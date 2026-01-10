Michael Fanone Says It’s Time for Americans to Exercise Their Second Amendment Rights Against ICE

Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone, who has made a career out of having been at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was a guest on Maya May's podcast (we hadn't heard of it either) and made some rather bold statements for someone who keeps reliving law enforcement officers being obstructed and injured. According to Breitbart News, Fanone said that it's time for Americans to "utilize their Second Amendment right" to protect themselves from "a lawless agency that's killing Americans."

J6 cop Michael Fanone says to shoot ICE agents



"It’s time for the American people to organize and utilize their 2nd Amendment right to protect themselves from what has clearly become an unaccountable and lawless agency that’s killing Americans” pic.twitter.com/Vht3RdqWkV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 9, 2026

Here's CNN's Scott Jennings:

Starting to think *maybe* this person didn’t have the temperament to be a police officer in the first place. https://t.co/ibtOcVd5Po — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 9, 2026

He’s a crisis actor — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) January 10, 2026

He's calling for an actual insurrection?



Wow. — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 10, 2026

An armed insurrection this time.

I think he is a pretend police officer....no way this "man" was legit... — Penny Farrington (@PennyFarringt14) January 9, 2026

Now it is clear how deeply polluted society is. — Nevena Cankovic (@NevenaCankovic) January 9, 2026

Should people who are here illegally use their "Second Amendment rights" to shoot at ICE agents sent to apprehend them? Is that what Fanone is calling for?

He’s a lunatic. — Daniel J. White (@JDjwhite54) January 9, 2026

Arrest him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 9, 2026

So says a guy who repeatedly cries on national TV about protestors making him feel afraid. — Frankie Stockes (@realStockes) January 9, 2026

So this guy who cried for years about the need to respect cop cops is now saying citizens should go murder cops? — Pro-America | Politics & Markets (@Pro__Trading) January 9, 2026

Not cops … members of the unaccountable and lawless ICE.

If there was ever any doubt about this guy. They're no longer is — The Win Doctor (@Windoctorrx) January 9, 2026

Notice how this coward would NEVER do this?

He would NEVER walk out the door to the front of the line, but begs others to do it so he can jawbone behind a screen, in a basement, safe and sound. — 0xPuff (@0xPuff) January 9, 2026

Fanone is really threading the needle. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) January 9, 2026

Put this scumbag behind bars and take his pension and his PTSD “disability.” — xsf18cdf💪😎👍🇺🇸 (@xsf18cdf) January 9, 2026

So now he wants these trained ICE Watch "warriors" armed to protect themselves from ICE agents? Here's an idea … leave them alone and let them do their jobs and nobody gets hurt.

