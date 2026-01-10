Michael Fanone Says It’s Time for Americans to Exercise Their Second Amendment Rights Against ICE

Minnesota's Red Guard Moms: Blocking ICE for the Thrill of Being Told 'No'...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on January 10, 2026
AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool

Former Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone, who has made a career out of having been at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, was a guest on Maya May's podcast (we hadn't heard of it either) and made some rather bold statements for someone who keeps reliving law enforcement officers being obstructed and injured. According to Breitbart News, Fanone said that it's time for Americans to "utilize their Second Amendment right" to protect themselves from "a lawless agency that's killing Americans."

Here's CNN's Scott Jennings:

An armed insurrection this time.

Should people who are here illegally use their "Second Amendment rights" to shoot at ICE agents sent to apprehend them? Is that what Fanone is calling for?

Not cops … members of the unaccountable and lawless ICE.

So now he wants these trained ICE Watch "warriors" armed to protect themselves from ICE agents? Here's an idea … leave them alone and let them do their jobs and nobody gets hurt.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

