John Pavlovitz: Christians Who ‘Weaponize’ Christmas Are an Insult to Jesus

Merry Christmas, everyone! We hope yours is filled with joy.

There were rumblings last year about the "war on Christmas," and how people were avoiding saying "Merry Christmas" in favor of the more inclusive and generic "Happy Holidays." We don't think "Merry Christmas" is an insult or slight to anyone. It just means this is a very special time of year for me, and I hope that you can join me in the good spirits.

Here's Anna Lulis trying to stir things up:

Don’t say Happy Holidays.



Say Merry Christmas. — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) December 23, 2025

Thankfully, we have Matthew Dowd, David French, and alleged pastor John Pavlovitz on X to tell all of us Christians how we're doing Christianity wrong.

Yeah, we're not going to read Pavlovitz's Substack, but apparently, he's written a piece in which he argues that Christians who say "Merry Christmas" instead of "Happy Holidays" are "weaponizing" Christmas.

Can Christians say "Merry Christmas" to each other? Is that OK?

You sir, have just discovered the perfect way to get a ton of Merry Christmas wishes. Merry Christmas! — Isaac TRexArms (@IsaacBotkin) December 23, 2025

Or, how about you can say whatever holiday greeting you want and you don't get your panties in a bunch when people use their preferred greeting. Merry Christmas 🎄 — Josh Peterson (@jdpeterson) December 23, 2025

Merry Christmas John ✝️🎄 — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 23, 2025

Merry Christmas, Grinch. — Firas Modad (@modadGeoP) December 23, 2025

I didn't know that Merry Christmas was offensive. Let me change it a bit. Instead of saying "Merry Christmas" from now on, I'm gonna say "Happy birthday of the One, True God Jesus Christ" — Conscious Philosopher (@consciousphilos) December 23, 2025

Merry Christmas, loser! — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) December 23, 2025

When a “pastor” calls Christians “insufferable” for honoring Christmas, the issue isn’t language. It’s that the shepherd has started despising the sheep. — Craig Storrs (@craigsjr_pa) December 23, 2025

Merry Christmas, John. We'll pray for your conversion. — William M Briggs - Statistician to the Stars! (@FamedCelebrity) December 23, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣 the ratio says everything I want to say. pic.twitter.com/4BleuLbzjK — Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) December 23, 2025

There's a GIF for everything.

