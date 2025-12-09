'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel

Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under B...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on December 09, 2025
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP


There is an extremely narrow sliver of the Democrat Party that probably has no hope of ever gaining political power in the short term, but might be the only way the party avoids becoming completely irrelevant on a national scale in the long term. 

Call it the 'Just Don't Be Crazy' wing. 

It only has a few members, Senator John Fetterman being the most prominent. Others in this wing include Stephen A. Smith, possibly Alyssa Farah Griffin on very rare occasions, and late-night comedian Bill Maher. 

Once upon a time, we might have included Young Turks host Ana Kasparian in this group, but based on her most recent conversation with Maher, she seems to have gone the way of being batpoop insane, at least on the subjects of the Middle East, Islam, and Israel. 

In this clip below, Maher reacts incredulously, like any sane person would, as Kasparian tries to blame the fact that she can't wear a skimpy dress in the Middle East because of ... the white colonizer? 

Well, that's just plain crazy. Notice also how Kasparian refuses to mention the one country in the Middle East where she could wear that dress. 

Jaimee Mitchell, who posted the clip above, was happy to let her know. 

Well ... yeah.

But Kasparian can't admit that because ISRAEL BAD! 

This became obvious in another part of the conversation when Kasparian notes (for some irrelevant reason) that Israel has nuclear weapons. Maher quickly educates her about what would happen should the enemy of the Jewish people possess such firepower. 

The only reason it would take three seconds is that we're not sure there's a timer that could set one off more quickly than that.

This clip was part of a longer segment on the topic of Israel, where Maher again takes Kasparian to school on the subject of 'genocide.'

We love how Kasparian demands credit for stating that 'Hamas is evil,' and Maher refuses to give it to her because that's the most obvious acknowledgement anyone could ever make. 

Maher even concedes a few points to Kasparian here (which he shouldn't have because her 'statistics' from the IDF are a lie), but she still refuses to move off of her ludicrous position that Israel is guilty of 'war crimes.'

All in all, it was a pretty embarrassing conversation for Kasparian.

Maher correctly blasts her -- and all other feminists -- for their refusal to stand against the one political ideology that subjugates and persecutes women more than any other.

In fairness, it was pretty easy for him to make her look myopic and dumb.

Because she is, in fact, myopic and dumb.

There are many issues on which we disagree with Maher, but when he wants to take the left to task for being nutbars, he usually does it very well.

Isn't it funny how the people who claim that 'Palestine' is a country don't care about the history of the region at all? 

Speaking of history ...

Talk about breaking the irony meter. 

Yep. That meter as well.

As we noted above, Kasparian has been known to call out some craziness on the left herself. 

But her positions -- uneducated, ill-informed, and ignorant positions -- on Israel and Islam will always keep her from being part of the small 'Just Don't Be Crazy' wing of the Democrat Party.

Oh, and there's that, too.

