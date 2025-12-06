Sadiq CAN'T: London's Donated Christmas Tree Is an Insult That Would Embarrass Even Charlie Brown



The rogue's gallery of Christmas villains appears to have gained a new member.

Joining the Grinch (pre-heart growing), Ebenezer Scrooge (pre-ghosts), and Hans Gruber is now the Mayor of London himself, Sadiq Khan.

But maybe the country of Norway should be added to that list as well.

Every year, Norway donates a Christmas tree to be displayed on London's Trafalgar Square, a tradition that goes back to World War II, symbolizing the friendship between the two European nations.

This year, however, the tree that went up in Trafalgar Square is a meager Norwegian spruce that is so sparse, it would make Charlie Brown himself turn away in shame (and makes us wonder if these two countries wouldn't be better off if they were all speaking German).

Here is the skinny-looking tree that we don't even think Linus Van Pelt's security blanket (and a little love) could save:

Dear Londoners,



I present London’s new £149.99 C’mas Tree.



Merry Christmas



From - Your Mayor



Sadiq Kahn



Ps. I hate you all pic.twitter.com/hrInyhvQz0 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 5, 2025

If anyone paid even £149.99 for that gangly evergreen, they got ripped off.

And yes, it's a pretty good sign that the Mayor of London hates Christians and anyone else who celebrates Christmas.

London’s Temu order for a Christmas tree arrived. https://t.co/PzBwG4J1uL — AZ RedCat ♥️🇺🇸♥️🇮🇱 (@Crazz1818) December 6, 2025

Even Temu doesn't make products that shoddy and substandard.

OK, they do, but those products don't get displayed in the middle of Trafalgar Square.

You mean evergreen tree? Surely lol pic.twitter.com/39Se5NU6kK — VERONIKA (@VeronikaLKLK) December 5, 2025

That might have been a better option.

Some people got mad that Londoners are offended by the tree, saying these complaints happen every year.

Do we have to do this every year? It’s honestly exhausting sharing a country with these people. https://t.co/3H5lopAsaM — Reece (@MrReeceballa) December 6, 2025

Sharing a country with people who want to celebrate Christmas properly?

That tracks in today's London.

It's true that the Norwegian spruce is a tall tree that leans toward the thin side. But this year's version -- not to mention the garish, Jill Biden-esque way it was decorated -- seems like an intentional insult. We've seen previous trees in this annual tradition that were a LOT fuller and better decorated than this one.

Others shared examples of how Khan could have gotten it right in London if he wanted to.

Prague - that’s how you do it!!! pic.twitter.com/GHQsQnvWDS — Dave (@vuvazela) December 6, 2025

Bangkok, Thailand… Not even a Christian nation 🙃 pic.twitter.com/98gTN4PCW1 — Pongkung (@Pongkung_eiei) December 6, 2025

It's hideous, isn't it?



Covent Garden Christmas tree rules❤️ https://t.co/3Iz41G5F9T — Javert Évreux Peres𓂀 (@javierenlondres) December 6, 2025

The Covent Garden Christmas tree is MUCH better.

Probably because Khan has nothing to do with it every year.

Pathetic, embarrassing, and a thousand other adjectives https://t.co/QLEtAPOazM — L M Nolan (@LMNolan2) December 6, 2025

None of them good.

Of course, this is Kier Starmer's Britain, so Londoners might have to be careful when complaining about the latest edition of the Norway-UK Christmas tree.

LOL. Out of the mouths of babes.

You tell 'em, Ben.

If Ben were the mayor and Norway tried to send such an embarrassing tree to England, we're pretty sure he would send it back and tell the Norwegians to sod off.

Despite this cringeworthy tree, we'd like to wish Londoners a Happy Christmas, but we're pretty sure that's considered hate speech across the pond these days.





