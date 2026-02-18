Face, Meet Plant: Sharice Davids Uses Actual Copypasta to Wish Her 'Neighbors' a Peaceful Ramadan



If you are not familiar with Representative Sharice Davids, you are missing out on a whole bushel of crazy. Not only has she claimed that President Trump's tariffs were causing stores to go out of business -- before they even took effect -- but she also incited a crazy leftist woman to set fire to a Kansas City building because Davids thought it could be turned into an ICE facility. Except she neglected the pesky little fact that the property manager had already announced publicly that it was not selling the building to the federal government.

We get it. Davids wants to be a star. And when you are in a political party that promotes mind-numbingly stupid people like AOC and Gavin Newsom as its leaders, you have to work extra hard to get any attention.

Naturally, for a Democrat, getting attention also means bending the knee to Islam. For the beginning of Ramadan, Davids sent out a post wishing all of her 'neighbors' a peaceful and reflective month.

Ramadan Mubarak! I’m wishing our Muslim neighbors in Nassau County and around the world a peaceful and reflective holy month. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) February 18, 2026

Wait a second.

Have we mentioned that Davids is a Congresswoman from Kansas? She represents the state's third district, which includes much of metropolitan Kansas City and includes the counties of Johnson, Miami, Franklin, and Anderson.

You know what county ISN'T in her district? Nassau County.

Muslim neighbors in Nassau County? — Victory or Death 🇺🇸 (@IncognitoMeems) February 18, 2026

There are only two Nassau counties in the United States, one in New York and one in Florida. Neither of which is anywhere within a thousand miles of Kansas City.

Hmm. That's weird. Why was she sending a Ramadan greeting to people so far away?

Oh, it gets worse. It gets SO MUCH WORSE.

It turns out that Davids didn't write her post at all. She copied and pasted it from another representative who does live in New York.

Ha.

Hahaha.

BWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

Hey, nothing says sincerity like some good old-fashioned copypasta.

Oh, this is the funniest thing I’ve seen all day.



My commie congresswoman stole a post word for word from a NY congresswoman.



😂😂😂 https://t.co/5zCpUKWBR2 pic.twitter.com/uPeM4jnJGJ — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) February 18, 2026

She couldn't even be bothered to change the name of the county.

Or, quite possibly, she hired the same interns who run Governor Newsom's social media accounts.

Dem staffers have it so easy. They don’t have to tailor the caucus talking points to avoid sounding similar to other members. Don’t even need to tailor it to your constituency https://t.co/cYcl35OivF pic.twitter.com/DR5XjZBKsM — Richard B Short (@RichardBShort) February 19, 2026

Cue the Steve Buscemi meme: 'How do you do, fellow Muslims?'

You represent a county in NY state? Mazel tov! — Gloomycon (@GCon57) February 18, 2026

We guarantee that if someone quizzed her, she couldn't name the counties that she does allegedly represent.

Amazing you haven’t deleted this yet. I used to live in Kansas and know there is no Nassau County there. What are you even doing?!? (And BTW, Chinese New Year also started Tuesday - did you tweet abt that?) — Pursuing Happiness (@PursuingHappin1) February 19, 2026

There was another pretty important religious date of note on February 18. But we didn't see Davids sending out any messages to Christians for the beginning of Lent.

nassau county? WTF? and what about Ash Wednesday? miss that? — tlock_03 - ∫_10^13 2xdx (@Tlock_03) February 18, 2026

Oops.

Obviously, Davids doesn't care about the 70 percent of Kansans who are Christians. She needs to pander to the 9 percent of New Yorkers who adhere to that other religion, the one that hates dogs.

The majority of Americans in Kansans are Christian.

Today is the start of Lent

But you are posting about a cult / false religion

You would have been better off saying nothing

🙄 — Deus Ex Machina✖️ (@DeusExMachinaOG) February 19, 2026

Better to remain silent and be considered an idiot than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

A lesson Davids clearly never learned.

Soon to be deleted…embarrassing lack of attention to detail. — Paul Sh (@PaulShahrokhi) February 18, 2026

It's been up for hours, and she hasn't deleted it yet.

But we've got the screenshot in case she tries.

Yep. That about sums up Sharice Davids using copy and paste to grovel at the feet of people ... who don't even live in her district.

If she keeps this level of lazy stupidity up, who knows?

She might be able to compete with AOC after all.





