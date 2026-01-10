Minnesota's Red Guard Moms: Blocking ICE for the Thrill of Being Told 'No' ... and Maybe Handcuffed

There have been various theories as to why white Liberal women are so enamored with the idea of fighting ICE. This one is really good.

What’s unfolding in Minnesota is a psychosexual drama where bored moms are begging big strong men to throw them around. https://t.co/BIWMGQDrSA — Granite Mtn. (@gran1te_mtn) January 9, 2026

Their life is boring and this is the only way to get big strong men to pay attention to them.

The huge parka puffer is a nice touch.

Liberal white women are insufferable...and yet we have to suffer them... https://t.co/dmeET2CFR5 — Random Opiner (@RandomOpiner) January 10, 2026

The condescension from the overfed soccer moms turned Red Guards is really something. No self awareness at all. https://t.co/hEhesZeOos — The Juice is Worth the Squeeze (@v_burns) January 9, 2026

Yikes if you check the images she appears to have a box of adult diapers in the car. pic.twitter.com/WHj1IznlSB — Granite IT guy (@GraniteITGuy) January 10, 2026

Heaven knows they can't stop to use the restroom. They may lose the trail of ICE.

They really do think everyone should have to obey them and do what they think is right.

The loudest “compassion” always seems to come with the quickest call for state violence when they don’t get their way. If you’re blocking roads and trying to intimidate people into compliance, you’re not a protester, you’re a bully with a bumper sticker ideology. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) January 10, 2026

It has nothing to do with compassion. They don't care anything about people actually being deported. It's much like the residents of Martha's Vineyard who pretended to care about migrants. From afar. As soon as they were plopped into their little slice of paradise, they panicked. It took less than 24 hours for the government to have them moved and put up elsewhere. They just want to feel like they matter.

Advanced Cosplay for bored mom — NoelRegan (@NoelRegan99) January 10, 2026

Any mentally challenged imbecile continuing to harass and impede ICE hopefully will get exactly what they’re asking for. — Xavier Anderson@simpletruth (@XavierA68344818) January 10, 2026

Leftist women are the ones in most dire need of patriarchy. Needing to be constantly told "no" is their natural state. https://t.co/z0mqzvwnXE — Gulf of America maximalist (MM) (@MMsince2015) January 9, 2026

They desperately want the attention of men.

There's a reason why the most idiotic book ever written in 2011 - "Fifty Shades of Grey" - sold 35 million copies in the US. There aren't straight or gay dudes reading that s**t. https://t.co/pCF79RHGQi — Kim Chee (@kim_chee27) January 10, 2026

That theory actually makes quite a lot of sense. Maybe they just need new smut to read or a hobby.

The liberal white woman has spent the past several decades denying what they are. They deny the sex. They deny the men. They deny the family. They deny the home.



You can only deny nature for so long before it all crashes and burns. These women are miserable. https://t.co/0HYJHZq3P1 — Alex Krycek (@AlexKrycek1962) January 10, 2026

The rest of us are having to deal with the fall out.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.