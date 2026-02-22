After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'



On the 46th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice, the US men's hockey team won Olympic gold again this morning, defeating Team Canada in overtime on a laser-like snipe from Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils.

After the game, Hughes showed the world what it means to wear the red, white, and blue. Still bleeding and missing teeth from a high stick he took in the third period, this is what he had to say:

Jack Hughes, who scored the game winning goal for the United States:



“This is all about our country. I love the USA.”

pic.twitter.com/ymP617K4IT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 22, 2026

Some other athletes could take a lesson from him about what patriotism means.

So could the Huffington Post, which published this article the day before the men's hockey final:

If waving the American flag or chanting “USA!” turns you off right now, you're not alone. https://t.co/ndUODJtix4 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 21, 2026

Normally, we would include an excerpt from the article, but the content of it is so execrable that it's not worthy of our space.

Basically, the left hates America. That's the gist of it, and that's all we need to know.

HuffPost was already taking a beating for this article on X, but after the men's hockey team won gold in thrilling fashion, the ratio skyrocketed into the stratosphere.

Team USA star Jack Eichel certainly doesn't consider the flag a turn-off. Nor did any of the other players, many of whom wore that same hero's cape in the post-game celebration, harkening back to goalie Jim Craig in the 1980 Olympics.

And, of course, the entire team sang the national anthem, with captain Auston Matthews belting it out the loudest with a giant grin on his face.

🚨 EPIC! The American flag is raised HIGH ABOVE the ice as Team USA sings along to the Star Spangled Banner, while wearing gold medals around their necks



So proud of these guys — and so proud of our country today! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jhGN8qo3ws — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 22, 2026

No, HuffPost. It's not a turn-off for Americans who love their country. It's only a turn-off for media leftists who hate the USA.

USA USA USA USA USA USA https://t.co/NkHNDKxcnA pic.twitter.com/WWKSczy8Hw — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 22, 2026

USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA https://t.co/6o4KCf3EFw pic.twitter.com/Bj7DZZBmxh — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 22, 2026

Even though the Olympics were in Italy, there were VERY loud chants of 'U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!' throughout the game.

USA 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AXTBXtLnLD — CR Volcano (@BudeJim) February 22, 2026

There were thousands of replies to the horrid article and X post. Many of them are a little NSFW, but here are some more of our favorites.

BOOM!

You people are only ever "happy" to be an American is when a stupid Democrat is in office.



The rest of us?



Even with terrible leadership where a house plant could do better, the right still loves the country.



You people are the problem. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 22, 2026

Yes, we do. And yes, they are.

Our media have been incapable of being anything but s***stains throughout these Olympics.



Bonding, unification, communal pride?

Impossible for these acidic hearts. They HAVE to forge the very division the claim they oppose.

This is proof of the poisoned mindset they hold. https://t.co/Bc5EUKUfv3 — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) February 22, 2026

But it makes that gold medal taste all the sweeter, knowing how much everyone at HuffPost is crying about it.

They are completely incapable of anything even resembling normal.

Normal people were brought to tears as the US team honored their fallen teammate Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed in 2024 along with his brother Matthew.

The entire team even brought Gaudreau's children onto the ice for a team picture.

Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau's children and Dad's sweater.

Good Lord, I'm a puddle. pic.twitter.com/exvV6eOiuH — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 22, 2026

HuffPost probably considers that a 'turn-off', too.

It actually does the exact opposite for me, wave that flag and chant USA please 😅🥵 https://t.co/w0pInDjTAu — Traditionally Sarah🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) February 22, 2026

They can't get bent because they're already broken.

This was one of our favorite ratios of all time.

Because this wasn't just the media spouting DNC talking points; this was the media actually trying to trash America and our flag.

Thankfully, thousands showed up to put them in their place.

As for Team USA men's hockey (and women's hockey, who also won gold over Canada), we couldn't be prouder.

We only hope someone captures the traditional USA hockey locker room chant after the team wins a title -- and shows it to everyone at HuffPost.

'Oh, mama, don't you cry ...'

Well, if you know the tradition, you know how the rest of the chant goes.

USA! USA! USA!





