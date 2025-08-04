Byron York Dumps GLACIAL Bucket of Ice Water on Losers Calling Hillary's Russia Hoax Case a 'Distraction'

As we continue to learn more about what Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan, and Democrat losers in general did to harm Trump and his campaign, many people on the Left (and sadly, even some on the Right) have started claiming this is just a distraction from the Epstein files debacle.

It's crazy how anyone would think only one case can be investigated at a time, right? Like, they can't multitask?

Give us a break.

Byron York, of course, said it far better:

Don't be distracted -- focus on what Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Put aside speculation and judgments of motive: Clinton and her campaign accused Trump of collusion and then fed false and/or misleading information relating to that accusation to the FBI, after which it became the… — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 4, 2025

But if they focus on what happened with Hillary, they have to admit SHE was the one colluding. SHE was the one 'cheating.' SHE was the one working with bad actors to influence the election.

Not to mention the parts Obama and the DOJ played.

The truth of the situation should change the state of the Democratic Party and our own Department of Justice forever.

This piece is causing some to react: Why are you talking about Russia when Trump is a pedo???!!! This Russia talk is just a distraction from Epstein! Keep up! Things change, but TDS remains... https://t.co/q3qto7Mx7g — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 4, 2025

Some things change, but the TDS stays the same.

Yup.

