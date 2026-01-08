Mark Halperin Spots Sleight of Hand: Media's 'Full Analysis' of Renee Good Shooting...
Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang Member

Brett T. | 8:55 PM on January 08, 2026
Twitter

We're learning more about the CBP shooting in Portland this afternoon. Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted stop of an illegal alien Venezuelan Tren de Aragua prostitution ring. The driver tried to weaponize the vehicle and was shot at by the Border Patrol.

The post continues:

… Portland. The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. 

Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene. 

This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.

justmindy
Of course. It's Portland.

We'll have to wait until dark in Portland to see if Rose City Antifa starts burning buildings down over this. Odds are they will.

***

BORDER PATROL ILLEGAL ALIEN TREN DE ARAGUA VENEZUELA

