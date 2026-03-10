Bill Maher Tells Podcaster His Position Feels Like 'Someone Who Just Wants to Wallow in Trump Hate."

Bill Maher defended having dinner with President Donald Trump at the White House on a podcast a couple of days ago. Maher was chatting with author Sam Harris, whom Fox News describes as "a prominent atheist and liberal podcaster." That sounds like the kind of person that Maher would get along with famously, but Harris insisted that Maher's dinner with Trump "backfired" and that he certainly would not have accepted the invitation. (Don't worry … you're not getting one.)

Maher told Harris that he felt his position was "someone who just wants to wallow in Trump hate." We think he nailed it. Here's the video from RedWave Press:

Bill Maher: “But I honestly feel like your position is not someone who wants to actually make the country better. Its someone who just wants to wallow in Trump hate.”



Harris: "No, no, no. You know I want to make the country better..."



Maher: “How?...”pic.twitter.com/Pfq2mP4oGN — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) March 9, 2026

"Was anything accomplished? It just seems like a lot of pain," Harris concludes.

Sam is an intransigent elitist that looks at the common citizen as an unfortunate obstacle to his pure rationalist truth.



His worldview is sterile & loveless w/out any epistemic humility or tolerance for the complexities of the human condition.



He’s the embodiment of solipsism. — Culpability Jones (@ShineboxHukster) March 9, 2026

Sam is only famous because of Chris Hitchens . Nobody likes him and nobody cares about what this douche has to say sense Chris died . He knows it and most don't know who he is . He was the most boring of the four horsemen . People just wanted Hitchens. Sam is a spineless fruit . — Mo Green (@MoGreen911) March 9, 2026

Sam Harris is such a disappointment to humanity. — Stolat79 (@stolat79) March 9, 2026

Dude is a walking psychotherapy textbook of TDS — gabriel mendiola (@gabrielmen63734) March 9, 2026

Temu Ben Stiller. 😃 — Tom Hurley (@TomHurl44405267) March 9, 2026

Sam Harris is insufferable — jarel portman (@jarelportman) March 9, 2026

A human conversation! That is it in a nutshell. It wasn’t a public “let’s get a sound bite”. It was conversing. — anne ofalamo 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🇺🇸 (@anneofalamo) March 10, 2026

Kudos to Bill Maher for even talking to that guy. — Susan Edna Osterwoldt (@Fieldstoneoster) March 10, 2026

Harris admits to being a coward but Bill didnt realize it. Harris admitted he won’t go because of the “pain” the blowback would cause



Weak and cowardly. — Nick (@therealnick2) March 9, 2026

Sam Harris is the guy that could memorize the dictionary and all the words in it and use every word from it in complete eloquence, but doesn't outwardly demonstrate anything else he can do well, such as make important decisions. — Liberty Batman (@AgentOfTheFree_) March 9, 2026

Maher totally has him pegged. Spot on. — Alex Hartzler (@hartzlerja) March 10, 2026

First time I ever heard of Harris and what he cannot do is articulate a point clearly. He would be worthless on a hearing where you need to discuss pros and cons to form solutions. This is what happens when you only stay in one comfort space and do not learn to address conflict. — Ron Z (@RZ_GreatLakes) March 10, 2026

Bill Maher is so unlikable for many reasons until you put him next to Sam Harris. — LearingToCode (@DarylNapier) March 9, 2026

Bill Maher is a critical thinker. Like him or not. Why wouldn’t you be curious to learn something from someone you disagree with? To try to understand the president in a private conversation? Harris is like those birds that bury their head in the sand to avoid danger — Michael Tracy (@michaeltracy) March 10, 2026

Bill is learning. — Rozen (@ProHuskyChaser) March 10, 2026

He has his moments. Accepting an invitation to dinner with the president without worrying about the "backfire" is one of them.

***

