Disgusting! Mamdani Hosts Columbia Hamas Superfan Mahmoud Khalil for Ramadan Meal at Gracie Mansion

Every day is a new day for Zohran Mamdani to insult New Yorkers as a whole and very specifically, the Jewish community. Today's transgression? Inviting Mahmoud Khalil, the person who harassed Jewish students at Columbia, to 'break fast' with him. The Trump Administration has tried to deport Khalil, but have been unable to as of yet. Hopefully, they are still working on it. Khalil is certainly feeling quite smug now.

For Mahmoud Khalil, this past year has been marked by profound hardship—and by profound courage.



A year ago, Mahmoud was walking home through our city after sharing an iftar with his wife Noor when he was detained by federal agents, flown to Louisiana, and then held in an ICE… pic.twitter.com/6dBtLh0GeT — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 10, 2026

And before a year ago, he was terrorizing Jewish students.

NYC has a SERIOUS problem. They have a mayor who cares about one thing and one thing only.



Mamdani doesn't seem to care that he murdered more than 18 homeless people last month in the cold, nor picked up the trash or plowed the snow for 3 weeks.



Have fun NYC https://t.co/k4iee06SgK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 10, 2026

Mamdani only cares about advancing Islam and those who agree with him.

Please!

You can say whatever you want about Mahmoud Khalil but he’s had a better year than all those homeless people who froze to death. https://t.co/faGmMUhkVX — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) March 10, 2026

Khalil should be back in his home country, not this one.

Just a casual dinner at Gracie with the lovely, private citizen, shy wifey whose fingers could not keep up with liking posts about the MASSACRE of Jews, and the RING LEADER & CHIEF “NEGOTIATOR” of Columbia’s antisemitic encampments where Jewish students were harassed and… https://t.co/QyHNH6VNld — Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) March 10, 2026

Mamdani hates Jewish people. There is no other takeaway.

This is such a lovely gesture. https://t.co/ODI914jhFf — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 10, 2026

What a legend Mahmoud Khalil is! I hope @ZohranKMamdani will also lead up the pressure to free Leqaa Kordia, who is also an absolute heroine.



Those oppressed and terrorised in IOF-like ICE terror centres must be released forthwith. People in the US must also push more to free… https://t.co/fNMRCp8Qqf — Abubaker Abed (@AbubakerAbedW) March 10, 2026

With people like this praising him, you know Mamdani is dangerous.

Here’s your friend Mahmoud Khalil referring to Hamas as ‘we.’ https://t.co/ntwTsTGq0f pic.twitter.com/JMMYfk2PGt — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) March 10, 2026

Khalil and Mamdani's wife are two little peas in a pod.

I keep coming back to the New York Times’ description of Mamdani entering politics because of the “Palestinians,” and he keeps confirming it. The guy is literally using the mayor’s office as a vehicle for that agenda, even though it has nothing to do with running New York City. https://t.co/sJ40udXNTt pic.twitter.com/qQSHope7PR — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 10, 2026

Mamdani wants to destroy New York City. They want to undermine America one city at a time.

