Update: One of Those Shot in Portland Is a Venezuelan Tren de Aragua Gang Member

We're learning more about the CBP shooting in Portland this afternoon. Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted stop of an illegal alien Venezuelan Tren de Aragua prostitution ring. The driver tried to weaponize the vehicle and was shot at by the Border Patrol.

At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 9, 2026

The post continues:

… Portland. The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene. This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: US Border Agents shot at TREN DE ARAGUA illegal aliens in Portland after they weaponized their vehicle and tried to run the agents over



Democrats were DEFENDING THESE PEOPLE before they even knew the Tren de Aragua affiliation.



I stand with ICE.



🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2qztZxxefR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 9, 2026

BREAKING: Portland, Oregon Mayor Keith Wilson (D) calls on ICE to end all operations and leave Portland after two protesters were shot



Hey Keith, people can also just not try to kiII agents and then they won’t get shot.



ICE isn’t going anywhere! pic.twitter.com/dmg7uLlMis — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 9, 2026

Of course. It's Portland.

🚨 BREAKING: One of the those shot by Border Patrol in Portland was a TREN DE ARAGUA MEMBER being targeted by an operation, DHS told Fox



When agents stopped them, they attempted to RUN OVER the agents



Are the Democrats going to hail a foreign terrorist as a HERO again?! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8A8oaxcCMX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026

😡🔥 PORTLAND SHOOTING SCENE AND AS YOU CAN HEAR PROVOCATEURS ARE STILL SCREAMING “F*CK ICE YOU FN NAZI”

They don’t pay these brave Custom Border & ICE agents enough to deal with these NUTJOBS. pic.twitter.com/1c2nQpszg3 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 9, 2026

Good. A job well done.



I voted for this. — Real Defender (@real_defender) January 9, 2026

We all knew that when the time came to finally remove illegal immigrants things would get dangerous. I fully support our agents to remove them all and pray for their safety. — 🇺🇸 JimY 🇺🇸 (@LETSGO_CHAD) January 9, 2026

The left will still defend TDA. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) January 9, 2026

The left defend cartels, gangs and foreign invaders — Kate (@kate_p45) January 9, 2026

They will still defend the "Oregon couple" — Catherine Brock (@CathyMBrock) January 9, 2026

We'll have to wait until dark in Portland to see if Rose City Antifa starts burning buildings down over this. Odds are they will.

