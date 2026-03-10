DHS Says News Report of US Citizen Being Detained for Two Days is...
Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto, RCMP Confirms It's a National Security...
VIP
Latest Poll Shows American Democrats Are the Most Ungrateful, Miserable SOBs on the...
FACT-Filled Thread Takes NYT APART for Sharing Fake Pic of Crowd Cheering New...
Capitol Police Officer Honored on Fancy New J6 Plaque Reminds Us AGAIN Democrats...
Another L For the North: Canadian Journo Tries to Prove You Can't Make...
BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in...
CNN Forced to Delete Viral Fake Report As Trump Stuns Hosts Live
Mehdi Hasan's Big Trump GOTCHA About the SAVE Act Turns Into a Seriously...
Faith and Freedom 250 Episode 1: The Christian Roots of the Declaration of...
Gets WORSE --> DataRepublican Pulls the Curtain FURTHER Back on Thune, Exposes 'Handlers'...
VIP
Quentin Tarantino Going Off on Rosanna Arquette a Reminder of How POISONOUS Lefty...
Just WOW: DAMNING Video Shows People Getting PAID to Sign (and Not Their...
Illegals FIRST: Hakeem Jeffries Gives Up the Plot About Why They're REALLY Blocking...

This Hero Wears Blue: Viral Image of NYPD Chief Inspires Hope Among New Yorkers and Americans

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on March 10, 2026
imgflip


There are many indelible images from the 9/11 attacks in New York City a quarter century ago, most of which inspire anger, sorrow, or a combination of the two. But some of them inspire hope and courage, none more so than the scenes of New York's bravest and finest in the NYFD and NYPD charging INTO danger and into the burning towers, many of them never to return. 

Advertisement

America is not the same country we were in 2001, and New York is not the same city. The slogan in NYC used to be 'Never Forget,' but the election of Zohran Mamdani shows that many of them did forget, all too quickly. 

But there are still reasons for hope. After the attempted terror attack in New York this past weekend, and the legacy media's disgraceful attempts to embrace and coddle the would-be jihadists, a new viral image is taking over X, and it is just as unforgettable as the ones from 2001. 

Meet NYPD two-star chief Aaron Edwards -- a hero that the Big Apple needs, if not the one it deserves. 

According to reports, Edwards leapt over this barricade after one IED had been thrown and tackled one of the terrorists before another could be. 

The post above continues: 

Edwards is an NYPD veteran with nearly 23 years of service who joined the force in 2003 after being inspired to serve by the heroism of first responders during the September 11th attacks.

Recommended

DHS Says News Report of US Citizen Being Detained for Two Days is 'blatantly FALSE'
Brett T.
Advertisement

It comes as no surprise that Edwards was inspired to join the NYPD after seeing those images from 9/11. 

There is also a video clip of the chief chasing down one of the attackers: 

Trump should give him a medal even though Mayor Mamdani probably won't. 

Edwards' leap into danger is generating all of the right reactions. 

That would be the same NYPD that Mamdani wants to defund and replace with social workers. 

In an era when DEI practices have promoted severely unqualified (and many morbidly obese) leaders in law enforcement, just Edwards' effortless vault over the barricade alone is an inspiration -- though it shouldn't need to be.

Adding in who he was chasing and who he tackled only makes his performance of his duties even more admirable. 

Advertisement

Not even for a split second. 

This should be the odds-on favorite for a Pulitzer.

But the folks who hand those out are probably considering the image of the jihadists showing their loyalty to ISIS for the prize. 

Yep. Count on it. 

He didn't forget, even if the rest of the city did in the last election. 

Advertisement

As Twitchy reported this morning, Mamdani didn't invite Edwards to Gracie Mansion. He invited Mahmoud Khalil.

But Mamdani's disgraceful actions can't (and shouldn't) detract from Edwards' heroism, nor the deserved praise he is receiving.  

Valiant is a word that we don't see too often these days. 

But it is absolutely the right word here.

There aren't too many reasons to hold onto hope for New York City after the 2025 election and the disastrous first few months of the Mamdani administration. 

Chief Aaron Edwards is one cause for hope, though. And a pretty powerful one at that. 

Like many of the posts above, we are grateful for him. And we're rooting for him to save what was once the greatest city in the world.
 

============================================

Related:

Another L For the North: Canadian Journo Tries to Prove You Can't Make S*** Up By ... Making S*** Up

Advertisement

OOF! Joy Reid Personifies Today's Democrat Party With Sing-A-Long -- Where No One Sang Along

After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'

Check Your Email! District Court Tries to Pull an End Around on the DOJ, Gets Mugged By Reality

Face, Meet Plant: Sharice Davids Uses Copypasta to Wish Her 'Neighbors' a Peaceful Ramadan - UPDATED

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM LAW & ORDER NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DHS Says News Report of US Citizen Being Detained for Two Days is 'blatantly FALSE'
Brett T.
FACT-Filled Thread Takes NYT APART for Sharing Fake Pic of Crowd Cheering New Supreme Leader in Tehran
Sam J.
COMPROMISED?! DataRepublican Pulls BACK the Curtain on Sen. John Thune, and WOW, This Explains So Much
Sam J.
Another L For the North: Canadian Journo Tries to Prove You Can't Make S*** Up By ... Making S*** Up
Grateful Calvin
Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto, RCMP Confirms It's a National Security Incident
Brett T.
BURN! US Oil & Gas Association BODIES Newsom Press Office 'Pajama Boy' in SAVAGE Back and Forth Over Gas
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DHS Says News Report of US Citizen Being Detained for Two Days is 'blatantly FALSE' Brett T.
Advertisement