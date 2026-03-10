This Hero Wears Blue: Viral Image of NYPD Chief Inspires Hope Among New Yorkers and Americans



There are many indelible images from the 9/11 attacks in New York City a quarter century ago, most of which inspire anger, sorrow, or a combination of the two. But some of them inspire hope and courage, none more so than the scenes of New York's bravest and finest in the NYFD and NYPD charging INTO danger and into the burning towers, many of them never to return.

America is not the same country we were in 2001, and New York is not the same city. The slogan in NYC used to be 'Never Forget,' but the election of Zohran Mamdani shows that many of them did forget, all too quickly.

But there are still reasons for hope. After the attempted terror attack in New York this past weekend, and the legacy media's disgraceful attempts to embrace and coddle the would-be jihadists, a new viral image is taking over X, and it is just as unforgettable as the ones from 2001.

Meet NYPD two-star chief Aaron Edwards -- a hero that the Big Apple needs, if not the one it deserves.

Some heroes wear capes — Chief Aaron Edwards wears blue. pic.twitter.com/wYvDfSbxgM — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 10, 2026

According to reports, Edwards leapt over this barricade after one IED had been thrown and tackled one of the terrorists before another could be.

HERO IN BLUE: NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards jumps barricades outside Gracie Mansion after an IED is thrown into an anti-Islam protest, tackling a terror suspect.



Police say he charged in as another device was about to be hurled, stopping the attack as he ran straight into danger.… pic.twitter.com/Kc5CtZ6y35 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 10, 2026

The post above continues:

Edwards is an NYPD veteran with nearly 23 years of service who joined the force in 2003 after being inspired to serve by the heroism of first responders during the September 11th attacks.

It comes as no surprise that Edwards was inspired to join the NYPD after seeing those images from 9/11.

There is also a video clip of the chief chasing down one of the attackers:

🚨 GREAT NEWS: NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards is getting NATIONWIDE PRAISE after he LUNGED over the barricade to charge at and apprehend an attempted Muslim t*rrorist with a LIVE BOMB



Hero. Patriot. THIS man deserves a medal! 👏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AzMuzKD5Am — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 10, 2026

Trump should give him a medal even though Mayor Mamdani probably won't.

Edwards' leap into danger is generating all of the right reactions.

A 2 star chief running towards danger.



May God bless the NYPD 💙 pic.twitter.com/VG99yln2Dm — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) March 9, 2026

That would be the same NYPD that Mamdani wants to defund and replace with social workers.

Absolute baller. Gives me hope. Thank you sir! https://t.co/MjIFNO5KJT — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) March 10, 2026

In an era when DEI practices have promoted severely unqualified (and many morbidly obese) leaders in law enforcement, just Edwards' effortless vault over the barricade alone is an inspiration -- though it shouldn't need to be.

Adding in who he was chasing and who he tackled only makes his performance of his duties even more admirable.

NYPD Chief Aaron Edwards didn’t hesitate. pic.twitter.com/bmftVLfC6J — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 10, 2026

Not even for a split second.

This is probably going to be a contender for photo of the year.



When you realize that a minute before this he could have died, but didn’t due to a failed explosive device, it makes it that much better. https://t.co/RLF1DEp62V — Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) March 10, 2026

This should be the odds-on favorite for a Pulitzer.

But the folks who hand those out are probably considering the image of the jihadists showing their loyalty to ISIS for the prize.

A Pulitzer-worthy photograph which will be ignored like Butler, Pennsylvania's due to context. https://t.co/tbehh3ofnN — 🇻🇦 Fr Victor Feltes (@StuffForSisters) March 10, 2026

Yep. Count on it.

🚨 Chief Aaron Edwards was inspired to join the NYPD after seeing first responders run into the Twin Towers on 9/11.



In the face of Islamic terrorists, he pursued the bomb throwing animals so New Yorkers could stay safe!



God bless him and every cop who protects us. 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WZze0v0fC3 — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) March 10, 2026

He didn't forget, even if the rest of the city did in the last election.

In a normal world, this is who the Mayor of New York City would have hosted for dinner at his home, instead of a man who sympathizes with the folks throwing the bomb. https://t.co/EkDyfg3UwR — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) March 10, 2026

In a sane world, the Mayor of NYC would be sitting with this American hero - Chief Aaron Edwards, Assistant Chief at Patrol Borough Manhattan North - who ran into danger, tackling a jihadist who tossed an IED. 🫡🇺🇸Instead @NYCMayor celebrated dinner with an antisemite jihadist… pic.twitter.com/SC15N1YFP8 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) March 10, 2026

As Twitchy reported this morning, Mamdani didn't invite Edwards to Gracie Mansion. He invited Mahmoud Khalil.

But Mamdani's disgraceful actions can't (and shouldn't) detract from Edwards' heroism, nor the deserved praise he is receiving.

We are all very grateful. Thank you. https://t.co/oXjHncQ9uJ — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 10, 2026

Only thing better than this photo was the video--zero hesitation. valiant. focused.



Hell yeah Chief. https://t.co/khrzgPnd6n — ₩₳Ɽ ₱₳₮Ⱨ (@WarPath2pt0) March 10, 2026

Valiant is a word that we don't see too often these days.

But it is absolutely the right word here.

What a guy and what a shot. It takes a lot of guts to be this man and I'm thankful for him and his family for lending him to us. https://t.co/QDdO2ba0QX — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 10, 2026

There aren't too many reasons to hold onto hope for New York City after the 2025 election and the disastrous first few months of the Mamdani administration.

Chief Aaron Edwards is one cause for hope, though. And a pretty powerful one at that.

Like many of the posts above, we are grateful for him. And we're rooting for him to save what was once the greatest city in the world.



