just given up and resigned himself to just collecting a paycheck and letting her run her mouth. pic.twitter.com/sgqNa7MS78 — R T (@RDog861) December 17, 2025

Even the French don't surrender as unconditionally as that poor man has.

He’s likely given up any hope of helping her and his face says it all. She’s her own worst enemy. pic.twitter.com/R212fMzqRO — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) December 17, 2025

He probably wishes he had a more sympathetic client.

You know, like Charles Manson or Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

I'm pretty sure Fani's lawyer is desperately in need of a bottle of Grey Goose right now. https://t.co/ZkpcMP8sNX — Hey Skol Sister (@Angelina738738) December 17, 2025

Barnes should call Nancy Pelosi. She can help him out with that.

He is so completely beaten down by her, the case, his entire career, his decision to pursue law... https://t.co/Po8a8OpX1U — James K Bishop (@James_K_Bishop) December 17, 2025

He looks like he wishes he had pursued his childhood dream of joining the circus.

Damn.. When your attorney is laid back like this ⤵️

he is likely thinking “I think I’ll let her get her fanny spanked!”🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/sj1TFHzbKY — Imperfect Believer (@Imperfectblever) December 17, 2025

HA. We see what you did there.

In Barnes's defense, though, we can only imagine how much Willis would have screamed at HIM, a white man, if he tried to offer her any guidance or counsel.

She told her lawyer, you’re a white old piece of s***.. sit down shut up don’t talk unless I tell you to. that’s what his body language says.… that, And here’s a shovel lady ..get ta diggin.. https://t.co/XApV8f68DS — 9/12/2001 at Heart (@APatriotSoul) December 17, 2025

Yes, it almost certainly went EXACTLY like that.

In addition to Barnes's utterly defeated posture, there were some other revealing non-verbal signals in the image from the Senate hearing room. None of them good for Willis.

How much did her purse cost? pic.twitter.com/4SCJXCyURS — EinsteinsComb (@einsteinscomb) December 17, 2025

That's a great question. Fortunately, X users had the answer.

Life is good for Fani. I couldn’t help but notice her $4K Louis Vuitton ‘fan’ handbag from the 2025 runway collection.

A FAN for Fani! 😂 pic.twitter.com/CXDIYwh4aW — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) December 17, 2025

Yeah, we're pretty sure that Georgia taxpayers footed the bill for that purse.

But it goes so well with her fur coat! How could she NOT misappropriate funds to buy it?

Barnes probably told her not to bring that into the room. And she probably ignored that advice, too.

This is definitely an instance when billable hours just aren't worth the pain, even at double the rate. — 🇺🇲 FJHalle 🇺🇲 (@FJHalle) December 17, 2025

Maybe it's worth it if she's paying him as much as she paid Wade to give her that sweet lovin' ... umm, we mean 'be her investigator.'

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfect.

Is he alive ? pic.twitter.com/glcQYnbqdW — Fight Fight Freebird LLC. 🦁☠🙏 (@sinnedevol) December 17, 2025

We think so, but he sure looks like he wishes he weren't.

He looks like an exhausted parent of a out of control child — Diana nersesian (@dilee61_diana) December 17, 2025

Now, that's not fair.

Children are FAR more emotionally mature and controlled on their worst days than Willis is even on her best.

He understands, quite clearly, the Sisyphean task he is charged with.



And it looks like he would prefer the rock to just roll over him. — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) December 17, 2025

We don't blame him.

This is what happened to him when he tried to give her guidance about answering a perfectly legitimate question about her relationship with Wade.

🚨 BREAKING: DA Fani Willis just said to the Judge is asking her “DUMBASS QUESTIONS”



She is losing it 🤯 That attitude is NOT going to help her. The ARROGANCE!



"It's a DUMB*SS QUESTION!"



pic.twitter.com/5YJkW74poZ — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) December 17, 2025

OOF!

Gosh, what a pleasant client to be around.

On second thought, disregard our comment above regarding his paycheck. Roy Barnes should've just walked out of the room and told her she's on her own.

No amount of money can be worth representing a client as racist, disrespectful, vulgar, and unbearable (not to mention guilty) as Fani Willis.

He could've taken the fur coat and handbag with him as payment for his suffering.





