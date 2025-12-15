USA Today Journo Earns MASSIVE Ratio For Posting About a 'Controversial Christian Nationalist' Flag

MS MAO’s Katy Tur Lauds Australian PM's Vow to Further Restrict His Countrymen...
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 PM on December 15, 2025
Memo to the dead legacy media: We are not doing this again. 

In their never-ending, futile effort to manufacture outrage about anything that the Trump administration does, the journos are now reduced to dusting off years-old 'controversies' that have long been debunked. 

Earlier today, USA Today 'Congressional reporter,' Zach Schermele, thought he had a real scandal going when someone sent him a picture of a flag outside the office of a Department of Education official. 

And what a scoop it was! It was the infamous 'white Christian nationalist' Appeal to Heaven flag! 

(Yes, we are rolling our eyes right along with our readers.)

... s adorning the office of Murray Bessette, principal deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development.

The "Appeal to Heaven" flag is the same that was flown outside the vacation home of conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in 2023, according to the NYT.  

(photo via @WashProbs, which first shared the news)

Oh, nooooooooes! 

Not a flag that dates back to General George Washington, the Continental Navy, and has even been flown outside of government offices in San Francisco! 

Anything but that! 

Yawn. 

What makes Schermele's attempt to muckrake here is that this isn't even the first time, or the second time, that the 'controversy' has been debunked. The media tried to make this a scandal when Justice Samuel Alito's wife flew the flag outside the couple's beach home in 2024. Everyone mocked them for it then. Then, a full year later, Wired magazine tried to dredge it up again, only to get ratioed into oblivion. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
You won't need to guess what happened to Schermele.

No, we are NOT doing it again. 

Hilariously, however, Schermele tried to double down on his post. 

Really? Citing Wikipedia as his justification? 

Oh, honey ...

We have no idea. 

But it will not surprise anyone to learn that Schemele is barely out of college and has no knowledge of history.

Schermele received his degree in Political Science just two years ago. From Columbia University. 

Because, of course, he did. 

If USA Today had any editors worthy of the title, they would fire him as well. 

But we doubt any editors exist at the newspaper best known for being abandoned and unread on hotel room floors.

Schermele earned that meme, along with his ratio. 

Well, we all know that HBO is a bastion of right-wing Christian nationalism. Just like, umm, San Francisco. 

LOL. 

The thing about today's 'liberals' is that they are not liberal at all. They're just leftists. 

Pretty stupid ones at that, regardless of their degrees. 

HAAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We're so sorry this happened to Schermele. 

Say, Schermele went to Columbia and was there in 2023, so he should be quite familiar with that flag. 

We wonder if he thinks that one is controversial, too. 

Oh, we can't wait for the hand-wringing and gnashing of teeth from the lefty journos all next year during America's 250th anniversary.

The tears will be flowing hard for 12 straight months. 

That post sure does come in handy. 

Except in Schermele's case, we don't think he's pretending. He's just that ignorant. 

It's beyond tiresome at this point. 

Yes, we noticed that he used the 'I' word, too. 

Which, frankly, is just being lazy in 2025.

He absolutely deserved every bit of it. 

An honest reporter would have learned his lesson and apologized for the tweet. 

Schermele, on the other hand, TRIPLED down on his ignorance and wrote a story about it for USA Today. And they PUBLISHED it. 

This is why we can never hate the legacy media enough. 

It was a bold strategy, alright.

But it didn't work out so well for him.

Thank you, Hermione. 

You said what everyone is thinking. 

