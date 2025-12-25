John Pavlovitz: Christians Who ‘Weaponize’ Christmas Are an Insult to Jesus

ABC News: Glaciers Could Disappear in Coming Decades, According to 'New Research'
Christmas Morning Merry Meme Madness
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 25, 2025
Meme

Merry Christmas, everyone! We hope yours is filled with joy.

There were rumblings last year about the "war on Christmas," and how people were avoiding saying "Merry Christmas" in favor of the more inclusive and generic "Happy Holidays." We don't think "Merry Christmas" is an insult or slight to anyone. It just means this is a very special time of year for me, and I hope that you can join me in the good spirits.

Here's Anna Lulis trying to stir things up:

Thankfully, we have Matthew Dowd, David French, and alleged pastor John Pavlovitz on X to tell all of us Christians how we're doing Christianity wrong. 

Yeah, we're not going to read Pavlovitz's Substack, but apparently, he's written a piece in which he argues that Christians who say "Merry Christmas" instead of "Happy Holidays" are "weaponizing" Christmas.

Can Christians say "Merry Christmas" to each other? Is that OK?

Brett T.
There's a GIF for everything.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day (even on Christmas), here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.


