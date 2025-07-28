Deep State EXPOSED! Newly Declassified Susan Rice Email a WHOPPER, Proves Obama 'Targeted' THIS Official

Man, these freakin' people were so dirty. Okay, so we knew it was bad, but wow... there's no way we could have possibly known it was this bad. This declassified email from Susan Rice is a DOOZY:

BREAKING: Declassified Susan Rice Email Confirms Michael Flynn Was Personally Targeted In Oval Office Meeting https://t.co/3bPeIeeCZy — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 28, 2025

From The Federalist:

Michael Flynn was personally targeted during a crucial Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting arranged by then-President Barack Obama, a newly declassified document shows. On January 20, 2017, as President Donald Trump was being inaugurated, former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent herself a bizarre email detailing the January 5 meeting between her, President Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and fired former FBI Director James Comey. In the email, portions of which were not declassified until recently, Rice recorded that Flynn, who at the time was the incoming national security adviser for Trump, was personally discussed and targeted during the meeting with Obama.

Gosh, why were those portions only declassified recently, by Tulsi Gabbard? Enquiring minds wanna know.

I’m so old, I remember it started with discrediting Monica Crowley, who was part of Flynn’s 45 team, with allegations of plagiarism



Sadly Monica was the first scalp pic.twitter.com/28JqjFmEcT — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) July 28, 2025

It does feel like this was a long time ago.

And yes, they are all b**tards.

I'm so tired of conspiracy theories being proven true. — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) July 28, 2025

Conspiracy theorists are up by several dozen points.

Can't flynn take the new documents and sue those traitors into oblivion for defamation and libel? — BIGGGG Uncle Ice (@BigUncleIce) July 28, 2025

Wouldn't hate that.

Turns out there was plenty to see there.

