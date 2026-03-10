Katie Couric Explains the SAVE Act, Says Voter Fraud Is ‘Vanishingly Rare’

That thing that never happens keeps happening. As FBI Director Kash Patel reported last week, the FBI arrested an illegal alien and charged him with voting in the last five presidential elections. How? He just claimed he was a citizen, and he was good to go.

And we learned earlier this week that a Canadian citizen had pleaded guilty to voting in multiple U.S. elections.

BREAKING: Canadian citizen Denis Bouchard pleades GUILTY to voting in multiple US elections in NC despite not being a citizen.



I can’t believe that simply being asked to check a box that you’re a citizen doesn’t stop noncitizens from voting! pic.twitter.com/PXCaPraLBt — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2026

The acceptable number of non-citizens voting is zero, and even Democrats admit that it happens — it just happens so rarely that something like the SAVE Act is overkill.

Sen. Cory Booker found a video of Katie Couric explaining the SAVE Act to those who might be confused about it … and then she goes on to repeat every Democrat talking point, right down to married women being disenfranchised. She also says the SAVE Act is a solution in search of a problem, since voter fraud is "vanishingly rare," whatever that's supposed to mean.

Booker introduces the clip by saying, "Voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around." To be more precise, citizens should choose their elected officials.

Voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around.



op: @katiecouric pic.twitter.com/YM1LWqRnE9 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 10, 2026

Booker: “To prove my point, here’s known liar and Democrat hack, Katie Couric.” — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) March 10, 2026

Using someone with a documented history of lying probably isn’t the best way to go here, but you do you. — Taro Tsujimoto (@LegendofTaro183) March 10, 2026

Citizens should choose their elected officials, not illegals and ballot harvesters. — Goldens Rule (@retiredgolden) March 10, 2026

That's why we need to eliminate fraudulent and illegal voters from the voting booth. We also need protections for the ballot stream after the voting booth so activist counters can't inject votes fraudulently. — MartynSpeck (@SpeckMartyn) March 10, 2026

Rarely happens or is rarely discovered, investigated or prosecuted?https://t.co/Rcka7xEmgf — Grandpa Mohawks Son (@MRKokoski) March 10, 2026

Hilarious coming from the party that canceled Presidential primaries. — John Savage (@_john_savage_) March 10, 2026

Wait a minute, you hypocritical boob. You guys literally chose the nominee for your voters when you cancelled the primary. Maybe your voters didn't want the Word Salad Queen, but you never even gave them the choice. Then you lost. — USAngel (@USAngel574970) March 10, 2026

Show us, in the actual language of the Bill, what you oppose.



You won't because you can't. You're lying.



PASS the SAVE America Act. pic.twitter.com/KG74Ot2qyi — Dorian Gray (@Dorian_G_DnD) March 10, 2026

How about loving your country for once..... 🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/iKH2I3CsHW — South Florida 101 (@SMichael8989) March 10, 2026

Katie is a notorious liar. And so are you. — Mike Beck (@mikebeck) March 10, 2026

She's a complete fraud. — 2 + 2 = 4 #🟦 (@PGtwentytwo) March 10, 2026

Katie Couric is one of the most dishonest liars in “journalism” — Kevin Lund (@Lundqvistador) March 10, 2026

She’s a proven liar, lost her job because of it — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) March 10, 2026

Hey @katiecouric remember when you edited your anti-gun documentary to make a group of people seem to say the exact opposite of what they actually said?



Maybe sit this one out. — Floris Tidderwallow (@fTidderwallow) March 10, 2026

Booker got tired of repeating the Democrat talking points, so he swapped in Couric of all people to do it for him.

"Vanishingly rare."

