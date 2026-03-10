Katie Couric Explains the SAVE Act, Says Voter Fraud Is ‘Vanishingly Rare’
Daily Mail: 'Staggering' Number of US Troops Wounded in War With Iran

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 10, 2026
Twitchy

One thing to know about major newspapers is that the person who wrote the article isn't necessarily the same person who wrote the headline. This editor is friends with a woman who used to write headlines for The New York Post quite a while back. The headline writer reads the piece and comes up with something that will fit in the space allotted. 

We're thinking that has to be the case here with The Daily Mail and its story that a "staggering" number of U.S. troops have been wounded in President Donald Trump's war with Iran.

Ross Ibbetson reports:

More than 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, the Pentagon has confirmed. 

'The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty,' spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday.

Parnell said that eight of the injuries were considered severe. US Central Command defines 'seriously wounded' as troops facing imminent death or who may die from their injuries.

So, 140 troops is "staggering."

Remember Mamdani's 'She's Just a Private Citizen' Line? NY Mag Begs to Differ: De Facto Campaign Adviser
justmindy
A service member was killed putting together President Joe Biden's floating pier to get aid to Gaza that lasted less than a month. That's a pretty staggering number of casualties for building a pier.

