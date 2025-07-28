Obama-Appointed Judge Tries to Stop Planned Parenthood Defunding That CONGRESS Approved (G...
Here's What Dems Say About Trump's Foreign Policy vs. How Voters Actually See...
Bro, TAKE the L: Dave Smith's Asinine Post About War and Abortion Goes...
Lying Sack of SCHIFF! Adam Schiff F**ks Around and FINDS OUT LYING About...
VIP
WaPo's Lead 'Fact-Checker' Is Reportedly Departing and Here Are a Few Doozies Being...
Wait. WHAT Just Happened?! Bill Maher Makes YUGE Admission About Trump Being RIGHT...
Gets WORSE! John Brennan Overrode CIA Pros, Crammed Fake 'Putin Hearts Trump' DOOZY...
Gavin Newsom Press Office Accusing Trump of Breaking the Rules Gets Self-Awareness Nuked
VIP
A Rumor Put to Rest? Marco Rubio Seemingly Endorses JD Vance for President...
BUSTED! Eric Swalwell Gets Fact-Checked Trying to Dunk on Trump for Price of...
Weight a Minute! Democrats Put Dumbbell Eric Swalwell in a Gym for Feeble...
Grok Can't Do That: DOGE Develops AI to Deregulate the Federal Government
The Democrats' X Account Gets Ratioed AGAIN ... But This Time From the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Deep State EXPOSED! Newly Declassified Susan Rice Email a WHOPPER, Proves Obama 'Targeted' THIS Official

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Man, these freakin' people were so dirty. Okay, so we knew it was bad, but wow... there's no way we could have possibly known it was this bad. This declassified email from Susan Rice is a DOOZY:

Advertisement

From The Federalist:

Michael Flynn was personally targeted during a crucial Jan. 5, 2017 Oval Office meeting arranged by then-President Barack Obama, a newly declassified document shows.

On January 20, 2017, as President Donald Trump was being inaugurated, former White House National Security Adviser Susan Rice sent herself a bizarre email detailing the January 5 meeting between her, President Obama, then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, and fired former FBI Director James Comey. In the email, portions of which were not declassified until recently, Rice recorded that Flynn, who at the time was the incoming national security adviser for Trump, was personally discussed and targeted during the meeting with Obama.

Gosh, why were those portions only declassified recently, by Tulsi Gabbard? Enquiring minds wanna know.

It does feel like this was a long time ago.

And yes, they are all b**tards.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Conspiracy theorists are up by several dozen points.

Wouldn't hate that.

Turns out there was plenty to see there.

============================================================

Related:

Bro, TAKE the L: Dave Smith's Asinine Post About War and Abortion Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong Reasons

Lying Sack of SCHIFF! Adam Schiff F**ks Around and FINDS OUT LYING About Jeanine Pirro Is REALLY Dumb

Wait. WHAT Just Happened?! Bill Maher Makes YUGE Admission About Trump Being RIGHT and WOWZA (Watch)

Gets WORSE! John Brennan Overrode CIA Pros, Crammed Fake 'Putin Hearts Trump' WHOPPER Into Russiagate

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP FBI SUSAN RICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Obama-Appointed Judge Tries to Stop Planned Parenthood Defunding That CONGRESS Approved (Guess Why)
Doug P.
Lying Sack of SCHIFF! Adam Schiff F**ks Around and FINDS OUT LYING About Jeanine Pirro Is REALLY Dumb
Sam J.
Here's What Dems Say About Trump's Foreign Policy vs. How Voters Actually See It
Doug P.
Wait. WHAT Just Happened?! Bill Maher Makes YUGE Admission About Trump Being RIGHT and WOWZA (Watch)
Sam J.
Bro, TAKE the L: Dave Smith's Asinine Post About War and Abortion Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong Reasons
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement