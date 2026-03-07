Kash Patel Announces Arrest of Illegal Charged With Repeatedly Doing the Thing Dems Say Never Happens

Democrats opposing the SAVE Act like to claim that it's because voter ID and the legislation will disenfranchise voters. The problem is the definition of what "voters" Dems are referring to that makes all the difference.

The Dems like to say that checking for citizenship in order to register to vote isn't necessary because "it's already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in federal elections."

Yeah, well, lots of things are illegal but people do them anyway, so when it comes to voting extra layers of protection are necessary.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced an arrest that shows the SAVE Act is needed:

The FBI and our partners arrested an individual illegally in the U.S., charged with voting in the last 5 presidential elections - each time falsely claiming he was a U.S. citizen to vote pic.twitter.com/Rkswd7BGMm — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 7, 2026

Like we always say, that thing that never happens happened again.

This might not surprise anybody either:

Voting records show that Sacko registered as a Democrat, though the affidavit does not specify which candidates he supported in the elections in which investigators say he voted.

The Dems will no doubt continue to say this kind of thing is incredibly rare, but we see new examples almost every day.

But Ted lieu and Stephen King told me this wasn’t happening. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) March 7, 2026

“Noncitizens don’t vote,” they said



They lied



Pass the SAVE America Act now by using the talking filibuster https://t.co/DWau2ENIzn pic.twitter.com/CtC36vjzxy — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 7, 2026

Director Patel,



The illegal alien is still actively registered to vote in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



It makes you wonder why Pennsylvania won’t give up its voter rolls to the DOJ.



Thank you for enforcing the law. pic.twitter.com/FEfyHjgvtK — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 7, 2026

It's a total mystery (cue massive eye roll).

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections (the reasons are obvious, as we saw again in the above story).

