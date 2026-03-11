CNN’s Abby Phillip Lies That Alleged Islamic Bombers Targeted Mayor Mamdani, Not Anti-Musl...
Credibility Crisis: Gutfeld Says No One Trusts Legacy Media on ‘Epic Fury’ After Decade of Gaslighting

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:55 AM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The last few days have demonstrated why the legacy media can’t die soon enough. The desperation is palpable as each ‘journalistic’ lie explodes on X’s Iron Dome. The ‘Fake News’ media still screams the sky is falling while they light their own heads on fire. Greg Gutfeld of The Five on Fox News is all of us as he vents his frustration at the barrage of lies about President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran.

Start here. (READ)

Greg Gutfeld OBLITERATES the Fake News for panicking and lying about President Trump's Operation Epic Fury

"Do they actually believe we have no memory of the past 10 YEARS?"

"The media has to realize what they've done by completely abdicating their calling to their career in terms of backing Biden and demonizing the other guy."

"When you hear these people say things and you feel like it's penetrating you, remind yourself what their stances were on Joe Biden's confidence, on Russian collusion, on transgender, on crime, on Hunter's laptop, on the border. They were wrong on everything."

"Nothing I get from mainstream media comes—it's like rain hitting the windshield of a Humvee! I don't feel it."

"They've left this open road, and Trump is going right through it. If the media had been honest for the past 10 years, instead of gaslighting us on all of these issues that I mentioned, they could offer credible criticism and we could listen."

"But they didn't, and we can't, so it doesn't matter."

Here’s Gutfeld holding nothing back. (WATCH)

Remember? We can’t forget the last ten years.

Posters say media manipulation stretches back further than that. 

That’s a Democrat at that podium.

Commenters say trust across all institutions has disintegrated, especially since Covid.

Every media lie is someone’s 'red pill.'

One poster says he chronicles the legacy media's lies. It pays to know your enemy and how they operate after all.

It’s gotten to the point that it’s best to assume ‘journalists’ are lying. We already know that’s exactly what they’re doing. What little credibility the legacy media had is long gone and never returning. Gutfeld nailed it.

