Big If True: Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Resign Within the Next Week

This is unconfirmed and comes from "multiple reports from within the Walz campaign," so take it with a grain of salt. Not only has Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz dropped out of the race for a third term as governor, it also appears he may be resigning as early as next week. We'll believe it when we see it.

🚨 BOMBSHELL: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is set to resign within the next week, according to multiple reports from within the Walz campaign.



This comes after he was referred for a criminal indictment over massive Somali fraud within the state. pic.twitter.com/55x63DOPSB — Carter Hughes (@itscarterhughes) January 10, 2026

He'd said during his press conference that he was going to finish out his term.

This is what a guilty man looks like. pic.twitter.com/9QUQG69aDs — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) January 10, 2026

Yesterday he was quoted as saying he would never quit over his dead body pic.twitter.com/dkllKZAmeW — Scott Strick (@mailopened) January 10, 2026

He issued several statements in the last week that he wasn't going to resign, which is a sign that resigning is imminent. — Flame Still Lit (@FlameStillLit) January 10, 2026

Who knows what investigators might have come up with since he said he'd be resigning over his dead body?

It would be great if this were true, but we're taking the word of unnamed "sources."

