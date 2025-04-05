CO's Trans Rights Bill Is SO AWFUL Dems Seek to Silence Dissent by...
A Giddy Rachel Maddow Helps Explain Why the Anti-Trump/DOGE Protests Are NOT Grassroots
Here's a HARSH Reality Check for the 'Trump Supporters Are Regretting Their Vote'...
Rocky Mountain Sighs: Colorado Dems Pass Bill That Makes Misgendering Your Child 'Abuse'
Bible Bonkers: Letitia James Goes on Crazy Rant Praising Grifter Al Sharpton...
VIP
They Want George Floyd 2.0 So Badly: The Left Is Trying to Sanctify...
Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit
VIP
Puh-LEEZE! Several Dems on CNN Act Like They're Just Now Learning Biden Wasn't...
Ex DHS Secretary Mayorkas for SOME Reason Ran Away From Questions About the...
Oh, Honey: Obama Asks 'What If I Did This?' and X Reminds Him...
James Carville Says Businesses and Law Firms that Work with Trump Remind Him...
Tesla Dealerships Brace for Weekend of Protests, Violence, and Possible Domestic Terrorism
CNN Complains That Bombing Yemen is Too Expensive, Trump Disagrees and BOOM! Go...
VIP
The GOP Must Act to Permanently Protect Women From Trans Ideology

They Think We're Stupid: Democrats Claim Tariffs Have ALREADY Forced a Local Business to Close

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on April 05, 2025
Twitchy

As we have noted previously at Twitchy, there are legitimate arguments both for and against President Trump's new tariff policy, but they are only coming from conservative or independent thinkers. 

Advertisement

Any 'arguments' being made from the left are nothing but gaslighting. 

Yesterday, we reported about 'FactPost' and CNBC wanting people to believe that grocery prices have already increased by 150 percent, even though any significant tariffs haven't even gone into effect yet. 

But that was just the beginning. It is only going to get worse from there. Now, the left is trying to convince everyone that the tariff policy is already forcing small businesses to close their shops forever. 

Also yesterday, Democrat Representative Sharice Davids shared a clip from a local Kansas City new station claiming that a furniture store in Merriam, Kansas, has been forced out of business by the tariffs (which, again, have not yet been implemented). Watch: 

Our favorite part of this ridiculous story is the very end, where the reporter, after spending two minutes gaslighting viewers and letting Davids also gaslight viewers -- including prominently displaying many B-roll 'going out of business' signs for added emotional impact -- notes that the business won't be closing until August. 

LOL. 

Hey, maybe we'll just check back in on this story in a few months to see if it was all BS. What do you think, Rep. Davids? 

Recommended

A Giddy Rachel Maddow Helps Explain Why the Anti-Trump/DOGE Protests Are NOT Grassroots
Doug P.
Advertisement

We don't even know if this store IS going out of business since it's not going to happen for at least five more months. 

But if it truly is failing? It ain't because of the tariffs. 

It's probably a lot more likely that homeowners in Merriam, a tiny suburb of Kansas City (population 11,000), didn't want to pay $8,000 for a small, imported Italian sofa, let alone the $10,000 that the store owner now says that he is going to have to charge.

The temptation is always to assume that Davids herself (not to mention the local reporter) is stupid. And both of them very well may be. 

But what they are really counting on is that viewers and voters are stupid enough to believe them. 

People who are already committed Democrat voters believe it. Not because it's true, but because they want to believe it. 

Advertisement

Bingo. 

Gaslighting is one of the only weapons they have left in their arsenal, that's why. 

Say, now there's a bold new policy that the American people can truly get behind, LOL. 

We also enjoyed the part where Davids claims that this was a 'longtime' furniture store -- a downright staple of the community, you might say -- and then we learn that the store has only been open for a few years. 

Sounds to us like this store owner didn't understand his market. Not even a little bit. 

Advertisement

HA. It's what leftists do best. 

All of the above is likely to be the real truth. 

But all is not lost for the residents of Merriam, assuming this planted media story is even remotely true and the furniture store does go out of business in August. 

Made in the USA. Huh. What a concept. 

Somehow, we think that is going to appeal to the people of Merriam far more than imported $8,000 Italian sofas.

Meanwhile, for the rest of us, the lesson is, as always, don't ever fall for the Democrats' gaslighting. 

They're not even any good at it anymore.

Tags: DEMOCRATS LIES MEDIA BIAS TARIFFS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Giddy Rachel Maddow Helps Explain Why the Anti-Trump/DOGE Protests Are NOT Grassroots
Doug P.
CO's Trans Rights Bill Is SO AWFUL Dems Seek to Silence Dissent by Comparing Parents to the KKK (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Here's a HARSH Reality Check for the 'Trump Supporters Are Regretting Their Vote' Crowd
Doug P.
Oh, Honey: Obama Asks 'What If I Did This?' and X Reminds Him That He Did SO MUCH WORSE
Grateful Calvin
Ratio Alert! Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Social Security Fear Mongering Gets Nuked From Orbit
Doug P.
Rocky Mountain Sighs: Colorado Dems Pass Bill That Makes Misgendering Your Child 'Abuse'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Giddy Rachel Maddow Helps Explain Why the Anti-Trump/DOGE Protests Are NOT Grassroots Doug P.
Advertisement