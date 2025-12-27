VIP
Keir Starmer Is Delighted That Man Who Wants the Genocide of White People Is Back in the UK

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 27, 2025
Sky News

Prime Minister Kier Starmer is downright "delighted" to announce that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is "back" in the United Kingdom and wanted to pay tribute to all of those who have worked and campaigned for this moment.

Starmer got hit with a Community Note for that one:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Alaa Abdel Fattah has history of antisemitic comments. In November 2012, he wrote that “there is a critical number of Israelis that we need to kill” In 2010 he Tweeted “yes, I consider killing any colonialists and specially zionists heroic, we need to kill more of them”.

Drew Pavlou has a lengthy but very comprehensive look at the man Starmer is so delighted to have in Britain:

The post continues:

… extremely tenuous connection to Britain in that his mother was born in London to Egyptian graduate students before returning to Egypt at the age of 2.

So the Tories decide to grant him YooKay citizenship by descent and the Starmer government spend massive amounts of political capital to import him to the UK. 

It’s unclear whether he’s ever even stepped foot in Britain before, but Keir Starmer writes “I’m delighted Alaa Abd-El Fattah is back in the UK!”

Then the first thing Alaa Abd-El Fattah does is retweet a post criticising Keir Starmer because his welcome post also thanks the Egyptian ruler Sisi.

It’s just so amazing. A guy who hates Britain, who post that he wants to genocide all white people, whose reaction to being freed by the UK government is to immediately criticise the UK government. 

This is who the British political establishment - both major parties - spent massive amounts of political capital bringing to the country!

“Humanity will not be redeemed until we commit genocide against all white people.”

You couldn’t even make it up.

Yes, "delighted" is the word Starmer used to describe the welcoming home of this outstanding British citizen.

***

ANTISEMITISM EGYPT ENGLAND KEIR STARMER

