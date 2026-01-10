Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek Says State is 'Shaken and Outraged' at Shooting of Tren de Aragua Gangbanger

'Utter Madness': Reps. Swalwell, Goldman Introduce Bill to Strip ICE Agents of Qualified...
Brett T. | 4:00 PM on January 10, 2026
Fox News

All eyes are on Minnesota and the shooting that took place there, but as Twitchy reported on Thursday night, there was another ICE-involved shooting in Portland, Oregon. After the smoke cleared, the Department of Homeland Security put out a statement that a Venezuelan illegal alien and Tren de Aragua prostitution ring member, who was also wanted for a shooting in Portland, was pulled over by U.S. Border Patrol agents in a targeted stop. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the agents. One agent fired in self-defense as the driver drove off with a passenger, fleeing the scene. 

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek held a press conference the following day to say that "we are all shaken and outraged by another terrible and unnecessary violent event instigated by the reckless agenda of the Trump administration."

Maybe it's just us, but we'd say the unnecessary violent event was instigated by the illegal alien who tried to mow down Border Patrol agents with his red pickup. She also says she wants "peace and safety in our communities," which we take to mean leaving Tren de Aragua gang members involved in a shooting on the street and not trying to apprehend them.

There's not one illegal alien they want detained and deported, no matter how long the rap sheet. They just want them left alone, and millions more let in with the next Democrat administration.

She would have preferred the agent to be run down by an illegal alien. That's the other option here.

The proud home of Rose City Antifa (which is just an idea, by the way).

Always. Is she saying the unnecessary violent event was instigated by the Border Patrol pulling over a wanted illegal alien?

***

