Daily Mail: 'Staggering' Number of US Troops Wounded in War With Iran

One thing to know about major newspapers is that the person who wrote the article isn't necessarily the same person who wrote the headline. This editor is friends with a woman who used to write headlines for The New York Post quite a while back. The headline writer reads the piece and comes up with something that will fit in the space allotted.

We're thinking that has to be the case here with The Daily Mail and its story that a "staggering" number of U.S. troops have been wounded in President Donald Trump's war with Iran.

Staggering number of US troops wounded in Trump's Iran war https://t.co/9UDpXu0lkM — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 10, 2026

Ross Ibbetson reports:

More than 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, the Pentagon has confirmed. 'The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty,' spokesman Sean Parnell said Tuesday. Parnell said that eight of the injuries were considered severe. US Central Command defines 'seriously wounded' as troops facing imminent death or who may die from their injuries.

So, 140 troops is "staggering."

Define staggering. — Mike 🇺🇸 (@MichaelJames357) March 10, 2026

With a staggering number already returned to duty because they were not seriously injured. — Nvoco (@in_VOCO) March 10, 2026

140 is staggering? Learn some journalism or learn to code and quit your job because you suck. — Daswolfen (@Daswolfen) March 10, 2026

How many Iranian citizens were flat out murdered by their own regime over the years. Please sit down. — Edgar Friendly 🐊 (@BierRooot) March 10, 2026

This isn't journalism. — Maddog301 (@maddog301) March 10, 2026

A service member was killed putting together President Joe Biden's floating pier to get aid to Gaza that lasted less than a month. That's a pretty staggering number of casualties for building a pier.

***

