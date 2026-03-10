Katie Couric Explains the SAVE Act, Says Voter Fraud Is ‘Vanishingly Rare’

Remember Mamdani's 'She's Just a Private Citizen' Line? NY Mag Begs to Differ:...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 10, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

That thing that never happens keeps happening. As FBI Director Kash Patel reported last week, the FBI arrested an illegal alien and charged him with voting in the last five presidential elections. How? He just claimed he was a citizen, and he was good to go.

And we learned earlier this week that a Canadian citizen had pleaded guilty to voting in multiple U.S. elections.

The acceptable number of non-citizens voting is zero, and even Democrats admit that it happens — it just happens so rarely that something like the SAVE Act is overkill.

Sen. Cory Booker found a video of Katie Couric explaining the SAVE Act to those who might be confused about it … and then she goes on to repeat every Democrat talking point, right down to married women being disenfranchised. She also says the SAVE Act is a solution in search of a problem, since voter fraud is "vanishingly rare," whatever that's supposed to mean.

Booker introduces the clip by saying, "Voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around." To be more precise, citizens should choose their elected officials.

Booker got tired of repeating the Democrat talking points, so he swapped in Couric of all people to do it for him.

"Vanishingly rare."

***

Tags:

CORY BOOKER DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN VOTER ID

