They Think We're Stupid: Democrats Claim Tariffs Have ALREADY Forced a Local Business to Close

As we have noted previously at Twitchy, there are legitimate arguments both for and against President Trump's new tariff policy, but they are only coming from conservative or independent thinkers.

Advertisement

Any 'arguments' being made from the left are nothing but gaslighting.

Yesterday, we reported about 'FactPost' and CNBC wanting people to believe that grocery prices have already increased by 150 percent, even though any significant tariffs haven't even gone into effect yet.

But that was just the beginning. It is only going to get worse from there. Now, the left is trying to convince everyone that the tariff policy is already forcing small businesses to close their shops forever.

Also yesterday, Democrat Representative Sharice Davids shared a clip from a local Kansas City new station claiming that a furniture store in Merriam, Kansas, has been forced out of business by the tariffs (which, again, have not yet been implemented). Watch:

Trump’s tariffs just forced a longtime furniture store in Merriam to close its doors — and they told customers that directly. Kansans are paying the price for his reckless trade policies. We deserve better. pic.twitter.com/xwAooamGit — Sharice Davids (@sharicedavids) April 4, 2025

Our favorite part of this ridiculous story is the very end, where the reporter, after spending two minutes gaslighting viewers and letting Davids also gaslight viewers -- including prominently displaying many B-roll 'going out of business' signs for added emotional impact -- notes that the business won't be closing until August.

LOL.

Hey, maybe we'll just check back in on this story in a few months to see if it was all BS. What do you think, Rep. Davids?

Wow that was fast huh? it's almost as if an already failing business is being used a scapegoat by the media to continue their agenda of blaming Trump for EVERYTHING 🤣 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) April 5, 2025

We don't even know if this store IS going out of business since it's not going to happen for at least five more months.

But if it truly is failing? It ain't because of the tariffs.

It's probably a lot more likely that homeowners in Merriam, a tiny suburb of Kansas City (population 11,000), didn't want to pay $8,000 for a small, imported Italian sofa, let alone the $10,000 that the store owner now says that he is going to have to charge.

Tariffs haven’t even been enacted and this furniture store is closing down?



LOL



My congresswoman and the media think we are all stupid enough to believe this. https://t.co/0olWsgcjkp — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) April 4, 2025

The temptation is always to assume that Davids herself (not to mention the local reporter) is stupid. And both of them very well may be.

But what they are really counting on is that viewers and voters are stupid enough to believe them.

This is just laughably lazy propaganda.



Two days into tariffs that haven't even fully taken effect and the whole store goes under?



Seems like a publicity stunt, or the store already had problems.



Does anyone really believe this? https://t.co/w2BRSzr3y3 — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) April 4, 2025

People who are already committed Democrat voters believe it. Not because it's true, but because they want to believe it.

Advertisement

If a business closed on day two of the policy, they were already failing. This is ridiculous hyperbole. #FearPorn #fiction #fakery https://t.co/h2XlvvOF6U — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) April 4, 2025

Bingo.

In two days, this furniture store knew it was doomed because of tariffs. Uh huh, sure. Lol. Why do people post idiotic things like this? 👇🤪 https://t.co/RHZIE5VwDF — Texas Lady 🇺🇸 (@texaslady6252) April 5, 2025

Gaslighting is one of the only weapons they have left in their arsenal, that's why.

The tariffs haven't been implemented yet.

Either you are lying or they are lying.

Or both.

Which is it?



As an aside, I say we send any and all lying politicians to Gitmo. — GJFlash (@GJFlash) April 4, 2025

Say, now there's a bold new policy that the American people can truly get behind, LOL.

If they are going out of business before the tariffs even start, they were going out of business anyway! And you represent constituents? How big is the market for $8,000 chairs in Merriam, Kansas? Really? How fxxxing ridiculous! — rockchalk (@rockchalkpony) April 4, 2025

We also enjoyed the part where Davids claims that this was a 'longtime' furniture store -- a downright staple of the community, you might say -- and then we learn that the store has only been open for a few years.

Sounds to us like this store owner didn't understand his market. Not even a little bit.

Advertisement

HA. It's what leftists do best.

He can claim whatever he wants. But the tariffs haven't touched his business. Likely it was his touch that failed his employees and customers. Mismanagement killed that store well before the tariffs were even talked about. — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) April 5, 2025

All of the above is likely to be the real truth.

But all is not lost for the residents of Merriam, assuming this planted media story is even remotely true and the furniture store does go out of business in August.

If the furniture was made in the United States, he would not have to worry about tariffs. Now, another store owner can start a business based on American furniture manufacturing. They call this creative destruction in economics. — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) April 4, 2025

Made in the USA. Huh. What a concept.

Somehow, we think that is going to appeal to the people of Merriam far more than imported $8,000 Italian sofas.

Meanwhile, for the rest of us, the lesson is, as always, don't ever fall for the Democrats' gaslighting.

They're not even any good at it anymore.