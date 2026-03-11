Credibility Crisis: Gutfeld Says No One Trusts Legacy Media on ‘Epic Fury’ After Decade of Gaslighting

The last few days have demonstrated why the legacy media can’t die soon enough. The desperation is palpable as each ‘journalistic’ lie explodes on X’s Iron Dome. The ‘Fake News’ media still screams the sky is falling while they light their own heads on fire. Greg Gutfeld of The Five on Fox News is all of us as he vents his frustration at the barrage of lies about President Donald Trump’s actions in Iran.

Greg Gutfeld OBLITERATES the Fake News for panicking and lying about President Trump's Operation Epic Fury "Do they actually believe we have no memory of the past 10 YEARS?" "The media has to realize what they've done by completely abdicating their calling to their career in terms of backing Biden and demonizing the other guy." "When you hear these people say things and you feel like it's penetrating you, remind yourself what their stances were on Joe Biden's confidence, on Russian collusion, on transgender, on crime, on Hunter's laptop, on the border. They were wrong on everything." "Nothing I get from mainstream media comes—it's like rain hitting the windshield of a Humvee! I don't feel it." "They've left this open road, and Trump is going right through it. If the media had been honest for the past 10 years, instead of gaslighting us on all of these issues that I mentioned, they could offer credible criticism and we could listen." "But they didn't, and we can't, so it doesn't matter."

Here’s Gutfeld holding nothing back. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Greg Gutfeld OBLITERATES the Fake News for panicking and lying about President Trump's Operation Epic Fury



"Do they actually believe we have no memory of the past 10 YEARS?"



"The media has to realize what they've done by completely abdicating their calling to their… pic.twitter.com/oyzfUF5LPW — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 10, 2026

They know we remember the last 10 years. They just don’t care. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 10, 2026

Remember? We can’t forget the last ten years.

Posters say media manipulation stretches back further than that.

If they could do this so blatantly over the past 10 years, then how long did they do this where it was more subtle?.



Never forget that the media gets people elected by propping people up in elections.



How different would the world be if this wasn't happening for generations?. — Michael D McCleary (@michaelmccleary) March 10, 2026

This simple diagram explains things well. pic.twitter.com/cIjDswwCXd — COUNTER-COINCIDISM 1 (@MarkAGirard1) March 10, 2026

That’s a Democrat at that podium.

Commenters say trust across all institutions has disintegrated, especially since Covid.

I used to believe that the US government generally had our best interests at heart. The Covid years changed everything. I'll never blindly trust the government or mainstream media narrative again. The well being of the American people is not a priority - maybe it never was. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) March 10, 2026

I used to believe that too. I stopped believing long before covid though.

Probably because I’m older than you.

hehheh — Basil Rathbone (@Jakalman) March 11, 2026

Every media lie is someone’s 'red pill.'

One poster says he chronicles the legacy media's lies. It pays to know your enemy and how they operate after all.

True…I only follow MSM to assess their ongoing lies or censorships, and how certain types of news, commonly anti-Trump stories, are synchronized all over the Western world. — Rolf Scott (@Mmathiass17) March 10, 2026

So true! I don’t watch mainstream media and their news……it’s not reality. — Colleen Setterberg (@ColleenSet2) March 11, 2026

The media spent years burning its credibility now people question everything they say. — Johnathon Corcoran 👑 🇮🇪 | Mr. Intelligent (@TheKingCorcoran) March 10, 2026

It’s gotten to the point that it’s best to assume ‘journalists’ are lying. We already know that’s exactly what they’re doing. What little credibility the legacy media had is long gone and never returning. Gutfeld nailed it.

