Face, Meet Plant: Sharice Davids Uses Actual Copypasta to Wish Her 'Neighbors' a Peaceful Ramadan

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 10:30 PM on February 18, 2026
Meme


If you are not familiar with Representative Sharice Davids, you are missing out on a whole bushel of crazy. Not only has she claimed that President Trump's tariffs were causing stores to go out of business -- before they even took effect -- but she also incited a crazy leftist woman to set fire to a Kansas City building because Davids thought it could be turned into an ICE facility. Except she neglected the pesky little fact that the property manager had already announced publicly that it was not selling the building to the federal government.

We get it. Davids wants to be a star. And when you are in a political party that promotes mind-numbingly stupid people like AOC and Gavin Newsom as its leaders, you have to work extra hard to get any attention. 

Naturally, for a Democrat, getting attention also means bending the knee to Islam. For the beginning of Ramadan, Davids sent out a post wishing all of her 'neighbors' a peaceful and reflective month. 

Wait a second. 

Have we mentioned that Davids is a Congresswoman from Kansas? She represents the state's third district, which includes much of metropolitan Kansas City and includes the counties of Johnson, Miami, Franklin, and Anderson. 

You know what county ISN'T in her district? Nassau County. 

There are only two Nassau counties in the United States, one in New York and one in Florida. Neither of which is anywhere within a thousand miles of Kansas City.

Hmm. That's weird. Why was she sending a Ramadan greeting to people so far away? 

Oh, it gets worse. It gets SO MUCH WORSE. 

It turns out that Davids didn't write her post at all. She copied and pasted it from another representative who does live in New York. 

Ha. 

Hahaha. 

BWAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! 

Hey, nothing says sincerity like some good old-fashioned copypasta. 

She couldn't even be bothered to change the name of the county. 

Or, quite possibly, she hired the same interns who run Governor Newsom's social media accounts. 

Cue the Steve Buscemi meme: 'How do you do, fellow Muslims?'

We guarantee that if someone quizzed her, she couldn't name the counties that she does allegedly represent.

There was another pretty important religious date of note on February 18. But we didn't see Davids sending out any messages to Christians for the beginning of Lent. 

Oops. 

Obviously, Davids doesn't care about the 70 percent of Kansans who are Christians. She needs to pander to the 9 percent of New Yorkers who adhere to that other religion, the one that hates dogs. 

Better to remain silent and be considered an idiot than to open your mouth and remove all doubt. 

A lesson Davids clearly never learned. 

It's been up for hours, and she hasn't deleted it yet. 

But we've got the screenshot in case she tries. 

Yep. That about sums up Sharice Davids using copy and paste to grovel at the feet of people ... who don't even live in her district.

If she keeps this level of lazy stupidity up, who knows? 

She might be able to compete with AOC after all. 

============================================

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt, incompetent politicians like Sharice Davids.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

