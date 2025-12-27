Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People Is Back in the UK

Prime Minister Kier Starmer is downright "delighted" to announce that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is "back" in the United Kingdom and wanted to pay tribute to all of those who have worked and campaigned for this moment.

Advertisement

I’m delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief.



I want to pay tribute to Alaa’s family, and to all those that have worked and campaigned for this moment.



Alaa's case has been a top priority… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) December 26, 2025

Starmer got hit with a Community Note for that one:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Alaa Abdel Fattah has history of antisemitic comments. In November 2012, he wrote that “there is a critical number of Israelis that we need to kill” In 2010 he Tweeted “yes, I consider killing any colonialists and specially zionists heroic, we need to kill more of them”.

> Dual national due to his mother

> Never lived in Britain.

> Gifted British citizenship in 2021

> Torches headquarters of political opponents

> Calls Brits ‘Dogs and Monkeys’

> Calls for police to be murdered

> Wants to kill all Zionists



Labour - Welcome home, Alaa 🥹 https://t.co/eBm8kf09Nc — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) December 27, 2025

Drew Pavlou has a lengthy but very comprehensive look at the man Starmer is so delighted to have in Britain:

The Alaa Abd El Fattah case is so amazing, it’s like a perfect encapsulation of Late YooKay governance.



Random guy is born and raised on the other side of the world in Egypt. He spends his entire life in Egypt and posts online that he wants to genocide all white people.



He has… https://t.co/DShqDQF93X pic.twitter.com/e8u1T6NO1r — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 27, 2025

The post continues:

… extremely tenuous connection to Britain in that his mother was born in London to Egyptian graduate students before returning to Egypt at the age of 2. So the Tories decide to grant him YooKay citizenship by descent and the Starmer government spend massive amounts of political capital to import him to the UK. It’s unclear whether he’s ever even stepped foot in Britain before, but Keir Starmer writes “I’m delighted Alaa Abd-El Fattah is back in the UK!” Then the first thing Alaa Abd-El Fattah does is retweet a post criticising Keir Starmer because his welcome post also thanks the Egyptian ruler Sisi. It’s just so amazing. A guy who hates Britain, who post that he wants to genocide all white people, whose reaction to being freed by the UK government is to immediately criticise the UK government. This is who the British political establishment - both major parties - spent massive amounts of political capital bringing to the country! “Humanity will not be redeemed until we commit genocide against all white people.” You couldn’t even make it up.

The UK PM bragging about his top priorities including getting an openly pro-terrorist, pro-violence, anti-White, anti-British, anti-police, racist, anti-Semitic extremist to be freed into the UK is certainly a choice.



Not one any sensible leader would make, but a choice. https://t.co/Bkbrtk3S6s pic.twitter.com/rOC8N051Dn — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 27, 2025

Advertisement

The UK government will send half a dozen police officers to your house if you post something they don’t like on social media, but will also publicly brag about their efforts to help import an openly bigoted advocate for terrorism and violence.



Makes perfect sense. https://t.co/YDwYYfu7XH — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 27, 2025

Why was it a priority for your government to bring a self-described racist who urges mass murders to the UK? — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 27, 2025

Thanks for bringing this proud Englishman home, Sir Keir. pic.twitter.com/WEDz9oHZ61 — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) December 27, 2025

You’re delighted to have an antisemite back? What’s wrong with you? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 27, 2025

The British people are indeed richer with such excellent guests! I'm happy that bringing such people to Britain is your top priority. pic.twitter.com/8bIc3lNaN4 — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) December 27, 2025

Aye he sounds charming pic.twitter.com/uVhS79I1iM — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) December 27, 2025

So releasing a guy who hates White people, who wanted White men shot, who advocated rape for Western women and who hates Jews was one of your top priorities? These are from his X posts. You wanted him back from Egypt that bad? Explain why Keir. Is he your pet or something? — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 27, 2025

Advertisement

This is a horrific look. — The People (@WonPeople) December 27, 2025

Top priority? Says it all — 🇬🇧 (@British_Enjoyer) December 26, 2025

Delete your account — Venice Allan (@roseveniceallan) December 27, 2025

It’s great to know that this ‘Alaa’ guy has been a ‘top priority for my government’… 🤦



Your disassociation with the UK truly knows no bounds- it’s actually quite remarkable… — Philip’s Truth™ (@PhilipsTruthTM) December 26, 2025

Shame on you! At Christmas, of all times and with the Bondi massacre of Jews still in fresh memory.



You are a disgrace of a man. — Lakesman 🚜 (@Lakesman5) December 27, 2025

Resign. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 27, 2025

Yes, "delighted" is the word Starmer used to describe the welcoming home of this outstanding British citizen.

***