LOL: FactPost Wants You to Believe That Grocery Prices Have Already Increased By 150 Percent

There has been a lot of conversation on X in the past 24 hours regarding tariffs. Apparently, everyone who was once a COVID expert, then a Ukraine expert, then an immigration expert, then a military expert has now turned in those credentials to display their shiny new X University diplomas in international trade and economics.

Trump's announcement yesterday of his plan to impose tariffs on several nations caused a social media firestorm for sure, but maybe the most sober and reasoned reaction to the policy came from Jesse Kelly today:

There are actually a lot of really great arguments on both sides of the tariff debate and none of them matter because it either works or it doesn’t work and we won’t know for a while. pic.twitter.com/FPapcS0bVy — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 3, 2025

All of this is true, but with one important caveat. There are good arguments for and against Trump's policy from conservatives and independents.

If you look on the left side of politics, all you are going to get is screeching and gaslighting.

Case in point: the tweet below from FactPost, the DNC-run account that used to be known as 'KamalaHQ' (that still makes us giggle).

Apparently, Trump's tariff announcement has caused grocery prices to increase by 150 percent ... in less than a week!

NJ consumer: The prices are ridiculous now. Literally last week I paid $30, now it's $75 for the same amount of groceries pic.twitter.com/cCOJOgpF38 — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 3, 2025

LOL. As the kids say these days, 'Huge, if true!'

Of course, it is not at all true. Not even a little bit. And we can't blame FactPost completely for this egregious and obvious lie. After all, CNBC actually aired this ridiculous clip from a ridiculous person.

But FactPost desperately wants people to believe it.

Suffice it to say, no one was buying what FactPost was selling. Not at ANY price.

Calling SO much bulls**t.



Show us the receipts. https://t.co/SYa4VB87L6 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 3, 2025

Of course, they won't present any receipts. Because they know it isn't true.

But yet, they aired it.

We really do not hate the media enough.

I'll take "You Don't Hate the Media Enough" for $2000, Alex. https://t.co/n5EeNZ6UEY — Randy Clemens™ MJM Strategies Radio 🎼 (@bostonrandy) April 3, 2025

Yep. What he said.

“same amount of groceries” is weasel language. https://t.co/AJgbnhhaKj — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 3, 2025

There's not a chance in hell that the same shopping bags that cost $30 a week ago cost $75 today.

And speaking of $30-40 for three bags of groceries, that sounds a heck of a lot better than what Americans endured under Joe Biden, where families had to spend an average of $3,000 more per MONTH for necessities.

Have they not gone shopping the last four years? https://t.co/L5fX47oXeL — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 3, 2025

Those three bags were likely to cost more than $150 during Bidenflation.

At least wait a while before posting obvious lies, give yourself a chance. https://t.co/1cUdehQ8N3 — Augustus Fäber (@AugustusFaber) April 3, 2025

Even if inflation started increasing at the rocket pace it did under Biden, it would still take months for groceries to cost that much more.

Literally.

LITERALLY, PEOPLE....LITTERALLY!

L I T T E R A L L Y ! ! ! ! !



Clowns. https://t.co/f6Q3E6WGbl — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) April 3, 2025

HA.

And not even lying well.

But, of course, that doesn't matter to leftists at FactPost. They post the lie, and the useful idiots repeat it like it is Gospel.

Sounds like the price gouging is already starting...hope magats are happy with this. https://t.co/r4Rj1XChoH — Philip Fick (@phwipper) April 3, 2025

LOL. 'Price gouging' is SO in again!

The left is nothing if not obedient and predictable.

Sane people, fortunately, weren't having any of it.

Lie.

This week I spent $1.36 less than last week.

Eggs, butter and cheese is down. Sausage was cheaper. — 🇺🇸Dannytheman🇺🇸 (@DannyMacShoot) April 3, 2025

Wow, you found someone to lie on tv, thats ... an accomplishment pic.twitter.com/Ox96Mr0TiV — Matt (@amattattack) April 3, 2025

Maybe instead of 'last week,' the consumer CNBC quoted here was referring to the cost this week versus four years ago when Trump last was President.

At least that would have been believable.

Did the " NJ consumer" also say the receipt said that this was MAGA country also?https://t.co/V5uM8IAgB3 run "fact" twitter page.

You morons lost because of stuff like this. — Devil Dave (@BlendingBlades) April 3, 2025

HAHAHAHAHA.

We don't know if this 'consumer's' name was Jussie, but she's about as believable as he was. (And the media happily gave him a microphone to shout his lies as well.)

Time will tell how Trump's tariff policy plays out. But it's not like he's pulling a fast one here. He campaigned on this. And Americans voted for him in record numbers.

We're happy to listen to arguments on both sides of the policy over the coming months. But we're only going to listen to honest brokers, not bald-faced liars.

Liars like CNBC. And like FactPost.

The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



