OOF! The Body Language of Fani Willis's Lawyer Says EVERYTHING About Her

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on December 17, 2025
meme


If you missed the story from Twitchy's Doug Powers earlier today, disgraced Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day of testimony before the Georgia state Senate. The legislators grilled her about her improper conduct, including exorbitant payments to her lover ... err ... 'special' prosecutor Nathan Wade, and all Willis could do in response was scream at them. 

We're not sure how she could have performed so poorly, given how 'prepared' she seemed to be when she showed up to the hearing. 

Good Lord! Nothing says 'servant of the people' like arriving at your Senate hearing in a luxurious fur coat. 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs would be proud of her. 

But there was an even more hilarious moment in the hearing, which came courtesy of Willis's attorney (and former Georgia governor), Roy Barnes. 

Or, more precisely, the body language of Willis's attorney. 

Sweet Jebus. That man looks more beaten down, more defeated, and more tired of living in general than Willy Loman in the third act of Death of a Salesman, right before he gets into his car

Not a great look for Willis when even her lawyer finds her to be insufferable. 

One woman who knows about body language in the courtroom is Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who quickly picked up on Barnes' non-verbal cues that demonstrated his desire to be anywhere in the world other than where he was sitting. 

WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention
Doug P.
Yikes, indeed! 

Even the French don't surrender as unconditionally as that poor man has. 

He probably wishes he had a more sympathetic client. 

You know, like Charles Manson or Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

Barnes should call Nancy Pelosi. She can help him out with that. 

He looks like he wishes he had pursued his childhood dream of joining the circus. 

HA. We see what you did there. 

In Barnes's defense, though, we can only imagine how much Willis would have screamed at HIM, a white man, if he tried to offer her any guidance or counsel. 

Yes, it almost certainly went EXACTLY like that. 

In addition to Barnes's utterly defeated posture, there were some other revealing non-verbal signals in the image from the Senate hearing room. None of them good for Willis. 

That's a great question. Fortunately, X users had the answer. 

Yeah, we're pretty sure that Georgia taxpayers footed the bill for that purse. 

But it goes so well with her fur coat! How could she NOT misappropriate funds to buy it? 

Barnes probably told her not to bring that into the room. And she probably ignored that advice, too. 

Maybe it's worth it if she's paying him as much as she paid Wade to give her that sweet lovin' ... umm, we mean 'be her investigator.'

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Perfect. 

We think so, but he sure looks like he wishes he weren't. 

Now, that's not fair. 

Children are FAR more emotionally mature and controlled on their worst days than Willis is even on her best. 

We don't blame him. 

This is what happened to him when he tried to give her guidance about answering a perfectly legitimate question about her relationship with Wade. 

OOF! 

Gosh, what a pleasant client to be around. 

On second thought, disregard our comment above regarding his paycheck. Roy Barnes should've just walked out of the room and told her she's on her own.

No amount of money can be worth representing a client as racist, disrespectful, vulgar, and unbearable (not to mention guilty) as Fani Willis. 

He could've taken the fur coat and handbag with him as payment for his suffering. 

WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention
Doug P.
