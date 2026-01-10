ICE Provides a List of the Most Egregious Criminal Aliens They've Arrested in Minnesota

The one thing we know about ICE Watch "warriors" like Renee Good and liberals in general is that they don't want anyone detained and deported. Who knows why ICE was in the neighborhood, where Good, according to Rep. Adam Schiff, just happened to end up "in the wrong place at the wrong time." Yes, blocking the road to impede an ICE operation is being in the wrong place at the wrong time, on purpose. Good and all of the other paid agitators screaming for ICE to get out of "their" neighborhood had no idea who ICE was there to detain.

Advertisement

Bill Melugin says that ICE has provided Fox News with a list of some of the worst illegal aliens they've detained in the sanctuary state of Minnesota and calls it "the most disturbing list I've ever seen." This is who anti-ICE agitators will run you over to try to protect.

This list goes on for a bit, but stick with it.

BREAKING: ICE has provided @FoxNews a list of the most egregious criminal aliens they've arrested during their surge in the sanctuary state of Minnesota, & it's the most disturbing list I've ever seen, including numerous convicted child rapists/sodomizers & ten convicted killers,… pic.twitter.com/xukxfLd4gZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 10, 2026

The post continues:

… most with deportation orders going back many years. Several from Laos, Somalia, and Sudan. WARNING GRAPHIC - Highlights below: Sriudorn Phaivan, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of strong-arm sodomy of a boy & strong-arm sodomy of a girl with a deportation order since 2018. Tou Vang, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of sexual assault and sodomy of a girl under age 13 and procuring a child for prostitution with a deportation order since 2006. Chong Vue, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of the strong-arm rape of a 12-year-old girl and kidnapping a child with intent to sexually assault her, with a deportation order since 2004, Ge Yang, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of strong-arm rape, aggravated assault with a weapon, and strangulation with a deportation order since 2012. Pao Choua Xiong, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of rape and child fondling with a deportation order since 2003. Kou Lor, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of rape, rape with a weapon, and sexual assault with a deportation order since 1996. Hernan Cortes-Valencia, Mexican illegal alien convicted of sexual assault of a child and DUI with a deportation order since 2016. Abdirashid Adosh Elmi, a Somalian illegal alien convicted of homicide. Gilberto Salguero Landaverde, a Salvadoran illegal alien convicted of three counts of homicide with a deportation order since June 2025. Gabriel Figueroa Gama, a Mexican illegal convicted of homicide who has been previously deported in 2002. Galuak Michael Rotgai, a Sudanese illegal alien convicted of homicide. Thai Lor, a Laotian illegal alien convicted of two counts of homicide with a deportation order since 2009. Mariana Sia Kanu, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone convicted of two counts of homicide with a deportation order since 2022. Aldrin Guerrero Munoz, a Mexican illegal alien convicted of homicide with a deportation order since 2015. Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed, a Somalian illegal alien convicted of manslaughter with a deportation order since 2022. Mongong Dual Maniang Deng, a Sudanese illegal alien convicted of attempt to commit homicide, weapon possession, and DUI. Aler Gomez Lucas, a Guatemalan illegal alien convicted of negligent homicide with a vehicle and DUI with a deportation order since 2022. Shwe Htoo, a Burmese illegal alien convicted of negligent homicide. ICE says all of these criminal aliens were roaming freely in the sanctuary state of Minnesota prior to arrest, and that these are the type of people that politicians and activists are referring to as their “neighbors” as they attempt to interfere with ICE.

And if the leftists had their way, their "neighbors" would be left alone and continue with their lives.

Statement to @FoxNews via ICE Director Todd Lyons:



"Regardless of staged political theatrics, ICE is going to continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota and elsewhere. Some of these criminal aliens have had final orders of removal for 30… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 10, 2026

The post continues:

… years, but they’ve been free to terrorize Minnesotans. ICE’s arrests prevent recidivism and make communities safer, but it feels like local politicians want to ignore that part and drum up discontent rather than protect their own constituents.”

End of story. It is sickening that these people were allowed to roam free in our country.



Anybody protesting this should be deported with them. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 10, 2026

I seem to recall a candidate in 2015 stating, "They're not sending their best". pic.twitter.com/y6Tvo7oo82 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightSandy) January 10, 2026

These are the people Renee and Becca wanted to stop ICE from detaining? Wow. — mog (@moggingface) January 10, 2026

These are the wonderful people the left is fighting for—these are the people Good died trying to protect. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) January 10, 2026

They are blocking streets for these guys. Absolutely wild. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 10, 2026

These are the people the left are trying to protect. — CiscoBryan (@TheCiscoBryan) January 10, 2026

These are the Minnesotans Walz, Frey and Ellison fight for and even release back into the community, some after being found guilty by a jury of their peers.

Votes matter not the safety of Americans. — Steven Kerwin (@StevenKerwin) January 10, 2026

Advertisement

These are literally the illegals who leftists are trying to break out of ICE detention facilities.



Horrific. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 10, 2026

Democrats just want to visit them and make sure they're being treated well in ICE custody. Their comfort is vital.

Unfortunately, the people who really need to read this will never bother to lay eyes on it. — Dave S...letters (@dave_sizzle) January 10, 2026

Nope. To them, it's just "Maryland dad."

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.