President Trump Demands Surrender From Ayatollahs

Kash Patel Announces Arrest of Illegal Charged With Repeatedly Doing the Thing Dems Say Never Happens

Doug P. | 4:15 PM on March 07, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Brenner

Democrats opposing the SAVE Act like to claim that it's because voter ID and the legislation will disenfranchise voters. The problem is the definition of what "voters" Dems are referring to that makes all the difference. 

The Dems like to say that checking for citizenship in order to register to vote isn't necessary because "it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in federal elections."

Yeah, well, lots of things are illegal but people do them anyway, so when it comes to voting extra layers of protection are necessary.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced an arrest that shows the SAVE Act is needed: 

Like we always say, that thing that never happens happened again.

This might not surprise anybody either:

Voting records show that Sacko registered as a Democrat, though the affidavit does not specify which candidates he supported in the elections in which investigators say he voted.

The Dems will no doubt continue to say this kind of thing is incredibly rare, but we see new examples almost every day. 

It's a total mystery (cue massive eye roll). 

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (the reasons are obvious, as we saw again in the above story). 

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership. Thank you!

