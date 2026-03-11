‘Somebody Has to Pay’: Tim Walz Calls for Criminal Investigation Into Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Democrats are still fuming that former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was responsible for so many of their precious illegal aliens being arrested and deported. So sad. How upset is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz? He's calling for a criminal investigation into DHS agents and Noem. Hasn't he made enough taxpayer money disappear?

Advertisement

Here's more. (READ)

Tim Walz wants Noem and others in DHS criminally investigated:“Somebody has to pay." “We all know in history, saying you followed orders didn't get you out of anything." "There certainly needs to be investigations. And if those lead to indictments, trials and imprisonment for the people who did these crimes, that needs to happen." Tim’s suddenly developed a fierce commitment to legal accountability.

It’s even more pathetic seeing him say all this on camera. (WATCH)

Tim Walz wants Noem and others in DHS criminally investigated:



“Somebody has to pay."



“We all know in history, saying you followed orders didn't get you out of anything."



"There certainly needs to be investigations. And if those lead to indictments, trials and imprisonment for… pic.twitter.com/KwaOuUeOhQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 10, 2026

This is rich coming from one of the most corrupt governors in our country. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) March 10, 2026

His lack of self-awareness is certainly something to behold.

Posters say taxpayers have been fleeced for billions under Walz’s so-called leadership.

I would ask Tim, where's the $12B and why not seek reelection as Governor?



Answer: He's guilty — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) March 10, 2026

Don't think Swisher asked about that for some reason — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 10, 2026

LOL!

They are both delusional. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) March 10, 2026

That they most certainly are.

Commenters say we have a more pressing investigation involving actual crimes in Minnesota that deserves a look first.

Sure, investigate DHS. Once the mountains of Somali fraud aided and abetted by Walz is investigated, tried, and convictions obtained, including Walz. — Doctor Who? (@GiacomoJoust) March 10, 2026

Tim Walz is correct:



“Somebody has to pay.”



The mirror is free. — ETERNAFINITY (@Jimgymgem12345) March 10, 2026

I agree there needs to be an investigation and someone, likely many someones need to pay; starting with Timmy! — Texan Marine (@texas2313) March 10, 2026

Walz is correct. Someone has to pay but it isn't Noem or DHS. Walz, Frey, and others in on the Somalian scam must pay. — Ju (@Juju315858) March 10, 2026

The actual corruption is in Minnesota, not in a federal agency enforcing our nation’s immigration laws.

Advertisement

Posters say Walz is trying to do his biggest jazz hands routine yet.

It's as if Walz is trying to change the subject :) — Russell (@russell_m) March 10, 2026

For sure. He’s a buffoon.



But here’s the other thing.



If Democrats have the power to do it starting in 2029, they’re going to do it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 10, 2026

Not to mention the 2 years of impeachments in 2026-28... — Russell (@russell_m) March 10, 2026

This waste of time, energy, and money must not be allowed to happen. But it will if Republicans don’t turn out in mass numbers for the midterms.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.