LOL: FactPost Wants You to Believe That Grocery Prices Have Already Increased By 150 Percent

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 PM on April 03, 2025
There has been a lot of conversation on X in the past 24 hours regarding tariffs. Apparently, everyone who was once a COVID expert, then a Ukraine expert, then an immigration expert, then a military expert has now turned in those credentials to display their shiny new X University diplomas in international trade and economics

Trump's announcement yesterday of his plan to impose tariffs on several nations caused a social media firestorm for sure, but maybe the most sober and reasoned reaction to the policy came from Jesse Kelly today: 

All of this is true, but with one important caveat. There are good arguments for and against Trump's policy from conservatives and independents. 

If you look on the left side of politics, all you are going to get is screeching and gaslighting. 

Case in point: the tweet below from FactPost, the DNC-run account that used to be known as 'KamalaHQ' (that still makes us giggle). 

Apparently, Trump's tariff announcement has caused grocery prices to increase by 150 percent ... in less than a week! 

LOL. As the kids say these days, 'Huge, if true!' 

Of course, it is not at all true. Not even a little bit. And we can't blame FactPost completely for this egregious and obvious lie. After all, CNBC actually aired this ridiculous clip from a ridiculous person. 

But FactPost desperately wants people to believe it.

Suffice it to say, no one was buying what FactPost was selling. Not at ANY price. 

Of course, they won't present any receipts. Because they know it isn't true. 

But yet, they aired it. 

We really do not hate the media enough. 

Yep. What he said. 

There's not a chance in hell that the same shopping bags that cost $30 a week ago cost $75 today. 

And speaking of $30-40 for three bags of groceries, that sounds a heck of a lot better than what Americans endured under Joe Biden, where families had to spend an average of $3,000 more per MONTH for necessities. 

Those three bags were likely to cost more than $150 during Bidenflation. 

Even if inflation started increasing at the rocket pace it did under Biden, it would still take months for groceries to cost that much more. 

HA. 

And not even lying well.

But, of course, that doesn't matter to leftists at FactPost. They post the lie, and the useful idiots repeat it like it is Gospel. 

LOL. 'Price gouging' is SO in again! 

The left is nothing if not obedient and predictable. 

Sane people, fortunately, weren't having any of it. 

Maybe instead of 'last week,' the consumer CNBC quoted here was referring to the cost this week versus four years ago when Trump last was President.

At least that would have been believable.

HAHAHAHAHA. 

We don't know if this 'consumer's' name was Jussie, but she's about as believable as he was. (And the media happily gave him a microphone to shout his lies as well.) 

Time will tell how Trump's tariff policy plays out. But it's not like he's pulling a fast one here. He campaigned on this. And Americans voted for him in record numbers.

We're happy to listen to arguments on both sides of the policy over the coming months. But we're only going to listen to honest brokers, not bald-faced liars.

Liars like CNBC. And like FactPost.

