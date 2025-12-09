'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel



There is an extremely narrow sliver of the Democrat Party that probably has no hope of ever gaining political power in the short term, but might be the only way the party avoids becoming completely irrelevant on a national scale in the long term.

Advertisement

Call it the 'Just Don't Be Crazy' wing.

It only has a few members, Senator John Fetterman being the most prominent. Others in this wing include Stephen A. Smith, possibly Alyssa Farah Griffin on very rare occasions, and late-night comedian Bill Maher.

Once upon a time, we might have included Young Turks host Ana Kasparian in this group, but based on her most recent conversation with Maher, she seems to have gone the way of being batpoop insane, at least on the subjects of the Middle East, Islam, and Israel.

In this clip below, Maher reacts incredulously, like any sane person would, as Kasparian tries to blame the fact that she can't wear a skimpy dress in the Middle East because of ... the white colonizer?

Bill Maher asks Ana Kasparian what Middle Eastern country she would be comfortable wearing her dress in.



She then tries to blame "regional destabilization" for why she'd have to cover up, rather than Islam itself.



This is delicious. WELL DONE! 👏pic.twitter.com/cVJ0D3thBg — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) December 8, 2025

Well, that's just plain crazy. Notice also how Kasparian refuses to mention the one country in the Middle East where she could wear that dress.

Jaimee Mitchell, who posted the clip above, was happy to let her know.

Israel is unironically the singular place in the Middle East she could wear her dress by the way. — Jaimee Michell (@JaimeeUSA) December 8, 2025

Well ... yeah.

But Kasparian can't admit that because ISRAEL BAD!

This became obvious in another part of the conversation when Kasparian notes (for some irrelevant reason) that Israel has nuclear weapons. Maher quickly educates her about what would happen should the enemy of the Jewish people possess such firepower.

Ana Kasparian: “Israel has nuclear weapons… They have the world’s military superpower backing them.”



Bill Maher: They have nuclear weapons in which they don’t use... If Hamas had a nuclear weapon how many seconds would it take before they used it on Israel?”



Ana Kasparian: “I… pic.twitter.com/T4JXT3x1EP — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 8, 2025

The only reason it would take three seconds is that we're not sure there's a timer that could set one off more quickly than that.

This clip was part of a longer segment on the topic of Israel, where Maher again takes Kasparian to school on the subject of 'genocide.'

Ana Kasparian picks a fight with Bill Maher about Israel and Gaza—then all hell breaks loose.



ANA: “You wanna get exhilarated right now? I can exhilarate you.”



MAHER: “I know you’re gonna say genocide, and I’m gonna say, well, you don’t know what the word means… Hamas is the… pic.twitter.com/ZkXNIdz7tF — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 8, 2025

We love how Kasparian demands credit for stating that 'Hamas is evil,' and Maher refuses to give it to her because that's the most obvious acknowledgement anyone could ever make.

Advertisement

Maher even concedes a few points to Kasparian here (which he shouldn't have because her 'statistics' from the IDF are a lie), but she still refuses to move off of her ludicrous position that Israel is guilty of 'war crimes.'

All in all, it was a pretty embarrassing conversation for Kasparian.

Women like Ana are Useful Idiots for a system they’d never want to live under. https://t.co/unciKaeQno — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) December 9, 2025

Maher correctly blasts her -- and all other feminists -- for their refusal to stand against the one political ideology that subjugates and persecutes women more than any other.

Great job by Bill here https://t.co/LoeSel0qaZ — Lee Wasserman (@TheWasserman) December 8, 2025

In fairness, it was pretty easy for him to make her look myopic and dumb.

Because she is, in fact, myopic and dumb.

Painful to listen to — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 8, 2025

I love how he wouldn’t let her off the hook. — Yael Levin 🎗️🇺🇸🇮🇱🗽 (@Yael4Hanover) December 8, 2025

There are many issues on which we disagree with Maher, but when he wants to take the left to task for being nutbars, he usually does it very well.

She revels in her own ignorance even after all these years… https://t.co/eG4Cy6mSPZ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 8, 2025

Ana is the voice of the institutional mainstream and there is nothing you can do to change her mind.



BILL: “There was a continual presence there since 1000 BC, when King David had a kingdom.”



ANA: “I don’t care about that at all.”



She is certainly opinionated for a woman who… https://t.co/j9nmqTtgsz — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) December 9, 2025

Advertisement

Isn't it funny how the people who claim that 'Palestine' is a country don't care about the history of the region at all?

Speaking of history ...

Anna- I’m Armenian, I know what it means.



Also Anna- Makes career on a show that glorifies the perpetrators of said Armenian Genocide, The Young Turks. https://t.co/LzohhqNKxq — Alonzo Harris (@HashemMelech048) December 8, 2025

Talk about breaking the irony meter.

My 'despise' meter is always at a 10 with her. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) December 8, 2025

Yep. That meter as well.

Ana should not pick fights she can’t win. The hate within her prevents her from winning this argument, because it blinds her from everything from history to the contents of Hamas’s charter. — Todd שמואל Mirkin 1/1024 Your 2nd Favorite Jew (@TMirkin) December 8, 2025

As we noted above, Kasparian has been known to call out some craziness on the left herself.

But her positions -- uneducated, ill-informed, and ignorant positions -- on Israel and Islam will always keep her from being part of the small 'Just Don't Be Crazy' wing of the Democrat Party.

I love how utterly stupid Ana Kasparian is, great job Bill! https://t.co/hPwOcimsw6 — (((Matthew B))) (@iMatthewB) December 8, 2025

Oh, and there's that, too.





============================================

Related:

No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a Low-IQ DOOZIE

Advertisement

Tilting FOR Windmills? Leftist Judge Demands Trump Grant Permits for Green New Scam

Arsonist Laments Fire: Elissa Slotkin Wishes We Could All Get Along and Have 'Healthy Conversations'

Sadiq CAN'T: London's Donated Christmas Tree Is an Insult That Would Embarrass Even Charlie Brown

Then and Now: Nicole Wallace Decries 'Cheap Fakes' About Biden, Laments Trump's 'Decline'

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.