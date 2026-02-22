After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'

Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:00 PM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Luca Bruno


On the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, the US men's hockey team won Olympic gold again this morning, defeating Team Canada in overtime on a laser-like snipe from Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. 

After the game, Hughes showed the world what it means to wear the red, white, and blue. Still bleeding and missing teeth from a high stick he took in the third period, this is what he had to say: 

Some other athletes could take a lesson from him about what patriotism means. 

So could the Huffington Post, which published this article the day before the men's hockey final: 

Normally, we would include an excerpt from the article, but the content of it is so execrable that it's not worthy of our space. 

Basically, the left hates America. That's the gist of it, and that's all we need to know. 

HuffPost was already taking a beating for this article on X, but after the men's hockey team won gold in thrilling fashion, the ratio skyrocketed into the stratosphere. 

Team USA star Jack Eichel certainly doesn't consider the flag a turn-off. Nor did any of the other players, many of whom wore that same hero's cape in the post-game celebration, harkening back to goalie Jim Craig in the 1980 Olympics. 

And, of course, the entire team sang the national anthem, with captain Auston Matthews belting it out the loudest with a giant grin on his face.

No, HuffPost. It's not a turn-off for Americans who love their country. It's only a turn-off for media leftists who hate the USA. 

Even though the Olympics were in Italy, there were VERY loud chants of 'U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!' throughout the game.

There were thousands of replies to the horrid article and X post. Many of them are a little NSFW, but here are some more of our favorites. 

BOOM!

Yes, we do. And yes, they are. 

But it makes that gold medal taste all the sweeter, knowing how much everyone at HuffPost is crying about it. 

They are completely incapable of anything even resembling normal. 

Normal people were brought to tears as the US team honored their fallen teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed in 2024 along with his brother Matthew. 

The entire team even brought Gaudreau's children onto the ice for a team picture. 

HuffPost probably considers that a 'turn-off', too. 

They can't get bent because they're already broken. 

This was one of our favorite ratios of all time. 

Because this wasn't just the media spouting DNC talking points; this was the media actually trying to trash America and our flag.

Thankfully, thousands showed up to put them in their place. 

As for Team USA men's hockey (and women's hockey, who also won gold over Canada), we couldn't be prouder. 

We only hope someone captures the traditional USA hockey locker room chant after the team wins a title -- and shows it to everyone at HuffPost. 

'Oh, mama, don't you cry ...' 

Well, if you know the tradition, you know how the rest of the chant goes. 

USA! USA! USA!

============================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie because they hate America. It's that simple.

