‘Somebody Has to Pay’: Tim Walz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:12 AM on March 11, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Democrats are still fuming that former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was responsible for so many of their precious illegal aliens being arrested and deported. So sad. How upset is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz? He's calling for a criminal investigation into DHS agents and Noem. Hasn't he made enough taxpayer money disappear?

Here's more. (READ)

Tim Walz wants Noem and others in DHS criminally investigated:“Somebody has to pay."

“We all know in history, saying you followed orders didn't get you out of anything."

"There certainly needs to be investigations. And if those lead to indictments, trials and imprisonment for the people who did these crimes, that needs to happen."

Tim’s suddenly developed a fierce commitment to legal accountability.

It’s even more pathetic seeing him say all this on camera. (WATCH)

His lack of self-awareness is certainly something to behold.

Posters say taxpayers have been fleeced for billions under Walz’s so-called leadership.

That they most certainly are.

Commenters say we have a more pressing investigation involving actual crimes in Minnesota that deserves a look first.

The actual corruption is in Minnesota, not in a federal agency enforcing our nation’s immigration laws.

Posters say Walz is trying to do his biggest jazz hands routine yet.

This waste of time, energy, and money must not be allowed to happen. But it will if Republicans don’t turn out in mass numbers for the midterms.

