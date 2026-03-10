Oh Look, Bluesky's Getting a New CEO – Because the Online Asylum Was...
Disgusting! Mamdani Hosts Columbia Hamas Superfan Mahmoud Khalil for Ramadan Meal at Gracie Mansion

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on March 10, 2026
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file

Every day is a new day for Zohran Mamdani to insult New Yorkers as a whole and very specifically, the Jewish community. Today's transgression? Inviting Mahmoud Khalil, the person who harassed Jewish students at Columbia, to 'break fast' with him. The Trump Administration has tried to deport Khalil, but have been unable to as of yet. Hopefully, they are still working on it. Khalil is certainly feeling quite smug now.

And before a year ago, he was terrorizing Jewish students. 

Mamdani only cares about advancing Islam and those who agree with him.

Please!

Khalil should be back in his home country, not this one.

Mamdani hates Jewish people. There is no other takeaway.

With people like this praising him, you know Mamdani is dangerous.

Khalil and Mamdani's wife are two little peas in a pod.

Mamdani wants to destroy New York City. They want to undermine America one city at a time.

