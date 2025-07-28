Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People Are Dying of Starvation'

Barack Obama's timeline has been mainly crickets these past few weeks, but the former dictator ... sorry ... president chimed in on the 'Gaza starving' story being pushed by the media. Because of course he did.

If you look closely at his post, you notice he left something very important out, and that's the WHY behind the current situation between Israel and Palestine. Almost as if he doesn't want to hold his pals in Hamas accountable.

Hrm.

Marina Medvin lit him UP:

Barack is smart so he didn’t mistakenly leave out Hamas — he did so intentionally, deliberately. pic.twitter.com/z4aiFUwG9U — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 28, 2025

Of course he did. If there is one thing Obama was always really good at, it was spinning and lying, but only a little bit, if that makes sense. And of course, out pals in the mainstream media would go right along with him, patting him on the back and pretending he was some sort of presidential GENIUS.

Nothing has changed.

I blame the X character limit for Obama's omission of "Hamas" https://t.co/bXUoZ7ld4r — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 28, 2025

Eh, Obama really isn't as smart as most people think. Average intelligence at best. But he IS quite slimy. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) July 28, 2025

Both Bibi & Trump should reply "If we wanted his opinion we'd have asked for it" — Fundador 🇺🇸 (@fundadorisback) July 28, 2025

Obama can't help himself; he genuinely believes he's the smartest person in the room. He's wrong, of course.

Talk to your friends at Hamas who are stealing their food and aid. — Fib (@fib_1618) July 28, 2025

This.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

But we all know he won't do THAT.

