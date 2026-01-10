Michael Fanone Says It’s Time for Americans to Exercise Their Second Amendment Rights...
Minnesota's Red Guard Moms: Blocking ICE for the Thrill of Being Told 'No' ... and Maybe Handcuffed

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on January 10, 2026
ImgFlip

There have been various theories as to why white Liberal women are so enamored with the idea of fighting ICE. This one is really good.

Their life is boring and this is the only way to get big strong men to pay attention to them.

The huge parka puffer is a nice touch.

Heaven knows they can't stop to use the restroom. They may lose the trail of ICE.

They really do think everyone should have to obey them and do what they think is right. 

It has nothing to do with compassion. They don't care anything about people actually being deported. It's much like the residents of Martha's Vineyard who pretended to care about migrants. From afar. As soon as they were plopped into their little slice of paradise, they panicked. It took less than 24 hours for the government to have them moved and put up elsewhere. They just want to feel like they matter.

They desperately want the attention of men.

That theory actually makes quite a lot of sense. Maybe they just need new smut to read or a hobby. 

The rest of us are having to deal with the fall out. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

