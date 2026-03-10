Katie Couric Explains the SAVE Act, Says Voter Fraud Is ‘Vanishingly Rare’
Remember Mamdani's 'She's Just a Private Citizen' Line? NY Mag Begs to Differ: De Facto Campaign Adviser

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on March 10, 2026
Twitchy

Remember when Zohran Mamdani tried to tell America his wife being a Hamas fan and supporter on social media wasn't a big deal because she's a 'private citizen' not involved with his political career? Yeah, about that ... 

Particularly since she is actually full of political opinions and they are all very harmful to America.

In Spanish, the 'M' stands for mentirosa.

He's playing word games.

She also pretends to be a private citizen.

This doesn't seem very 'low profile' private citizen honestly.

Clearly, she wants a low profile and her privacy.

