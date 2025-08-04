'This Truancy Ends Now:' Gov. Greg Abbott Warns TX Dems He'll Vacate Their...
Byron York Dumps GLACIAL Bucket of Ice Water on Losers Calling Hillary's Russia Hoax Case a 'Distraction'

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on August 04, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

As we continue to learn more about what Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan, and Democrat losers in general did to harm Trump and his campaign, many people on the Left (and sadly, even some on the Right) have started claiming this is just a distraction from the Epstein files debacle.

It's crazy how anyone would think only one case can be investigated at a time, right? Like, they can't multitask?

Give us a break.

Byron York, of course, said it far better:

But if they focus on what happened with Hillary, they have to admit SHE was the one colluding. SHE was the one 'cheating.' SHE was the one working with bad actors to influence the election.

Not to mention the parts Obama and the DOJ played.

The truth of the situation should change the state of the Democratic Party and our own Department of Justice forever.

Some things change, but the TDS stays the same.

Yup.

