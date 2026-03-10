Remember Mamdani's 'She's Just a Private Citizen' Line? NY Mag Begs to Differ: De Facto Campaign Adviser

Remember when Zohran Mamdani tried to tell America his wife being a Hamas fan and supporter on social media wasn't a big deal because she's a 'private citizen' not involved with his political career? Yeah, about that ...

Is Rama Duwaji, wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a "private person"?



According to New York Magazine, she served as "the de facto adviser" to his campaign. pic.twitter.com/6qpWS6vjkx — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) March 10, 2026

The first lady of New York City is not a "private person" — and media which accepts this framing do a disservice to their audience https://t.co/vhyWtwnBdy — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 10, 2026

Particularly since she is actually full of political opinions and they are all very harmful to America.

So you mean the liar told yet another lie?!



The m’s in Mamdani stand for mendacious. https://t.co/PyP5h63pAc — Tiff4Mahogany_44 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 NATO MEMBER (@tiff4mahogany) March 10, 2026

In Spanish, the 'M' stands for mentirosa.

Recall that when Mamdani called her a “private person,” he insisted she had no “formal” role in his campaign or city hall



The key word being “formal” https://t.co/zDnHDykhEZ — Oren Kessler (@OrenKessler) March 10, 2026

He's playing word games.

I found 70+ posts liked by Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani's wife, of radical anti-Israel content—and even Holocaust inversion. pic.twitter.com/Q7NEKVXSnG — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) March 7, 2026

Rama Duwaji was born in Houston, but has dissociated her American citizenship & instead highlights her foreign heritage and conceals the truth by pretending to be something she’s not.

Being American stands for everything the Mamdanis are against.

New Yorkers beware! https://t.co/k5rr1wDHXy pic.twitter.com/YwnsW2zD0E — Manhattan Mingle (@ManhattanMingle) March 8, 2026

She also pretends to be a private citizen.

Rama Duwaji (who my iPhone keeps auto-correcting to Roman Diwali) has a very purposeful fashion style. I’d call it “Wicked Witch Chic.” All she’s missing is the broom. pic.twitter.com/EfmnRu8RCd — Rabbi Linda Goldstein (🇵🇸🍉I/P Commentary) (@realrabbilinda) March 10, 2026

This doesn't seem very 'low profile' private citizen honestly.

The first lady of New York City, Rama Duwaji, frontrow at ✨️Diotima✨️ Fall/Winter 2026.🪡 pic.twitter.com/oXQ7H9fjRp — La Mode Unknown (@LaModeUnknown) February 15, 2026

Clearly, she wants a low profile and her privacy.

