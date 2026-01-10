Here’s the Judge Who Blocked Trump From Freezing $10 Billion in Childcare Funds
Big If True: Gov. Tim Walz Expected to Resign Within the Next Week

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on January 10, 2026
Twitchy

This is unconfirmed and comes from "multiple reports from within the Walz campaign," so take it with a grain of salt. Not only has Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz dropped out of the race for a third term as governor, it also appears he may be resigning as early as next week. We'll believe it when we see it.

He'd said during his press conference that he was going to finish out his term.

Agreed.

Brett T.
Who knows what investigators might have come up with since he said he'd be resigning over his dead body?

It would be great if this were true, but we're taking the word of unnamed "sources."

