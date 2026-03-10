‘Media Personality’ Notes Pete Hegseth Doesn’t Salute Black Service Member
Bill Maher Tells Podcaster His Position Feels Like 'Someone Who Just Wants to Wallow in Trump Hate."

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on March 10, 2026
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher defended having dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House on a podcast a couple of days ago. Maher was chatting with author Sam Harris, whom Fox News describes as "a prominent atheist and liberal podcaster." That sounds like the kind of person that Maher would get along with famously, but Harris insisted that Maher's dinner with Trump "backfired" and that he certainly would not have accepted the invitation. (Don't worry … you're not getting one.)

Maher told Harris that he felt his position was "someone who just wants to wallow in Trump hate." We think he nailed it. Here's the video from RedWave Press:

"Was anything accomplished? It just seems like a lot of pain," Harris concludes.

He has his moments. Accepting an invitation to dinner with the president without worrying about the "backfire" is one of them.

***

