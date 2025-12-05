It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries on Minors



For years, the left and much of the medical community lied to everyone about the practice of 'gender-affirming' care on children.

They insisted it wasn't happening even as more and more evidence began to surface proving that thousands of children had been lied to, sterilized, and mutilated in the name of the trans cult.

Many parents were lied to as well (most disgracefully with the 'dead son or living daughter' lie), but others gladly participated, fulfilling their virtue signaling and Munchausen by proxy syndromes by destroying their children.

Now that gender ideology is in its death throes, some doctors are admitting (privately, anyway, not publicly) to even more horrific practices: non-binary gender surgeries on minors.

If you are not sure what that means, go find a Barbie or GI Joe doll and look at it without its clothes on.

That's what they are admitting to doing. To CHILDREN.

Doctors admit to performing ‘non-standard’ gender-affirming surgeries on youth — including castrations https://t.co/bCO5UvsG9I pic.twitter.com/jm2bc0kvFg — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2025

The New York Post's article, sadly, is still using the language of indoctrination. There are no 'standard' gender surgeries, and none of them are 'affirming.'

But the article provides damning indictments of what some doctors were willing to do to kids in order to make money:

Doctors have admitted to performing 'non-standard' gender-affirming procedures on youngsters and sometimes base treatment purely on cosmetic goals — as they see a spike in patients seeking out 'nonbinary' surgeries. The medical professionals copped to sometimes even performing the life-altering procedures with little to no assessment of an individual’s mental health or gender identity, newly emerged videos obtained by The Free Press show ...



... One social worker from Oregon once described how an 18-year-old high school graduate wanted to look like 'a Barbie down there.'

Disgusting. But it gets worse.

Here is how one physician described 'non-binary' gender surgeries:

At a separate World Professional Association for Transgender Health conference in 2022, one unidentified clinician from Utah sought advice after seeing nonbinary interventions at a 'dramatically increased' rate. The clinician noted, astonishingly, that she was drawn to the idea of providing patients with a 'Pinterest board' of gender procedures that could be offered. She acknowledged, too, that medical professionals were often making it up as they went, saying: 'I feel like we’re all just winging it, you know? And which is okay, you’re winging it too. But maybe we can just, like, wing it together.'

A Pinterest board?

Winging it?

WINGING IT?

These are children's lives they are talking about.

Not only should anyone performing these procedures be stripped of their medical license, but they should be imprisoned for life. Which is exactly what they stole and are stealing from confused children.

This is pure evil. They’ve stolen their sex lives, their ability to have biological children of their own. A chance to grow into who they are meant to be. Jail is too good. Death. What they’ve done is tantamount to murder. — kittyhawk 🇮🇱 (@FredOakland) December 5, 2025

We would not be opposed to capital punishment for anyone convicted of performing gender-mutilating surgeries on minors, 'non-binary' or otherwise.

No minor is equipped to consent to these surgeries. This should be criminal. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) December 4, 2025

The death penalty seems appropriate here. pic.twitter.com/vRoOQT9qVb — Random HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) December 5, 2025

If anyone can't see by now that the gender cult is just as evil as the Nazis, it is because they don't want to see that truth.

This is the modern day lobotomy. Society will look back on this era in experimental “science” and see it as the horror it really is. The sooner we realize how much this is damaging future generations and stop this horrific crime, the better. https://t.co/hb03Lkxb8u pic.twitter.com/qk88yUxXXK — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) December 4, 2025

There are still far too many states in the US where the abominable practice is still legal.

There needs to be a federal ban, with draconian criminal penalties.

The kind of country I want is a country that arrest, tries, and executes these doctors. https://t.co/nIpCF5xojo — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 4, 2025

That is the sign of a healthy country.

This is a direct violation of the Hippocratic Oath. "First, do no harm" isn’t optional.



Licenses should be stripped and all responsible should be sued into oblivion. https://t.co/vqLYxgGWXw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 4, 2025

If we can't get capital punishment or life in prison, at least they should be sued into the poorhouse. Which would at least be a bit of poetic justice, seeing as how the doctors all abandoned their oaths to fatten their wallets.

We were told it wasn’t happening. In fact, we were called stochastic terrorists for reporting that it was happening. https://t.co/44nw5OQmtJ — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) December 4, 2025

Of course, we knew these procedures were happening. But even we were not prepared to learn that some doctors were simply removing the sexual organs of children entirely and replacing them with ... absolutely nothing.

They didn’t just lie.

They looked parents in the eye and swore on national television that NO CHILD in America was getting double mastectomies for “gender affirmation.”

That NO MINOR was being castrated or having their uterus removed.

That anyone saying otherwise was a… — 𝒜𝓃𝒾𝓉𝒶𝐹𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓀𝑒💞 (@AFkokogems) December 4, 2025

This is a long post, but worth reading. Here is the rest:

... anyone saying otherwise was a hateful, dangerous extremist spreading QAnon-level conspiracy theories.



Rachel Levine, Biden’s Assistant Secretary for Health, repeatedly claimed these surgeries 'are typically not performed on children under 18' and that raising alarms was 'fearmongering.'

@Rep_McBride Sarah McBride, now a sitting Congressman, called concerns about child genital surgeries 'disinformation' and 'lies peddled by extremists.'



The American Academy of Pediatrics, ACOG, and the Endocrine Society all published statements insisting such interventions on minors were 'rare' to 'nonexistent' and accused doctors who spoke out of 'practicing conversion therapy.'

@CNN , @MSNOWNews, @nytimes, and virtually every major outlet ran headlines like: "Republicans Invent Myth of Child Gender Surgeries,' 'No, Doctors Are Not Performing Gender Surgery on Kids'



Meanwhile:

- Over 13,000 detransition-related insurance claims from minors in just five years

- Thousands of healthy teenage breasts removed

- Boys as young as 13 castrated

- Girls as young as 15 waking up without a uterus.

All documented in the clinics’ own leaked files and insurance data they tried to bury.



They didn’t just deny it. They ruined careers, got people banned, called us Nazis, and terrified parents into silence while they irreversibly mutilated confused, autistic, gay, and traumatized kids by the thousands.



We were never the liars. They were. And some of them are still in power.



Never forget. Never forgive. Never again.

Every last word of that.

Absolutely.

If anyone ever doubts that demons are real, look no further than the trans death cult and the medical establishment that embraced them.

We are NOT OK with doctors turning children into asexual Barbie dolls, or performing any other gender surgeries, for that matter.

Consequences need to be severe.





